Forum joins Chaat in an exclusive “Chindian” collaboration this 11 August

It’s the rare meeting between two well-loved cuisines. Chinese fine-dining Forum joins modern Indian eatery Chaat in an exclusive collaborative tasting menu.

Of all the restaurant crossovers set to kickoff this summer, perhaps the one you should pay most attention to is this rare meeting between two leading cuisines: fine Cantonese dining Forum — also the recipient of three Michelin stars — and Rosewood’s one-Michelin star modern Indian eatery, Chaat, for a two-day-only, star-studded affair.

It’s a first for Forum, a Hong Kong institution with almost 40 years of history led by master chef Yeung Koon-Yat who’s earned the title “King of Abalone” after his signature dish “Ah Yat Abalone”. The prestigious fine-dine destination has played host to countless reputed names. For the collaboration, the restaurants enlists executive chef Adam Wong, who, as the apprentice of Yeung, demonstrates Forum’s innovative interpretation of classic Chinese serves.

Meanwhile, chef Manav Tuli of Chaat, presents the iconic spice-laced flavours in beloved signatures of the restaurant, tapping into hearty, homey sub-continental fare inspired by his favourite traditional street snacks while growing up in India.

He shares, “It’s an immense honour to be working alongside chef Adam Wong and his team for this collaboration. It has been an incredibly valuable learning experience for the teams from both restaurants to get to understand each other’s culinary culture.”

As for the menu, its served in either a six-course lunch or an eight-course dinner with additional wine pairing. Both will be indicative of the creative fusing between both concepts, with inspired Chinese-meets-Indian — or as chef Manav has coined, “Chindian” — dishes that’s representative of both Forum’s and Chaat’s individual character.

It’s a list of familiars signatures from both cuisine: roasted chicken wing stuffed with lamb kebab; pan-fried Chinese grouper in Indian curry. A tandoori-style char siu makes it debut, as does the sweet Chinese almond soup served as the frozen Indian dessert, kulfi. Another intriguing mention from the lunch menu, the opening dim sum set that features the usual bite-sized morels renewed with an Indian-inspired palate — pan-fried tandoori turnip cake, steamed tandoori quail bao, and spring roll stuffed with shredded chicken and served with a yoghurt dip.

Chaat x Forum collaboration menu is available for lunch and dinner on 11 August and an additional lunch-only session on 12 August. The full menu is available here.

Chaat, Level Five, Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 5239 9220