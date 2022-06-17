This Weekend: The Pizza Project x Honbo’s Cheeseburger Pizza

Really impress dad this Father’s Day with Pizza Project x Honbo’s Cheeseburger Pizza. Available this weekend only.

It’s Father’s Day this Sunday, in case you didn’t know. Check your calendars. And if you’ve already thought ahead and have something planned, good job, well done, here’s a pat on your back. But for those that don’t, there’s no need to panic. Allow me to divert your attention to this very timely collaboration between Pirata Groups’s Pizza Project and ever-popular burger joint, MMMs Best Burgers awardee, Honbo, featuring two of dad’s likely all-time loves: a slice of pizza and a good ol’ cheeseburger stack.

The Cheeseburger Pizza in question is an ingenious invention that mashes both gooey, greasy, gloriously cheeky cheat day indulgences into one. It’s essentially what you probably expect: classic cheeseburger toppings, in this instance, Honbo’s famous beef patties, Roma tomato, mozzarella cheese, aged cheddar and pickles, all thrown over a doughy, chewy, preferably leopard-spotted, base.

So it might not be a fancy-schmancy Michelin star meal that overlooks the iconic city skyline, but really, it’s the thought that counts. And a pizza that’s also a cheeseburger? Something dad didn’t even think to ask for. You can even say it’s a special, limited-edition make — available only between 18 and 19 June — so at least you have that sort of “collectable” aspect going for you.

Happy Father’s Day!

The Pizza Project x Honbo Cheeseburger Pizza is available for dine-in, takeaway and delivery from 18 to 19 June.

The Pizza Project, various locations including 26 Peel Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2311 1815