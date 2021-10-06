Hong Kong’s The Chairman has been named a top ten restaurant in the world

Get your reservations in now: The annual World’s 50 Best Restaurants list has been revealed.

Each year, the world’s cooking, dining and food loving professionals (and unprofessionals) come together to read, boast, scream and shout about the annual list of restaurants worthy of being named “World’s 50 Best” — all the while sending texts and calling in favours to lock in their next booking.

Well, think hard on favours owed and warm those fingers up, because the 2021 list has been revealed. While Hong Kong’s presence on the list may be small, it’s significant: Danny Yip’s The Chairman — no stranger to culinary acclaim — rounds out the list’s top ten, coming in at the #10 spot. Ranked #41 in the 2019 list, the restaurant also earns recognition as the 50 Best’s “Highest Climber”.

From the can’t-miss steamed flowery crab to its crispy pork belly sticky rice cakes, the restaurant’s “simple cooking will rule” philosophy turns each meal into a celebration of Cantonese culture and cuisine.

It’s not the only Asian restaurant in the top ten, either: Singapore’s Odette (helmed by Chef Julien Royer of Hong Kong’s Louise) comes in at #8 — the continent’s highest-ranking restaurant on the list.

Chef Rene Redzepi’s Noma in Copenhagen took the top spot for the fifth time, while Burnt Ends in Singapore (#34) and Tokyo’s Florilège (#39) made their debuts on the list as well.

Congrats again to The Chairman and see the full list below.