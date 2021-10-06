Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Hong Kong’s The Chairman has been named a top ten restaurant in the world
Food & Drink
06 Oct 2021 11:00 AM

Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
Get your reservations in now: The annual World’s 50 Best Restaurants list has been revealed.

Each year, the world’s cooking, dining and food loving professionals (and unprofessionals) come together to read, boast, scream and shout about the annual list of restaurants worthy of being named “World’s 50 Best” — all the while sending texts and calling in favours to lock in their next booking.

Well, think hard on favours owed and warm those fingers up, because the 2021 list has been revealed. While Hong Kong’s presence on the list may be small, it’s significant: Danny Yip’s The Chairman — no stranger to culinary acclaim — rounds out the list’s top ten, coming in at the #10 spot. Ranked #41 in the 2019 list, the restaurant also earns recognition as the 50 Best’s “Highest Climber”.

From the can’t-miss steamed flowery crab to its crispy pork belly sticky rice cakes, the restaurant’s “simple cooking will rule” philosophy turns each meal into a celebration of Cantonese culture and cuisine.

It’s not the only Asian restaurant in the top ten, either: Singapore’s Odette (helmed by Chef Julien Royer of Hong Kong’s Louise) comes in at #8 — the continent’s highest-ranking restaurant on the list.

Chef Rene Redzepi’s Noma in Copenhagen took the top spot for the fifth time, while Burnt Ends in Singapore (#34) and Tokyo’s Florilège (#39) made their debuts on the list as well.

Congrats again to The Chairman and see the full list below.

  1. Noma, Denmark
  2. Geranium, Denmark
  3. Asador Etxebarri, Spain
  4. Central, Peru
  5. Disfrutar, Spain
  6. Frantzén, Sweden
  7. Maido, Peru
  8. Odette, Singapore
  9. Pujol, Mexico
  10. The Chairman, Hong Kong
  11. Den, Japan
  12. Steirereck, Austria
  13. Don Julio, Argentina
  14. Mugaritz, Spain
  15. Lido 84, Italy
  16. Elkano, Spain
  17. A Casa Do Porco, Brazil
  18. Piazza Duomo, Italy
  19. Narisawa, Japan
  20. Diverxo, Spain
  21. Hiša Franko, Slovenia
  22. Cosme, New York, USA
  23. Arpège, France
  24. Septime, France
  25. White Rabbit, Russia
  26. Le Calandre, Italy
  27. Quintonil, Mexico
  28. Benu, San Francisco, USA
  29. Reale, Italy
  30. Twins Garden, Russia
  31. Restaurant Tim Raue, Germany
  32. The Clove Club, UK
  33. Lyle’s, UK
  34. Burnt Ends, Singapore
  35. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet, Shanghai, China
  36. Hof Van Cleve, Belgium
  37. SingleThread, California, USA
  38. Boragó, Spain
  39. Florilège, Japan
  40. Sühring, Thailand
  41. Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen, France
  42. Belcanto, Portugal
  43. Atomix, New York, USA
  44. Le Bernardin, New York, USA
  45. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Germany
  46. Leo, Colombia
  47. Maaemo, Norway
  48. Atelier Crenn, San Francisco, USA
  49. Azurmendi, Spain
  50. Wolfgat, South Africa

Made in Seoul and based in Hong Kong, Nathan has covered food, drinks, fashion and more from New York to Paris to Oaxaca. He enjoys street photography, buying too many hooded sweatshirts and he'll never turn down a tequila soda. Catch him on weekends hiking trails all over Hong Kong in hopes of finding his idol, Chow Yun-fat.
