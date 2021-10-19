6 types of fish balls you will find around Hong Kong

Fish balls soaked in a bowl of clear consommé broth is a whole different sort. The Chiu Chow fish ball. It’s the fish ball at its very original iteration; served before shallow frying, which gives others the signature golden-yellow coat. Roughly moulded from fish paste and dunked into boiling water, these fish balls are pure white with irregular spheres. It comes in a bowl sprinkled with chopped spring onion, fried garlic and a light noodle base of your choice.

Here is where you can do your best fish ball test –– anything with a light, springy chew that bounces right back.