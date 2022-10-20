Where to eat for Hong Kong’s first Mental Health Restaurant Week

Eat well and do good by tasting your way through Mental Health Restaurant Week till Oct. 30 with local charity, Mind HK.

Food makes us happy. From times of solitude to cherished moments with loved ones, nothing beats the gentle (and often chaotic) joys of a good meal. With Hong Kong in slow revival, what better way to celebrate loosened restrictions than to re-embrace social connection through the flavours we missed sharing most.

Leading mental health charity, Mind HK, has taken this effort head on by launching Hong Kong’s first Mental Health Restaurant Week. From Oct. 15 to 30, over 50 of the city’s most beloved restaurants and cafés (such as Ando, Dough Bros and the newly revamped Shady Acres) are championing mental health awareness with delectable new creations and special offers with giving in mind. Proceeds will help improve access to low-cost mental health support for Hongkongers through Mind HK’s Improving Access to Community Therapies (iACT) initiative.

Whether it be for a quick coffee run, Friday night drinks or Sunday brunch, let’s come together and indulge in some food for thought!

Here are our top picks for Mental Health Restaurant Week 2022:

Mendel’s Delicatessen Start your day well-intentioned with a bagel and coffee from one of our favourite spots, Mendel’s Delicatessen. Specialised in New York style bagels, the all-day coffee bar and deil is donating 100% of proceeds from their fluffy egg and crispy bacon sandwich to Mind HK during the two weeks of Mental Health Restaurant Week. I want mine on an everything bagel, please! Mendel’s Delicatessen, 66 Catchick Street, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong, +852 7084 3217

Matchali Nothing says self-care more than Matchali’s exclusive Mental Health Restaurant Week drink, Tranquil-Tea. Get zen with this elevated take on the cafe’s classic matcha latte uniquely infused with lavender, vanilla and ashwaganha (oo, she fancy huh)!



Looking for another way to rest and restore? How about the art of matcha whisking? Enjoy both a Tranquil-Tea and sign up for one of Matchali’s whisking workshops with confidence that 10% of proceeds will be donated to Mind HK in this two week period. Matchali, 5 Moon Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 9880 7661

Bakehouse To the many fans of Bakehouse’s sourdough egg tarts — you’re in luck! Add a sprinkle of good intention with any purchase of this sweet treat along with the bakery’s flaky croissants for Mental Health Restaurant Week 2022. Up to $30,000 of sales from these two pastries will be donated to the cause. Bakehouse, multiple locations in Causeway Bay, Soho, Stanley, Tsim Sha Tsui and Wanchai, Hong Kong

Cookie Department As a sweet tooth with child-like cravings, Cookie Department’s funfetti cookie is my go-to in moments of weakness.



For Mental Health Restaurant Week, I’m indulging differently with the new Earl Grey and Milk Ganache cookie made specially for Mind HK. Get excited, the American-style cafe and bakery has committed to donating 50% of proceeds from the new flavour! Cookie Department, LG/F, Foco Building, 46-48 Cochrane Street, Central, Hong Kong

Honky Tonks Tavern It’s Friday night. All you want is to throw back some drinks, laugh and enjoy some equally as messy guilty pleasure foods. What could be more fitting than Honky Tonks Tavern’s signature white trash pizza? Ranked #55 of Asia’s 50 Best Bars, the eatery will be donating ALL profits from its coveted Dorito dusted, cool ranch drizzled creation in support of Mental Health Restaurant Week 2022. Let the good times roll! Honky Tonks Tavern, Man Hing Lane, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9220 4344

Yung Kee Restaurant The legendary Yung Kee Restaurant is also part of the fight for mental health awareness and access to better resources in the city.



A landmark of Hong Kong’s thriving F&B scene for over 80 years, the leader in authentic Cantonese cuisine is donating $80 per portion of its monkey head mushroom and walnut soup for Mental Health Restaurant Week. Yung Kee Restaurant, 32-40 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2522 1624

Learn more about Mind HK Mental Health Restaurant Week and other participating restaurants here.

