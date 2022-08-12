Hong Kong Street Food: What to eat at Tai Po Cooked Food Market

There’s lot to discover out in New Territories’ Tai Po, one of which is the Tai Po Cooked Food Market, home to a smattering of local tea cafes and eateries hidden within.

A short stroll away from Tai Po Market Station is Tai Po Cooked Food Market. Here, on the second floor of the mundane municipal building, just above the busy wet market, is a whole new world of local restaurants and neighbourhood friendly cafes. You’ll find a selection of nostalgic Hong Kong serves including dim sum and fishball noodles, along with renewed twists on old Cantonese favourites that have all contributed to this cooked food market being named as one of the best.

Keep this guide handy for which stall is worthing queuing and snagging a seat at the nearby wooden fold-out table for.

What to eat at Hong Kong’s Tai Po Cooked Food Market

Sweet Bon Bon (滑嘟嘟)

It’s not hard to guess that Sweet Bon Bon dedicated to the making of sweet desserts. What most come — and queue up — for are the giant homemade mochis that are rolled, steamed and kneaded on-site daily. Each powdery chewy treat is stuffed fresh per order, generously packed with a filling of crushed peanuts, black sesame and sugar for an inventive take on the traditional Hakka-style mochi, typically served with filling sprinkled over the exterior. Other local tong sui (糖水), or sweet Cantonese-dessert soup, favourites include sweet almond soup, house-ground black sesame soup and glutinous rice balls in mango.

Sweet Bon Bon (滑嘟嘟), Shop CFS29, 2/F, Tai Po Market Complex, 8 Heung Sze Wui Street, Tai Po, New Territories, Hong Kong

Lam Kee Dim Sum (林記點心)

Long-time Cantonese tea stall Lam Kee Dim Sum has been around the neighbourhood for over 36 years. In the time, they have naturally garnered loyal crowds and a superb reputation for affordable dim sum that begins at a very easy HK$13. With steamers stacked skyward, you’ll easily spot the stall’s piping hot baskets of classic dim sum, including steamed rice rolls, pork dumplings, cha siu buns, shrimp dumplings and the signature steamed spare ribs rice. They only work the morning service, so it’s best to visit early to avoid disappointment

Lam Kee Dim Sum (林記點心), CFS08-09, 2/F, Tai Po Market Complex, 8 Heung Sze Wui Street, Tai Po, New Territories, Hong Kong

Tung Kee Shanghai Noodles (東記上海麵)

Tung Kee Shanghai Noodles is often referred to as Tai Po Market’s best kept secret. The portions are generous; the flavours are moreish. But the dish that gets the most compliments is the crispy fried thick-cut pork chop that’s become the signature of the restaurant. A single order is a gargantuan portion of four pieces which goes hand-in-hand with the soupy broth — or dry; or spicy, it’s your choice — of customisable thick or thin-cut noodles. Just make sure you get an order of the pork chop — they have golden-fried wings, too.

Tung Kee Shanghai Noodles (東記上海麵), CSF27, 2/F, Tai Po Market Complex, 8 Heung Sze Wui Street, Tai Po, New Territories, Hong Kong

Lee Kee Cafe (李記咖啡奶茶）

The unassuming shopfront of Lee Kee Café is really the home to one of the best Hong Kong-style French Toast around town. Priced at a very affordable HK$18, the dish has all the components any serious French toast enthusiasts will look for: the crisp, crunchy exterior, the fluffy centre, the molten coat of butter and the glossy sheen of sweet condensed milk glazed over the surface. Lee Kee’s version is a simple, straightforward take that’ll hit all expectations in its carefully divided nine-cubed presentation. Other Hong Kong cafe staples are also available: corned beef sandwiches and butter-stuffed pineapple buns.

Lee Kee Cafe (李記咖啡奶茶), CFS33, 2/F, Tai Po Market Complex, 8 Heung Sze Wui Street, Tai Po, New Territories, Hong Kong

Golden Thai Delicious (金泰泰式美食)

Amongst the band of Cantonese-centric eateries is Golden Thai Delicious. Now flavours might not be as authentic as you’ll find around Kowloon City, aka the Little Bangkok of Hong Kong, but it’s an honest take on the cuisine. Expect your usual Thai favourites here — deep-fried crab cakes, pineapple fried rice, satays and spring rolls — with some order extending to beyond other South East Asian locales, including Vietnamese spring rolls.

Golden Thai Delicious (金泰泰式美食), Shop CFS39 , 2/F, Tai Po Market Complex, 8 Heung Sze Wui Street, Tai Po, New Territories, Hong Kong

Yan Kee Fishball Noodles (欽記粉麵)

Serving a Hong Kong comfort is Yan Kee Fishball Noodles. A humble shop that’s been part of the cooked food market since its original days as an open-air food centre, the signature here is exactly what the namesake says: fishball noodles. The no-frills simplicity that remains unchanged is what’s kept Yan Kee a go to for many, with their noodles in clear broth a familiar order and the fresh-made fishballs kept to a top standard of fragrant fish flavour and a chewy bite.

Yan Kee Fishball Noodles (欽記粉麵), CFS36, 2/F, Tai Po Market Complex, 8 Heung Sze Wui Street, Tai Po, New Territories, Hong Kong

Chiu Kee Seafood Restaurant (釗記海鮮小菜)

Sure enough, there’s a selection of fresh seafood at Chiu Kee, but also on the menu are familiar dai pai dong flavours. The family-run restaurant tosses up stir-fry wok favourites, including the ever-popular typhoon shelter crab and cheesy lobster e-fu noodles. As per the usual practice of cooked food markets, Chiu Kee prepares seafood with fresh supply from the wet market below, and diners are welcome to bring their own catch to the restaurant for their choice of any seafood dish.

Chiu Kee Seafood Restaurant (釗記海鮮小菜), Shop CFS24, Cooked Food Centre, 2/F, Tai Po Market Complex, 8 Heung Sze Wui Street, Tai Po, New Territories, Hong Kong

Hero image courtesy of @hktraveller/ Instagram; Featured image courtesy of @amycheung0309/ Instagram