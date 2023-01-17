Tablescaping: 4 ways to set your Chinese New Year dining table

This Chinese New Year, it’s time to impress your family with a beautiful dining table. From the classic red to a more minimalist Chinese-inspired tablescape, here are 4 ideas for your Chinese New Year dining table.

As a continuation to our tablescaping starter guide, the Chinese New Year is also a great opportunity to glam up your dining table in a whole new style. Since Chinese culture encourages specific beliefs that are associated with fortune, wealth, prosperity, and happiness, there are plenty of unique elements you could add to your table.

[Hero image credit: mallowscollection; featured image credit: milamesa_ph]

4 Ways to Set Your Chinese New Year Dining Table

The Traditional Red

If your family considers the colour red as the most important element, don’t shy on going all red from the chairs up. The contrast between dark-coloured tables and chairs with red utensils radiates a formal, traditional impression, which could be appropriate when dining with elder members of the family. Another flattering contrast here is the yellow light from the small candles or lamps, balancing out the powerful red hues on the table.

Oranges as Centrepieces

Since oranges have long been recognised as a symbol of wealth, this style of table-setting stars the auspicious fruit — or the whole plant — as centrepieces. The large gold plate is intentionally used to imply prosperity and wealth as well. You can always play around with the napkins and tablecloth colour, with red obviously associating the most with Chinese culture.

The Contemporary Mix & Match

For a more contemporary take on setting the Chinese New Year table, you can keep it low-profile by adding smaller elements, such as oranges, chopsticks, and one or two red and gold items. The beauty of this style is that its simplicity allows for more room — and perhaps, more food on the table.

The Romantic Burgundy

A bunch of exquisite red flowers, burgundy table cloths, napkins and glasses, when done right, don’t feel overwhelming on diners at all. In fact, this rather untraditional style of Chinese New Year tablescaping is perfect for a more upscale meal that still conveys a sense of home and belongingness.

This story first appeared here.