Impossible™ Pork is giving away bento boxes to mark its debut in Hong Kong

100 Impossible™ Pork bento boxes will given out daily at Tong Chong Street Market. Only until 8 October!

If you’ve were around the Quarry Bay district yesterday, you might have noticed an unusually long lunchtime queue huddling around a bright pink truck at the end of Tong Chong Street Market. It’s the Impossible™ Pork food-truck! And marks the arrival of Impossible Food‘s latest meat alternative, Impossible™ Pork Made From Plants, in Hong Kong –– first served at David Chang’s Momofuku Ssäm Bar in New York as a saucy pork ragu spicy rice cakes last month.

Here in Hong Kong, the launch kicks off with an exciting week-long giveaway of bento boxes packed with bite-sized samplings of Impossible™ Pork dishes from partnering venues. Monday (4 October) saw a dim sum theme and featured a tasty Impossible™ Pork vegetable bun from Tim Ho Wan. Tuesday (5 October), Classic Chinese with dishes like Impossible™ char siu rice and suckling pig. It’ll continue with a South East Asian theme on Wednesday (6 October) with Impossible™ Pork basil tacos and Impossible™ Pork satays; Japanese and Taiwanese specials on Thursday (7 October), before ending on Friday (8 October) for East Meets West bites. It has said to sell-out by 12pm, so set a timer on your phone and make a swift, hasty exit out of the office to beat the eager crowds.

Day 1: Dim Sum. Tim Ho Wan vegetable bun, Dumpling Yuan pork and mushroom dumpling, Shanghai Home pan-fried bun

Day 2: Chinese Classics. Good BBQ char siu rice, Bloom by Wong Jia Sha Shanghai braised meatballs, My Meat Run Laboratory suckling pig with steamed lotus bread

Day 3 South-East Asian. Namo tacos, Indonesian 1968 lemongrass satay, Cô Thánh Bánh Cuôn

Day 4 Japanese & Taiwanese. Check-in Taipei braised pork rice, Awa Awa taco rice, Kyoto Katsugyu pork cheese cutlet

Day 5: East Meets West. Years steamed bun, Quiero Mas Barceloneta bombas, Little Bao Taiwanese LuRou Scotch egg

Should you be wondering to make your own comparison of the new Impossible™ Pork’s taste and texture –– which is said to be virtually the exact replica with a mild, umami savouriness, but successfully saving over 85 percent water, 82 percent land with 73 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions –– there are currently 40 restaurants that has crafted their own take on the pork alternative, some even with a revamped version of go-to favourites. Peel Street newcomer Awa Awa remakes its notable Taco Bowl, Cô Thành makes an Impossible™ Pork Bánh Cuốn (steamed rice rolls), Dumpling Yuan puts in place a weekly rotation of Impossible™ Pork dumplings, Sake Central makes a Impossible™ Pork Katsu Sando, while Potato Head will fire up its own Impossible™ Pork satays. Locally, there will also be Impossible™ Pork dim sum specials at Tim Ho Wan and hawker-style serves –– Impossible™ Pork ma po tofu –– from Tung Po.

Cô Thành Impossible™ Bánh Cuốn ($108)

Awa Awa

Impossible™ Pork Taco Rice ($168)

Check-in Taipei

Impossible™ Braised Pork Rice ($65)

Happy Paradise

Impossible™ Dan Dan Noodle ($188)

MO Bar

Crispy & Spicy Impossible™ Pork Burger with Spicy Kimchi, Kewpie Mayo & Iceberg Lettuce ($208)

Tung Po

Mapo Tofu with Impossible™ Pork ($148)

Little Bao

Taiwanese “LoRou” Scotch Egg ($98)

House of Jasmine

Sweet & Sour Impossible™ Pork with Peach

Good BBQ

Impossible™ Charsiu Rice ($54)

Beef & Liberty

The Impossible™ Bánh Mì ($108)

Dim Siu Yi

Eggplant and Impossible™ Pork ($138)

Here’s a list of locations also serving Impossible™ Pork:

Awa Awa Beef & Liberty Bloom by Wang Jia Sha Can-teen Check-in Taipei CHUAN Cô Thành Dim Siu Yi Dim Sum Bar Duan Chun Zhen Dumpling Yuan FAM Forbidden Duck Good BBQ Happy Paradise Hibiki House of Jasmine Indonesian Restaurant 1968 Jasmine Kyoto Katsugyu La Paloma Little Bao Maxim’s MX MIÁN MO Bar My Meat Run Laboratory Nam Viet Nam Namo Potato Head Prince Dragon Dim Sum QI Quiero Mas Ruby Tuesday Sake Central Shanghai Hom Tim Ho Wan Tung Po V.W Vegan Cafe YEARS YUE

Impossible™ Pork will be available in 120 stores in Hong Kong and in a new selection of ready-to-cook meals. Read more about Impossible™ Pork Made From Plant’s debut in Hong Kong here.