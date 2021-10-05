Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Impossible™ Pork is giving away bento boxes to mark its debut in Hong Kong
Food & Drink
05 Oct 2021 04:12 PM

Lorria Sahmet
Editor
100 Impossible™ Pork bento boxes will given out daily at Tong Chong Street Market. Only until 8 October!

If you’ve were around the Quarry Bay district yesterday, you might have noticed an unusually long lunchtime queue huddling around a bright pink truck at the end of Tong Chong Street Market. It’s the Impossible™ Pork food-truck! And marks the arrival of Impossible Food‘s latest meat alternative, Impossible™ Pork Made From Plants, in Hong Kong –– first served at David Chang’s Momofuku Ssäm Bar in New York as a saucy pork ragu spicy rice cakes last month.

Here in Hong Kong, the launch kicks off with an exciting week-long giveaway of bento boxes packed with bite-sized samplings of Impossible™ Pork dishes from partnering venues. Monday (4 October) saw a dim sum theme and featured a tasty Impossible™ Pork vegetable bun from Tim Ho Wan. Tuesday (5 October), Classic Chinese with dishes like Impossible™ char siu rice and suckling pig. It’ll continue with a South East Asian theme on Wednesday (6 October) with Impossible™ Pork basil tacos and Impossible™ Pork satays; Japanese and Taiwanese specials on Thursday (7 October), before ending on Friday (8 October) for East Meets West bites. It has said to sell-out by 12pm, so set a timer on your phone and make a swift, hasty exit out of the office to beat the eager crowds.

  • Day 1: Dim Sum. Tim Ho Wan vegetable bun, Dumpling Yuan pork and mushroom dumpling, Shanghai Home pan-fried bun
  • Day 2: Chinese Classics. Good BBQ char siu rice, Bloom by Wong Jia Sha Shanghai braised meatballs, My Meat Run Laboratory suckling pig with steamed lotus bread
  • Day 3 South-East Asian. Namo tacos, Indonesian 1968 lemongrass satay, Cô Thánh Bánh Cuôn
  • Day 4 Japanese & Taiwanese. Check-in Taipei braised pork rice, Awa Awa taco rice, Kyoto Katsugyu pork cheese cutlet
  • Day 5: East Meets West. Years steamed bun, Quiero Mas Barceloneta bombas, Little Bao Taiwanese LuRou Scotch egg

Should you be wondering to make your own comparison of the new Impossible™ Pork’s taste and texture –– which is said to be virtually the exact replica with a mild, umami savouriness, but successfully saving over 85 percent water, 82 percent land with 73 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions –– there are currently 40 restaurants that has crafted their own take on the pork alternative, some even with a revamped version of go-to favourites. Peel Street newcomer Awa Awa remakes its notable Taco Bowl, Cô Thành makes an Impossible™ Pork Bánh Cuốn (steamed rice rolls), Dumpling Yuan puts in place a weekly rotation of Impossible™ Pork dumplings, Sake Central makes a Impossible™ Pork Katsu Sando, while Potato Head will fire up its own Impossible™ Pork satays. Locally, there will also be Impossible™ Pork dim sum specials at Tim Ho Wan and hawker-style serves –– Impossible™ Pork ma po tofu –– from Tung Po.

  • Cô Thành
    • Impossible™ Bánh Cuốn ($108)
  • Awa Awa
    Impossible™ Pork Taco Rice ($168)
  • Check-in Taipei
    Impossible™ Braised Pork Rice ($65)
  • Happy Paradise
    Impossible™ Dan Dan Noodle ($188)
  • MO Bar
    Crispy & Spicy Impossible™ Pork Burger with Spicy Kimchi, Kewpie Mayo & Iceberg Lettuce ($208)
  • Tung Po
    Mapo Tofu with Impossible™ Pork ($148)
  • Little Bao
    Taiwanese “LoRou” Scotch Egg ($98)
  • House of Jasmine
    Sweet & Sour Impossible™ Pork with Peach
  • Good BBQ
    Impossible™ Charsiu Rice ($54)
  • Beef & Liberty
    The Impossible™ Bánh Mì ($108)
  • Dim Siu Yi
    Eggplant and Impossible™ Pork ($138)

Here’s a list of locations also serving Impossible™ Pork:

  1. Awa Awa
  2. Beef & Liberty
  3. Bloom by Wang Jia Sha
  4. Can-teen
  5. Check-in Taipei
  6. CHUAN
  7. Cô Thành
  8. Dim Siu Yi
  9. Dim Sum Bar
  10. Duan Chun Zhen
  11. Dumpling Yuan
  12. FAM
  13. Forbidden Duck
  14. Good BBQ
  15. Happy Paradise
  16. Hibiki
  17. House of Jasmine
  18. Indonesian Restaurant 1968
  19. Jasmine
  20. Kyoto Katsugyu
  21. La Paloma
  22. Little Bao
  23. Maxim’s MX
  24. MIÁN
  25. MO Bar
  26. My Meat Run Laboratory
  27. Nam Viet Nam
  28. Namo
  29. Potato Head
  30. Prince Dragon Dim Sum
  31. QI
  32. Quiero Mas
  33. Ruby Tuesday
  34. Sake Central
  35. Shanghai Hom
  36. Tim Ho Wan
  37. Tung Po
  38. V.W Vegan Cafe
  39. YEARS
  40. YUE

Impossible™ Pork will be available in 120 stores in Hong Kong and in a new selection of ready-to-cook meals. Read more about Impossible™ Pork Made From Plant’s debut in Hong Kong here.

Vegan Vegetarian Cuisine Impossible Foods Impossible Pork
