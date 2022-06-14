An Italian’s guide to the best risotto in Hong Kong

Hong Kong is a city of many flavours. If risotto is what you seek, then why not leave it to an Italian to tell you where to find the best of the best?

From Biryani and Jollof rice, to Nasi Goreng and Paella, nearly every culture in the world has a traditional, beloved rice dish that defines its cuisine. In Italy, of course, it’s the creamy risotto.

A seemingly simple recipe with only a few ingredients, the Northern Italian dish is in fact a tricky preparation that’s hard to master. What makes a perfect risotto is first and foremost the use of short-grain white rice grown in Italy. The varieties most commonly used are Arborio, Carnaroli, and Maratelli rice, all from Piedmont.

Contrary to popular belief, the remarkable creaminess is achieved thorough mantecatura (and not by adding cream! Please don’t!), the process of adding refrigerated grated parmesan cheese and butter once the rice is cooked and taken off the heat to make the risotto as smooth as possible.

While saffron risotto (alla Milanese) is Milan’s most recognisable traditional dish, the recipe is prepared throughout Italy with different toppings and broths.

Here’s a list of the best — and most authentic — risotto dishes in Hong Kong.

Angelini

Ossobuco Risotto

We love it because: Angelini’s Risotto Ossobuco with bone marrow and ossobuco ragout is refined comfort food at its best. I love the addition of pumpkin, which is not featured in the traditional Milanese recipe but is a perfect accompaniment to any risotto.

Angelini, Kowloon Shangri-La, 64 Mody Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui; +852 2733 8750

Giando

Whichever risotto you’ll find on the seasonal menu

We love it because: Giando is an Italian institution in Hong Kong — and rightly so! From radicchio, to wild mushrooms and much more, every seasonal menu features a gourmet risotto that’s always perfectly cooked and memorable.

Giando, Starcrest Block 1, Shop 1, G/F, Tower, 9 Star St, Wan Chai; +852 2511 8912

Lucciola

Risotto ai Funghi Porcini e Parmigiano

We love it because: Chef Francesco Gava serves a classic and fragrant risotto with porcini mushrooms that takes me back to the Alps and the small towns of Lombardy.

Lucciola Restaurant & Bar, The Hari Hong Kong, 1/F, 330 Lockhart Rd, Wan Chai; +852 2129 0333

Locanda dell’Angelo

Risotto Acquerello with white asparagus and mushroom jus

We love it because: Executive Chef Steve Chiu’s creations are the perfect blend of impeccable Italian techniques and local products. His risottos are to die for!

Locanda dell’Angelo, 10-12 Yuen Yuen Street, Happy Valley, +852 3709 2788

Castellana

Risotto Alle Due Uova

We love it because: Piedmont and Lombardy are the lands of risotto. At Castellana, Piedmontese chef Romeo Morelli serves an ultra-indulgent version of the dish with parmesan, butter, egg yolk cream and Baerii caviar.

Castellana, 10/F, Cubus, 1 Hoi Ping Rd, Causeway Bay; +852 3188 5028

Tosca di Angelo

Whichever risotto you’ll find on the seasonal menu

We love it because: Anything on the menu at one-Michelin-star Tosca di Angelo is superb, and the risottos are no exception.

Tosca di Angelo, Level 102, International Commerce Ctr. 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon; +852 2263 2270

(Lead image: Locanda dell’Angelo)