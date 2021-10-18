Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Start your morning with KAWS x Reese’s Puffs cereal
Start your morning with KAWS x Reese's Puffs cereal
18 Oct 2021

It’s breakfast for collectors.

After T-shirts, figures, art pieces and fragrances, KAWS has his sights set on your breakfast routine next. This time, the multi-hyphenate artist is diving into the world of food — more specifically, General Mills’ Reese’s Puffs cereal.

This isn’t the first time the peanut butter-flavoured cereal has worked with a big name; in 2019, Travis Scott pimped up the box with his Cactus Jack aesthetics, and again most recently in a bigger Family Sized version.

The co-branded KAWS Reese’s Puffs cereal boxes will see his signature double “XX” symbol sit right above the Reese’s Puffs branding. Even the KAWS companion couldn’t resist taking a dip in the bowl of cereal. At the back, another companion covers his eyes as he stands under a glorious Reese’s Puffs storm.

Although this collectible cereal box has yet to hit aisles yet, eagle-eyed users on the KAWS subreddit have already spotted them in major grocery outlets in the US, so if you’re a collector here, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled on resellers like StockX.

See the original post here.
(Header image courtesy of General Mills & KAWS)

Dining Street Art Breakfast Artist Collaboration Kaws Cereal
Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.
Luxury
