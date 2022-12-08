Where to find the best Korean food in Hong Kong

Are you craving a Korean barbecue? Hong Kong has got you covered! From unassuming takeaways to sleek temples of Korean cuisine, K-kitchens litter the city. However, Hong Kong’s best Korean food spots are mainly about the three Bs: bibimbap, bulgogi, and barbecue. And don’t get us started on Korean fried chicken either (it is the best).

That said, of all the incredible Korean restaurants in Hong Kong, the ones specialising in Korean barbecue are the most interactive (and fun). You will agree that the DIY barbecuing experience is even more impressive in a group setting. The BBQ kitchens in Hong Kong serve up delicate meats with tingly sauces and seasonings that you can cook precisely to your liking.

Whether you’re after authentic Korean delicacies, restaurants sizzling up brilliant Korean barbecue or fancy trying Korean food, there’s plenty to check out here in Hong Kong. From swanky experience to a low-key, hole-in-the-wall, these spots come through with all the standards and family-style Korean cooking. In addition, our list of restaurants passes the test for unapologetic authenticity. So, roll up your sleeves and get stuck in.

Korean food in Hong Kong: Best restaurants you need to try!

Hero and feature image credits: hansikgoo.hk