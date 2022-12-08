Where to find the best Korean food in Hong Kong

Are you craving a Korean barbecue? Hong Kong has got you covered! From unassuming takeaways to sleek temples of Korean cuisine, K-kitchens litter the city. However, Hong Kong’s best Korean food spots are mainly about the three Bs: bibimbap, bulgogi, and barbecue. And don’t get us started on Korean fried chicken either (it is the best).
That said, of all the incredible Korean restaurants in Hong Kong, the ones specialising in Korean barbecue are the most interactive (and fun). You will agree that the DIY barbecuing experience is even more impressive in a group setting. The BBQ kitchens in Hong Kong serve up delicate meats with tingly sauces and seasonings that you can cook precisely to your liking.
Whether you’re after authentic Korean delicacies, restaurants sizzling up brilliant Korean barbecue or fancy trying Korean food, there’s plenty to check out here in Hong Kong. From swanky experience to a low-key, hole-in-the-wall, these spots come through with all the standards and family-style Korean cooking. In addition, our list of restaurants passes the test for unapologetic authenticity. So, roll up your sleeves and get stuck in.
Korean food in Hong Kong: Best restaurants you need to try!
Could there be a better combination in Korean culture in just a name? Bongchu Jjimdak has blown up the Korean food scene in Hong Kong since the time they opened their doors for foodies. They specialise in the jimdak, or Korean braised chicken (in a soy-based sauce with vegetables and glass noodles), which is not to be missed. They serve generous portions, and the value for money is excellent. We are big fans of the restaurant – especially for the authentic Korean delicacies.
OBP brings a classic Korean dining experience to Hong Kong. The menu of Korean food here may have you scratching your head as to what to order. But all you need to remember is to get the wagyu beef tartare paired with Korean Baekseju, Kimchi Pancakes and Galbi Dumplings. So, there you go, your authentic Korean delicacies served just the way you want them.
The epitome of a gathering is right here. Seorae does Korean-style barbecue just the way you want! With an amazing selection of different meats, vegetables and everything in between that you can put in a grill, this is the spot to enjoy the best Korean barbeque. Do try their signature Pork Skirt Meat, Naengmyun, or cold noodles, and Yukhoe.
This Korean fast-food spot in Hong Kong always impresses. With lunch boxes and party sets and, individual soups and stews, kimchi and pickle, their menu will leave you spoilt for choice. They are your best bet when throwing a party, as they offer chefs-on-hire and frozen barbeque meat. Everything, including seafood courses, is impressively fresh. This place has well over a dozen offerings, so it’s about time you taste them yourself.
Hansik Goo serves up homely Korean food with an innovative twist. The staff is quick to attend to the tellingly large groups of guests. Hansik Goo, by chef Mingoo Kang of Mingle’s in Seoul, reimagines authentic Korean dishes. Try Samgye Risotto (samgyetang, or ginseng chicken soup, with Korean fried chicken) from the lengthy menu. Their KFC bucket is also extremely popular.
Korean-style food with an Italian accent, anyone? If that sounds like a perfect match, MOYO is calling your name. Think chewy rice cakes tossed with sauces such as carbonara and pesto. However, if you are not too adventurous, stick to the standard K-style version made with gochujang. Rice cake aside, the menu features an array of Korean specialities, including fried chicken and deliciously satisfying sea urchin rice. Uhm, yum?
