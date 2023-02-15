Where to try the best Korean fried chicken in Hong Kong

Juicy, crunchy, and crispy Korean fried chicken is one of the most loved K-cuisines. A contemporary food staple in Korea, the dish promises to serve a burst of flavour in every bite.
The crunchy and saucy fried chicken, as we know, wasn’t that popular until Americans introduced the idea in the 50s and started frying portioned bits of bird. The American-style chicken was later Koreanised with garlic-heavy sauces, experimental flavours and chilli. In Korea, it’s seen as the perfect dish to pair with beer. Koreans call the combo ‘chimaek’, a combination of the words ‘maekju’ (beer) and ‘chikin’ (chicken).
What sets the dish apart from regular fried chicken is its sweet-sounding crunch, crispy texture, and succulent taste. This is all thanks to the use of potato starch in the batter. Thankfully, an array of restaurants in Hong Kong specialise in Korean fried chicken. They offer crunchy-battered, on-the-bone hunks of the most succulent chicken slathered in spicy, garlicky or even cheesy sauces you can imagine. Plus, the addition of beer and pickles makes it an even more exquisite experience.
So, whether you prefer the original flavour or want to try something more exciting, these restaurants in Hong Kong have you covered.
The best places to try Korean fried chicken in Hong Kong
Outdark’s two Hong Kong branches are the first overseas outpost of this Busan-based fried chicken restaurant. The name, Outdark, combines the Korean words 아웃 (out) and 닭 (dark). The latter has a similar pronunciation to chicken in Korean. Diners can choose from several flavours, including honey garlic, soy sauce, or a mix of two. The Originate Outdark Chicken comes with fries, but we recommend getting the cheese stick or grilled rice cake on the side.
Uncle Padak is a mainstay at High Street’s bustling food and dining options. Loyal diners flock to this small eatery for the non-greasy chicken recipe. Try the signature The Padak, a deep-fried boneless chicken, complete with rice cakes and dumplings, topped with a sauce of your choice. Those who prefer to stay in and chill can opt for Uncle Padak’s fried-to-order takeaway chicken, which is just as delicious.
Yadllie Plate is famous among Hong Kong’s youth and Mong Kok crowd. It takes pride in its chicken, which is directly imported from South Korea. While the boneless fried chicken is all the rage here, you’ll also appreciate the fact that their sauces are made from Jeju Island-sourced vegetables and other natural ingredients. You can’t go wrong with the original Yadllie chicken or the spring onion chicken.
With five branches across Hong Kong, there’s no excuse not to visit Chicken Hof & Soju at least once. The fried chicken menu fills an entire page, but the classic fried chicken and sweet and spicy fried chicken are among the must-tries. You can still get half a plate of each if you can’t choose between the two. Go boneless for an additional HKD 10 and eat fuss-free. We also recommend the Cheongyang Mayo with Onion, a flavour exclusive to the brand.
Moyo means to get together in Korean and the place is perfect for friends and colleagues to enjoy a meal together after work or school. Moyo has just what you would expect from its Italy-born and raised Korean founders—Korean food with an Italian touch. Their juicy Korean fried chicken comes in various dipping sauces.
Eating at Hoo feels like you’ve stepped out of a Korean drama. The restaurant recreates the late-night food scene and street-side eateries of South Korea. Diners feel like they’ve been whisked away to South Korea. Besides comfort food favourites like gimbap or fish cake soup, the fried chicken here goes well with everything. We recommend eating fried chicken with kimchi stew.
Whether you’re in Hong Kong Island or Kowloon, be sure to drop by Dodam. This Korean restaurant is well-known for its fried chicken. The Honey Butter Waffle Chicken and the Honey Butter Mango Chicken are the highlights here. The Salted Egg Yolk Chicken is equally as good. Cheese lovers should go for the Dodam Maekom Cheese Chicken, a combination of chicken and rice cake in a sweet and spicy sauce with cheese. Yum!
If the long wait at Obp says anything, it’s that the food is worth lining up for! Inspired by the alcohol houses in South Korea called sool-jip, Obp only has one fried chicken to offer. The no-fuss, juicy boneless fried chicken is a must with Obp’s cocktail selection.
The best thing about Seoul Bros’ fried chicken is that they’re bite-sized. So, you can easily chow down the sweet and sour or sweet and spicy flavoured chicken. They also come with free rice cakes. We also love how affordable the dishes are here. Besides Korean food, you will also find several Mexican side dishes. Choose from any of the three branches and have a delicious time!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: What sets Korean fried chicken apart from normal fried chicken is its sweet-sounding crunch and succulent taste.
Answer: You can find the best Korean fried chicken in Dodam, Obp, Uncle Padak, and more.
Answer: Korean fried chicken is crispy because of the potato starch in the batter. The chicken is also fried twice.