Made in Hong Kong: The Flaming Pig Chilli Oil

Hong Kong is a treasure trove of interesting finds — there’s nothing new about that. But beyond gargantuan shopping malls and shiny designer brands are an equally hard-working group of talented makers quietly reworking those humble — often overlooked — icons of the city. Made in Hong Kong turns a spotlight onto those local brands and catapults them onto your radar for your next inspired discovery.

It’s a namesake that might sound particularly adorable, but, in fact, The Flaming Pig (while still very cute) is a brand of fiery-hot chilli oils. The feel-good kind that leave a buzz on your tongue and a crackle in your throat and even while you’re huffing and puffing reaching for that chilled glass of water, you want more.

Founder Gloria Leung might have once dreamt it but never thought of starting her chilli oil brand on Instagram. Then, she discovered the city’s undying love for spice. While everyone was perfecting sourdough recipes and preoccupied by the perfect Dalgona coffee whip, Leung decided to retrace the careful steps of her aunt’s beloved chilli oil recipe and finally bottle them up with pretty pink labels of a chilli-hugging pig. “The Flaming Pig chilli sauces are actually a family secret recipe,” Leung explains. “My aunt really likes her spice. So when she emigrated to Canada a decade ago, she decided to create her own chilli oil.”

What started off as a condiment shared amongst close friends during meals at home quickly ballooned out of her own kitchen and, impressively, her neighbourhood, with orders pouring in from adjacent provinces as well. “She quickly realised that chilli oil was an essential in many homes,” says Leung.

The Flaming Pig Trio Set (HK$140) featuring The Secret Chilli Oil, The Devil’s Chilli Oil and Homemade Belechan The Secret Chilli Oil is traditional chilli oil with a Teochew base made using a secret family recipe.

The recipe is one Leung is familiar with, having shadowed her aunt with every batch made.

“The Flaming Pig chilli oil follows a traditional recipe that is harder to find nowadays,” explains Leung. “It’s unlike the newer versions that use dried conpoy and sakura shrimp.” The heat might be mean but there’s no denying of the endearing label, an important component to Leung’s stride towards modernising the traditional chilli oil. “I wanted to break away from the stuffy notion of something being “traditional”, I hope that with new packaging and branding it can offer something different and special.”

The little piggy character was one not chosen by chance, either. Leung explains that the pig holds precious meaning to her and her family. “My aunt’s zodiac is the pig,” she begins. “And my grandma, who I respect very much, was always referred to as Ms Chu (resembling the Cantonese pronunciation of pig (豬)).”

It was these moments, coupled with her affection for collectables featuring cute pink piglets, that made her feel some sort of connection to the animal. “Like fate”, as she puts it.

As of now, The Flaming Pig offers three signature products which Leung says can be used with anything from stir-fry veg to instant noodles; a dipping sauce for hotpot and even as an overnight marinade. But she prefers her Flaming Pig swirled in with her spaghetti bolognese. “It’s the added garlicky flavours that adds to the complexity and makes it surprisingly delicious,” Leung says. The Secret Chilli Oil (HK$68), the brand’s inaugural product, is a Teochew chilli oil base sauce, made of simple, no-frills ingredients of everyday garlic and spices through a laborious cooking process that fully extracts its flavours. The Devil’s Chilli Oil (HK$68), the latest launch, is a hotter version of the original, while the Homemade Belechan (HK$88) throws together a handful of dried shrimps, dried shallots for a fragrant, indulgent dip, much like the typical XO.

Leung has no means to replace your beloved chilli oil at home, but to offer an alternative should you need one, especially during these moments of prolonged periods at home. “A good sauce [when cooking] is very important,” she finishes.

Follow The Flaming Pig on Instagram. Order the selection of chilli oils here or via WhatsApp.