MMMstagram: KOOKĒ cookies, Nomad Burger and the best of this week’s #TheMMMs

You know the sound one makes when they get up close and personal with something delicious. Of something familiar. It’s a slice of pizza or a triple-stacked burger. A warm bowl of congee. MMMstagram is a feed of exactly that. Tasty treats uncovered from the unending abyss of hashtag foodie posts on Instagram, from comforting favourites to creative new bites. Anything that instigates those long, satisfying MMMs…

Nomad Burger

We all have our favourite burger spots (tell us where at #TheMMMs on Instagram!), but if you’re looking for inspiration from some place new, Nomad Burger is a very tasty place to start. They do burgers, yes, but not the typically smashed patties between toasted buns you’re probably thinking of. Here, it’s a full lobster tail, or a mound of slow-cooked pulled-pork. A deep-fried oyster with a piece of fresh Canadian uni. It’s the weird but so very wonderful. Enjoy!

Nomad Burger, Shop F3, G/D, Tak Man Building, Hung Hom Kowloon

Moncher Dojima

I’ve made a case for the roll cake once before, and now I’m doing it again. But this is probably none like you’ve ever seen. Japan-based patisserie Moncher Dojima has remade the delicious rolled cake with a rich, almond-crushed, Belgium-chocolate cake. Just like a Ferrero Rocher, expect it’s going to last beyond a single bite. Within, an equally rich, pillow-soft sponge roll cake that’s probably more cream than cake. They’re limited to this season though, so be hasty with orders.

Moncher Dojima, Shop 11, B2/F, SOGO, 555 Hennessy Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 2833 2409

KOOKĒ

You know, there’s been a lot of cookies and brookies ever since the city rekindled its love with the chunky, chewy treat. But Kookē is not like the others — it’s thoughtful. The cookies are made with a health-conscious recipe and each ingredient is meticulously tracked while baking so you know exactly what you’re putting in your body. Currently there’s a line of four in its Decadents range, including Maple Strüpers, made with sea salt caramel chips, stroopwafel and a drizzle of maple icing with a butter waffle crisp on top. Indulge if you want –– the macros are a healthy balance of 43 grams of carbs, 9 grams of fat and 5 grams of protein.

Gather Again

The Hong Kong French toast is a city icon. But here is one better: Ovaltine French toast. You may have noticed various versions around town, but those are copy-cats! Come to Gather Again in Sham Shui Po for the real thing. It has all you want in a classic French toast: a crispy exterior and buttery-soft interior. But the decadent coat of Ovaltine dusted over the top makes it even better. It also has a molten lava centre, filled with a choice of either chocolate hazelnut or peanut butter along with the classic pour of condensed milk. Come twice and try both.

Gather Again, G/F, 172 Ki Lung Street, Sham Shui Po, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Guzzle HK

Sandwiches come in all sorts of shapes and sizes and we do not discriminate here. We love them all! These ones from Guzzle HK are super, super-sized, stuffed to a bursting brim with all sorts of filling combinations that you already love and know: deep-fried spam with fluffy scrambled eggs; corned beef and coriander –– like the kind served for breakfast at cha chaan tengs. And as you can probably tell, the only way to enjoy them here is to guzzle ’em down while hot.

Guzzle HK, Shop A2-A3, G/F, Wing Tak Building, 9-11 Waterloo Road, Yau Ma Tei, Kowloon, Hong Kong

The best of your #TheMMMs / #MMMsLSA posts this week:

Show us your best MMMs with #TheMMMs or #MMMsLSA and we’ll reshare all our faves every week here on Lifestyle Asia.

@foodpicstagram at Momoz

@IndulgentEats at Honbo



@leedeefood at Wing Kee Noodles

@foodblog.hk at Tinkee Dumplings



