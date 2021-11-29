New Eats: Landmark’s 10-Michelin “Star Collector” tour, Kowloon Dairy’s festive ice cream and more

Here are this week’s New Eats; just in case you’re in need of a little inspiration. It’s a great selection to get you in the holiday mood, because, you know, just 26 more sleeps until Christmas.

Landmark “The Star Collector” Tour

Usually, Christmastime is reserved for globe-trotting experiences. This year, the lack of travel has once again changed our plans, but that’s a good a reason as any to explore some alternate experiences. Something special and unique, right here on home soil. Something like Landmark’s The Star Collector, hosted under the retail mall’s Christmas Concierge, a curated programme of special holiday happenings within the Landmark.

The Star Collector is beyond spotting a shining constellation atop a Christmas tree, it whisks diners through a 10-Michelin Star tour around the selection of lauded establishments within the vicinity. With only 40 seats (registrations begins on 1 December), the full-day tour begins bright and early in the sleek dining room of Amber, and continues through the Mandarin Grill + Bar, Man Wah and 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo before finishing for dessert at L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon. At every location, guests are served a signature of the restaurant — this uni and caviar pictured above is no doubt a familiar favourite for Amber fans. It’s a trip of a lifetime, and even comes with a dedicated passport to mark your journey all the way through.

The Star Collector (HK$4,800) opens for reservations on 1 December (Wednesday) and ends 31 December. Find out more via +852 2500 0555. Reservations can be made at the Christmas Concierge in Landmark, open 11am-7:30pm daily from 1 to 31 December 2021

Landmark Concierge, Shop 237, 2/F, Landmark 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2500 0555.

Mortlach collaborates with four restaurants for “Meats with the Beast” pairing menu

A single malt Scottish whisky infused with rich, smokey notes of whisky carry berry and nuts, Mortlach’s “The Beast of Dufftown”, produced in the Speyside waters, is best paired with heavy, savoury slabs of meat, according to experts. Concisely showcased in the “Meats with the Beast” menu, organised by Mortlach in collaboration with four notable restaurants in Hong Kong, it includes: Amelia Hong Kong with an Italian Masango T-bone; Tiffany’s New York Bar at the InterContinental Grand Stanford with mini bacon and cheese sliders; The Chinese Restaurant at Hyatt Regency with pan-fried beef ribs, stir-fried pigeon fillet or fresh blaze mushroom and yellow-hair chicken stew; and ICHU’s grilled ribeye or 24-hours slow-cooked pork ribs. All served with a decadent glass of either 12-, 16- or 20-year aged Mortlach.

Mortlach’s “Meats with the Beast” is available from now through December 2021.

COBO House presents “Chapter 7 – Game of Poultry” of its Knife and Spoon series

Chapter 7 in COBO House’s Knife and Spoon series aptly coincides with the holiday season, which implies a meal centred around hearty comforting serves and gargantuan feasts. The “Game of Poultry” menu, inspired by classic poultry dishes served around the globe in the season, is elevated at COBO House with an Asian-inspired twist and executive chefs Ray and Devon’s refined culinary techniques.

The menu begins with “Duck Three Ways”, a triplet of duck foie gras ice cream, chawanmushi made with duck consommé and a pan-fried duck bun, to highlight the duck in various serves. There’s homemade udon simmered in a creamy chicken broth, gamey 12-day-aged pigeon and local favourite shredded three-yellow chicken marinated with paprika and dressed in black truffle chicken foam. The highlight of the menu, however, is an infamous Turducken –– a substantial invention of a chicken stuffed within a duck, then stuffed within a turkey. At COBO House, the Turducken is refined with utmost elegance: a circular slice with a clear cross-section of each component, served with an artistic flourish of mulled wine beet sauce, burnt apple purée and herbs. The menu concludes with an egg-shaped chocolate, to be cracked open for a rich marmalade, dragon pearl berry centre coupled with Pu-er tea mousse nestled within.

COBO House “Chapter 7 – Game of Poultry” is available 1 December to 31 January. The menu is available in three seatings: Silhouette Experience (four courses at HK$680), Abstract Experience (six courses at HK$1,180) and Full Experience (eight courses at HK$1,480). The Festive Menu, available only between 22-28 December, 31 December and 1 January, is available in two seatings: Abstract Experience (six courses at HK$1,280) and Full Experience (eight courses at HK$1,880). Wine pairing is optional for both menus. Reservations can be made here.

COBO House, 602, 6/F, K11 Musea, Victoria Dockside, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Chef Richard Ekkebus curates a holiday selection with LMO Festive Delicatessen

Ahead of the holidays, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental kickstarts festive celebrations with the launch of LMO Festive Delicatessen, an online-only destination of classic holiday treats prepared by the culinary team at Amber, Alsatian pastry chef, Valentine Mille, and curated by chef Richard Ekkebus. The selection of sweet and savoury serves will be a delightfully decadent addition to any holiday spread and includes the likes of a Christmas Kouglof, a bundt-shaped brioche with rum-soaked raisins, vanilla and almonds, Tasmanian salmon gravlax and a poultry and foie gras Pâté en Croûte.

LMO Festive Delicatessen is available online here.

Kowloon Dairy launches a limited ice-cream flavours in holiday pop-up

Many are undoubtedly familiar with Kowloon Dairy. A household name for the last 81 years, the Hong Kong-founded dairy brand has stocked countless kitchens with its fresh batches of milk and large pints of ice cream. Now, just in time for Christmas, the brand introduces the return of its holiday pop-up which has ballooned in popularity since its debut run in 2018. This year, along with beloved flavours like Durian, Tieguanyin tea and nostalgic Ovaltine Malt, Kowloon Dairy introduces seven new flavours including a festive assortment of Gingerbread, Cinnamon Baked Apples, Pumpkin Spice and Hazelnut.

Kowloon Dairy Holiday Pop-Up, Shop A, 39 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong

Header image courtesy of COBO House