This week, a congratulatory hand-together for Hong Kong’s Olympic superstars and yet another reason for us wonderstruck citizens to celebrate with our greatest love: food. What’s new starting today: Chiffon cakes from Vive Cake Boutique, a renewed and revamped dim sum classic from Dim Sum Library, a Vietnamese summer feast at Le Garçon Saigon and a street-food counter from Crust for all your midday teatime woes.

Vive Cake Boutique’s two new chiffon cakes

There never needs to be a reason to celebrate with cake; but between an impressive six medal haul at the Olympics for Hong Kong and an encouraging pat on the back for surviving yet another humdrum Monday, cake is most definitely on the agenda. Go with Vive Cake Boutique’s newest addition of ‘O Heavenly’ chiffon cakes, which stalwarts may remember stars the likes of ‘Berry-licious’ and ‘Madame Grey’. Cloud-like, airy — the foods of angels — the new tea-infused editions include ‘Let’s Cha Cha’, a take on Hong Kong’s silky smooth milk tea with mascarpone cream and macaroons, and ‘Mama-Macha’, made using matcha green tea power from Japanese tea specialist Nishimura, mascarpone cream and topped with mochi.

Vive Cake Boutique, Shop 3, 1/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9602 2869

Le Garçon Saigon hosts Le Festival de Saigon

Still no travel for the increasingly land-bound weary, but in place a recreation of the balmy evenings in Saigon courtesy of Le Garçon Saigon. Le Festival de Saigon is all about those summer nights in the Ho Chi Mihn district, street side with ice-chilled beers and revolving platters of wok-fried serves on plastic foldout tables. Chef Theign’s visualisation is in the form of a grand Vietnamese feast full of fresh seafood — crispy baby squid, chilli-garlic tossed cockles and crayfish in burnt butter nuoc mam — to classic favourites, including the toasted bánh mì. Live music will play on the venue and a good time is sure to be had.

Le Festival de Saigon (HK$698/ person) will take place this Thursday, 12 August from 6pm onwards.

Le Garçon Saigon, 12 Wing Fung St, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2455 2499

Crust’s street food counter Sciuscia

Crust, the Amalfi-inspired, Italian eatery at The Pawn adds one more addition to its do-all rota with the launch of Sciuscia, a street-side counter dedicated to the takeaway stalls peppered on traditional Neapolitan streets. Established favourites, amongst lesser-know classics, will be served in the now-recognisable tile-printed Crust craft paper for an authentic on-the-go experience; grab an accompanying cup of coffee and it’s just like you’re there. Sample the likes of pizza fritta, a deep-fried pizza, the Giri di Pasta (deep-fried pasta) in the form of Spaguetto Carbonara with eggs, pancetta and black pepper, fried baby sardines and olive oil cake. It’s a treat for an afternoon in the sun with a fishbowl glass of Aperol Spritz.

Crust, G/F, 60A – 66 Johnston Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2191 0278

Dim Sum Library reinvents the har gau in new Har Gau Series

If bitesize dim sum in bamboo streamers have become a sacred Sunday ritual, Dim Sum Library’s latest series will have your weekend routine made even more exciting with the contemporary Cantonese restaurant’s new Har Gau Series. Following a successful Xiaolong Bao Series last year, the classic crystal shrimp dumplings are reinvented in unconventional, new riffs. Experience the four new recreations that incorporates herbs and spices integral to various global cuisines: Oregano Har Gau, Aged Mandarin Peel Har Gau, Dill Har Gau and the Yuzukoshō Har Gau.

The Har Gau Series begins on 9 August through 25 October with a changing rotation of the four flavours.

Dim Sum Library, various locations including Shop 1028B, Elements, 1 Austin Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2810 0898

Header image courtesy of Le Garçon Saigon.