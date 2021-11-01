New Eats: Indulgent Eats family-style menu at Hatch, dessert pop-up at Aulis and more

Welcome November with a selection of new menus inspired by familiar comforts. Slow down with a family-style pop-up menu at HATCH, reimagined Chinese classics at China Tang Landmark, a celebration of British tea time customs and more in this week’s New Eats. Get those sweaters out and get cosy.

Indulgent Eats family-style pop-up at HATCH

Ahead of the launch of a new cookbook, Indulgent Eats at Home, Jen Balisi of Instagram’s Indulgent Eats joins executive chef Jaime Young for an exclusive three-day turn in the HATCH pop-up kitchen. The five-course menu features a dish from each chapter of her book, with a special add-on option of Cheesy Pork and Plantain Empanadas from #PocketsOfLove, which will also be available for takeaway from the pop-up window starting at 5pm. Reserve one ahead of time on @eatdrinkhatch to avoid disappointment.

As for the menu, it’s a hearty selection of family-style sharing plates that Balisi has ideated inspired by Instagram-popular recipes and her Filipino background. It begins with Crispy Noodle Wrapped Prawns from #SeefoodDiet; #MeatSweat Sizzling Pork Belly Sisig served with Garlic Rice in a cast iron skillet; Spicy Tingly Pork Abura Soba from #SendNoods which marries Japanese ramen noodles with Sichuan chilli oil; and finally, Tahdig with Saffron Yoghurt Lamb Chops in #RiceRiceBaby. The evening ends with Balisi’s own Mango Float in #SweetTooth, a Filipino-style dessert that sandwiches fresh mango between layers of crushed graham crackers lightly soaked in whipped cream.

Reservations for the Indulgent Eats pop-up (HK$588/person) at HATCH on 4-6 November can be made here for either 6:30pm or 8:30pm sessions.

HATCH, G/F, 60 Staunton Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9215 2680

Aulis dessert pop-up on 17 November

For one evening only on 17 November, Mandy Siu, previously chef Pâtissier at St. Regis Hong Kong’s L’Envol, Le’Atelier de Joël Robuchon and The Peninsula’s Gaddi’s, will join Roganic’s pastry chef Teigan Jai Morrison (TJ) for a special dessert pop-up to showcase both chef Mandy and chef Teigan’s culinary finesse. It will be a interactive menu of both sweet and savoury plates, put together with unique creations in alternating courses from both chefs: liver and spiced palm sugar custard, toasted nori ice cream and local fig leaf custard tart from chef Teigan; while chef Mandy does “Jonyamiso”, featuring miso ice cream, red yeast cone and grate cheese, classic flan with raw honey and spice, and sourdough chocolate with smoked whiskey. Altogether, the four-course menu is a sweet and delectable showcase made for the city’s discerning sweet-tooths.

For an up-close live showcase of chef Teigan and chef Mandy’s finest dishes, reservations should be made ahead of time. Reservations (HK$680/person) can be made here or via email at reservations@aulis.com.hk.

Aulis, Shop 8, UG/F, Sino Plaza, 255 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 2817 8383

Chef Wilson Leung joins Hue as new executive chef

Modern Australian eatery Hue welcomes Melbourne-native Wilson Leung as the restaurant’s newest executive chef, who previously honed his culinary talents specifically in Australian cuisine at various posts across the city, including Circa, St. Kilda’s Prince Hotel’s flagship restaurant that has received two Chef Hats, the Australian accolade for consistent culinary excellence, as well as Dinner by Heston Blumenthal located in Southbank. At Hue, the new menu will be indicative of chef Leung’s distinct sophisticated style that combines influence from his roots.

Upon a varied selection of offerings including a full five-course tasting menu, dishes will include the likes of Japanese Taiyouran egg served in Swiss brown mushroom and grilled leek consommé with radish and green bean; slow-cooked pork belly braised overnight at 82°C and seared with cooked fennel seed, brown sugar and butter; and Australian octopus, also slow-cooked for 4.5 hours, then grilled and plated with a rich, creamy Romesco sauce.

Hue, 1/F, Hong Kong Museum of Art, 10 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3500 5888

Shanghai Tang joins China Tang for “Gourmet Voyage in Tea Garden” collaboration menu

You probably have a favourite kind of tea you order each time you’re out for dim sum. For some, the deep and dark Pu’er; others, the light and floral Chrysanthemum. For Shanghai Tang, it’s the Oolong and Longjing tea which the fashion house has distilled in beautifully decorative home scents: One that inspired a new range of drinks at Kiki Tea, and now a seasonal 5-course menu at China Tang Landmark, too.

Available until 20 December, the menu is specially devised by executive chef Menex Cheung who dutifully infuses a range of teas into his exquisite Chinese plates. The Cantonese traditional dish of deep-fried cuttlefish paste is made with crushed Dong Ding Oolong tea and served with a salad sauce mixed with fried Oolong and Tieguanyin tea leaves; a Suzhou-Hangzhou dish with wok-fried white asparagus is served with river shrimps marinated in a Longjing tea dip and served with house-made Longjing tea pastries; and a braised orange scent rice features rice cooked and steamed in jasmine tea and topped with crab meat, hairy crab coral and black truffle shavings.

China Tang Landmark, Shop 411-413, 4/F, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2522 2148

Lady Caine Afternoon Tea at Statement

Joined by Ruinart Champagne Blanc de Blancs, contemporary British spot Statement at Tai Kwun is playing host to the quintessential British past-time: Afternoon tea. The Lady Caine Afternoon Tea set is three decadent tiers (the spiral stand is designed by designer and architect Ron Arad) of sweet and savoury serves handmade at the restaurant. Inspired by Lady Caine, wife of Tai Kwun’s creation, Captain Willian Caine, and her affinity for elegant tea parties, each of the delicate, bijou bite pay tribute to the elegant affair of a bygone era, including beef tenderloin cutlet and chicken teriyaki man tou (steamed buns), red bean and coconut tart, black sesame tofu cheesecake and, more importantly, classic scones served with homemade jam and clotted cream.

The Lady Caine Afternoon Tea is available every Thursday to Sunday, 3-5pm at HK$298 per person, with the option for add-on free flow.

Statement, Police Headquarters Block 01, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2848 3000

