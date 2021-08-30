New Eats: Holy Bake pops up at Harbour City, Aulis unveils a new seasonal menu and more

Tasty new takes on familiar favourites are what’s in store in this week’s selection of places to visit: Disney-themed dim sum from Plaza Inn at Hong Kong Disneyland, revamped scones — including one with a molten centre! — from the Holy Bake pop-up at Harbour City, a spotlight on a Brazilian regional cuisine with Uma Nota’s Bahia Brunch, an exclusive revamp on the beloved dark chocolate sweet for the perfect pair to a sip of Johnnie Walker Blue Label and finally, a new seasonal menu from Aulis, dedicated of late summer courtesy of newly appointed chef Fai Choi.

New dim sum selection at Hong Kong Disneyland’s Plaza Inn

Should outstanding leave days see a trip to Hong Kong’s own wonderland this week, take refuge from winding queues and searing sun at Plaza Inn Jade Garden on Main Street USA — Hong Kong Disneyland’s dedicated all-day Cantonese eatery. Familiar serves aside — roasted goose, sweet and sour pork and mapo tofu with minced beef — the restaurant has launched a range of Disney-themed dim sum casting some of its beloved characters: steamed Piglet buns, Mickey’s mango pudding and Princess — Aurora, Jasmine and Belle — fruit jelly. Among of which are also refined favourites that showcase Plaza Inn’s dedication to authentic culinary traditions, including baked egg tarts with bird’s nest, barbecued Iberico pork puff, steamed lobster and vegetables rice rolls and steamed shrimp and pork dumplings recreated with a trio of toppings, goose liver, abalone and scallop. A magical experience through and through.

Plaza Inn, Main Street USA, Hong Kong Disneyland, Sunny Bay, Lantau, Hong Kong, +852 2162 5010

Holy Bake opens its first pop-up at Harbour City

The scones at Holy Bake are not your typical plain or raisin-specked bake perched atop a pretty three-tier cake stand. They’re baked with excitement, or “love, originality, happiness and yumminess”, in the words of the two baker-founders. Finding fame from one rich and indulgent Devil’s Chocolate scone, Holy Bake has now opened its first pop-up at Harbour City featuring a range of innovative flavours: Earl Grey Tea, Lava Matcha, Ginger Vinegar and a Harbour City limited exclusive Lava Sesame Glutinous Rice Ball with a molten sesame centre. Made with 0% preservatives, the scones are to be enjoyed lightly toasted and with Holy Bake’s handmade jam and clotted cream, naturally.

Holy Bake will be at Harbour City for three months, beginning 1 September.

Holy Bake Pop-Up, Kiosk K, Level 3, Ocean Terminal, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Aulis’ new chef and new seasonal menu

Next-and-new culinary innovation continues to impress at Simon Rogan’s second venture, Aulis. As the city’s first chef’s table and development kitchen, the intimate 12-seater eatery launches a brand new seasonal menu tasked with the same immersive, multi-sensory experience that spotlights on homegrown, “farm to fork” ingredients. Led by newly appointed chef Fai Choi (previously of Arcane, Roganic in London and HiDE) with a wine and juice pairing curated by Restaurant Manager Laudy Gibba Smith, the 13-course tasting menu (HK$1,280) is full of seasonal ingredients including a tartlet made with house-pickled peaches, homemade ricotta and Simon Rogan’s own caviar; ‘Crab, Pomelo, Tomato’ stars Hanasaki crab from Hokkaido dressed in roe with picked cucumber, tomato jelly, fresh pomelo and dill oil; and ‘Pigeon, Plum, Kale’ sees local roasted pigeon with plum puree and local kales doused in a Madeira sauce. As always, Aulis’ sweet grace note is menu highlight, and under chef Fai’s guidance, savour a bright parfait layered with organic fig leaf and caramelised white chocolate crumbs.

Reservations can be made here or via reservations@aulis.com.hk.

Aulis, UG08, Sino Plaza, 255 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 2817 8383

Bahia Brunch at Uma Nota

Keeping the restaurant’s culinary customs close to heart and coinciding with Brazil’s Independence Day (7 September) and National Cachaça Day (13 September), Uma Nota organises a two-months long, weekends-only Bahia Brunch, turning the spotlight to the North-Eastern coastal state of Bahia and its vibrant African-European culture. The brunch menu focuses on beloved Bahain signatures — the Salvadoran cuisine, in particular — prepared by head chef Gustavo Vargas. A brief sampling of the vibrant menu: Lula Na Brasa, a grilled squid in a green tomato vinaigrette and casava farofa; Robalo e Caja, lightly cured seabass; and more heartier serves, Carne de Sol, cured and grilled beef tenderloin; Moqueca de Peixe e Lula, said to be the most dish, a comforting seafood stew made with the coastal catches of the day.

Uma Nota’s Bahia Brunch is available every weekend from 11:30am to 4:30pm at HK$350 per person. Reservations can be made here.

Uma Nota, 38 Peel Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2889 7576

Johnnie Walker Blue Label joins Pierre Hermé for a bespoke chocolate gift box

Should mooncakes be deemed too ordinary this Mid-Autumn Festival, Johnnie Walker joins reputed chocolatier Pierre Hermé in the creation of the Haute Couture Bespoke Chocolate Gift Box. Designed for the perfect Johnnie Walker Blue Label pairing experience, the limited-edition chocolate are carefully made from secret recipe that’s exclusive only to the collaboration in Hong Kong. Formalised as ‘Azure’, the dark chocolate, finished with the signature ‘Keep Walking’ logo, lingers with a buckwheat centre tempered by the surrounding soft ganache and rich, crunchy praline.

The Johnnie Walker Blue Label x Pierre Hermé Haute Couture Bespoke Chocolate Gift box can be redeemed from now through 10 October upon a minimum purchase of HK$3,000 from the Johnnie walker collection at designated retailers: Hong Kong Liquor Store, Liquid Gold and Watson’s Wine.

Header image courtesy of Uma Nota.