New Eats: Black Sheep Restaurants’ winter PLATED series, Bakehouse festive treats and more

Finally! It’s chilly enough to get in the mood for a cosy Christmas — coming right up this Saturday. If you haven’t got your presents wrapped and ready, might I interest you with some inspiration from our handy-dandy gift guides? Otherwise, treat yourself to a break from the frantic holiday rush and enjoy some of this week’s New Eats featuring a fun festive twist. Happy Holidays!

TEEMTONEFAI’s Christmas-themed gelato at K11 Art Mall

TEEMTONEFAI’s tongue-in-cheek gelatos have been a cheeky favourite since they debuted with very photogenic icy creations, like the Lemon & Yuzu Sorbet “Covidiot” shaped as a soap, or the heartbroken “Relation-shit” sandwich. For the holidays, founder Thomas Fung debuts two special sandwiches along with two new gelato flavours: pistachio gelato and apple pie gelato. As for the iconic sandwiches, there’s a decked-out Christmas tree in forest green made with mint chocolate gelato — “Feeling Christmassy” — and the “Festive as F*ck” gingerbread man served with cinnamon gelato that invites you to ice on a happy expression of your very own.

TEEMTONEFAI Christmas selection is available at K11 Art from now through 2 January.

K11 Art Mall, 18 Hanoi Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3118 8070

Black Sheep Restaurant’s Winter PLATED series

For those who didn’t know, Black Sheep Restaurants runs its PLATED series every Monday and Tuesday to give us all a better start to the week, featuring chefs from a curated selection of their portfolio serving up a very affordable dinner made with fresh seasonal produce. The month of December marks the Winter rotation, featuring (MMMs “Best Noodle” Winner!) Carbone, Chôm Chôm and Hotal Colombo.

“Comfort Club” at Carbone sees head chef Jack Carson rounding up some classic comforts from the venue, including Mario’s Meatballs, Carbone’s signature spicy rigatoni vodka and chicken parmesan, Chôm Chôm hosts a “Bia Hoi Winter Nights” and finds chef John Nguyen’s brand new Pho Ga, made with local yellow chicken and renewed take on the Bánh Xèo with melted cheese and roasted tomatoes. Lastly, at Hotal Colombo, there’s a slew of hearty homemade bites inspired by local street-foods like Chilli Potato Fry blanketed in a hot mayo lime sauce and Lamb Kari, crusted with a handful of spices, prepared by Chef Gisela Alesbrook (Chef Gizzy).

Carbone, 9/F, LKF Tower, 33 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2593 2593

Chôm Chôm, G/F, 58 Peel Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2810 0850

Hotal Colombo, G/F, 31 Elgin Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2488 8863

Chaat serves a veggie-themed “Taste of India” menu for January

Who says January clean eating should be limited to just bowls of salad? Not Chaat. Instead, they make Healthy Month look downright indulgent with the curry-focused “Taste of India” menu, remade with full veggie dishes. Chef de Cuisine Manav Tuli showcases a range of India’s veggie selection and spotlights seven regional curries served with Indian rice, three types of naan and for pairing, three glasses of wine.

On the menu, the signature baked jackfruit samosas and pani puri begins the meal before continuing on an indulgent journey from Puttu and Kadala, originating from Kerala, a black chickpeas and coconut-based curry to the Awadh region’s Badal Jamm, baked eggplant. Chickpea flour dumplings from Rajasthan, Gatte Ki Subzi, boiled and coated in a yoghurt-based gravy, and Dal Bati Churma, a sweet dish of lentils and hard wheat rolls, believed to be created during Bappa Rawal’s — the founder of Rajashan’s Mewar Kingdom — reign in 728AD, amongst others. Chef Manav concludes the substantial menu with his very own handmade Indian sweets.

Chaat’s vegetarian “Taste of India” menu (HK$998) is available on Fridays and the 7th and 28th of January. Reservations can be made here.

Chaat, Level Five, Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 5239 9220

Festive bites at Bakehouse

Love Bakehouse’s sourdough egg tarts? Us too! So much so, we named Bakehouse one of our MMMs Awards winner for Best Pastry. But in other news, you’ll probably love their holiday range just as much, ranging from the classic panettone — made with sourdough here, of course — to the Galette des Rois, buttery puff pastry with almond cream filling, Chestnus Pan d’Oro, Italian cake with creamy chestnut filling and the Christmas classic Mince Pies, also made with a sourdough-based crust with sweet spiced mincemeat.

Beyond their latest opening in Tsim Sha Tsui, pastry chef Grégoire Michaud comments, “We believe this season’s items are our best yet! We’ve added a Bakehouse twist to favourite Christmas classics, testing out a few different recipes before we found the perfect one. This year I’m especially excited about our sourdough panettone, which took me nearly six months to fine-tune so it can have this rich decadent flavour and delicate airy texture.” Make room on the dessert table, there’s likely more to come.

Bakehouse, various locations including, 14 Tai Wong Street East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

Christmas afternoon tea at Café Landmark, L’ATELIER de Joël Robuchon, and Le Salon de Thé de Joël Robuchon

Within Landmark’s grand Christmas celebration featuring adorable pop-ups in the centre of the atrium, is a selection of delicious new eats that serves as an apt resting point as you diligently navigate the mall’s many festive activations. One of which is Christmas afternoon tea that is bound to put you in the festive mood with warm brews and lots of good food.

There’s Café Landmark, which takes from Landmark’s current season of Toytb Friends with a similarly themed tea set of cakes and cookies, while prestigious L’ATELIER de Joël Robuchon shares a varied selection of sweet treats: dessert shaped as Pink Bobos, another one of the Toytb cast, delectable finger sandwiches and sliders, handmade chocolate lollipops with walnut brownies, gingerbread cookies and so much more.

Café Landmark, Shop 107-108, 1/F, Landmark, Central, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2526 4200

Le Salon de Thé de Joël Robuchon, Shop 315-334, 3/F, Landmark, Central, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2166 9088

Header image courtesy of Black Sheep Restaurants