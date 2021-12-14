New Eats: Breakfast at Moxie, Petit Coupe at Frank’s Library, Holy Bake pop-up and more

Our MMMs Awards is officially live! So if I were you, I’d make a quick mark on this week’s New Eats before continuing on to our approved list of where to go for the best comfort food in Hong Kong. Grab a pen and paper — it’s a long list!

“Petit Coupe” champagne bar at Frank’s Library

December, spurred on by the Christmas holidays, is a month dedicated to pure indulgence. In dinner feasts and in extravagant gifts; in experiences, too. Frank’s Library, located just across from Foxglove, taps into the mood for decadence with a new champagne bar experience, Petit Coupe, available through the month of December from Wednesdays to Saturdays only. It stars a collaboration with renowned Champagne house Pommery and Royal Caviar Club’s acclaimed expert Oxana Dragun.

The intimate lounge is revamped into a 1920s-style secret library with a French-style cocktail menu and Champagne flights served with prime caviar pairings. On the menu are tipples, the likes of a gin-based “The Roaring 20s” with crème brûlée syrup and raspberry liqueur; and “La Garçonne”, with Sagatiba Pura, sweet Muscat liqueur, fresh pineapple, coconut and Pommery Brut Royal. As well as pairing sets: La Vie En Rosé (HK$930) takes simultaneous sips of Pommery Brust Rosé Royal with spoonfuls of Bordeaux’s Royal Baerii Caviar, while the Impérial (HK$3,500) serves 50g of prestigious Imperial Ossetra Rare Caviar from The Netherlands with Pommery Grand Cru Millesime 2008.

Reservations can be made via frankslibrary@mingfathouse.com.

Frank’s Library, G/F, 18 Ice House Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2116 2449

Holy Bake’s three-month ifc pop-up until February 2022

If it’s just pies galore on your holiday dessert roster, throw in some variety. Choices to choose from! Holy Bake reinvents that traditional English scone with a distinctive holiday twist, embedding the buttery pastries with all kinds of inventive toppings and new flavours: Ginger Honey, Red Velvet White Chocolate and Lava Orange Chocolate are among the season’s limited. And should cravings strike for a taste of the afternoon tea classic one mundane workday, Holy Bake will be at ifc mall for a three-month limited-time pop-up, from now through 28 February, Mondays to Sundays.

Holy Bake pop-up, LA2, Podium Level 1, IFC Mall, Central, Hong Kong

Gelato cakes now at Gelato Messina

When beloved Australian gelato brand Messina arrived to Hong Kong, it was met with squeals of delight (more loudly, here, in the Lifestyle Asia office). Then, endless queues that trickled down Pottinger Street’s cobblestone slope. Now, there’s something else to be excited for: Messina’s infamous gelato cakes that double as very intricate sculptures and labelled in the brand own words “weird and wonderful”.

A particular favourite is the Dr Evil’s Magic Mushroom. A flourless chocolate sponge seeped in layers of rich chocolate gelato, peanut cookies and dulce de leche. You can’t miss the toadstool treat set upon a bed of popping candy feuilletine grass. There’s also a Bombe Alaska with the classic torched meringue exterior with milk chocolate gelato, raspberry sorbet and chocolate crunch, and, photographed here on the right, The Golden 8, a magnified Ferrero Rocher sphere with a thin nutty chocolate casing that’s as delicious as it looks. Go behind the scene and see how it’s made here.

Gelato Messina, 37-43 Pottinger Street, Central, Hong Kong

Breakfast at Moxie

Just in case you haven’t heard, Moxie now serves breakfast! So instead of breakfast at Tiffany’s, go for breakfast at Moxie — it’s better, promise! Adding on to its plant-forward, ingredient-led menu, the latest addition to Shane Osbourne’s Arcane Collective will be opening up doors bright and early at 8am to serve a classic cast of breakfast usuals: coconut and chia pudding, smoked salmon on malted rye and crushed avocado focaccia. True to its Hong Kong home, Moxie will also be serving local Chinese favourites like three grain congee with sesame.

Moxie, Shop 203, 2/F, Alexander House, Landmark, Central

PDT Sunday School

For the past previous Sundays, Landmark Mandarin Oriental’s resident speakeasy, PDT, has been quietly hosting its Sunday School, a schedule of interactive, in-depth sessions on various spirits and wines. Led by brand ambassadors, the classes cover an exploration on featured spirits or wines and a tasting portion that also comes with a special hotdog pairing.

There’s been a course on Scottish whisky, Hennessy’s Cognac and Champagne, and this Sunday (19 December) marks the final run of PDT Sunday School with a spotlight on underrated wines. “Old Vines, Hidden Gems” led by Moët & Chandon brand ambassador Leo Jockovic spotlights three bottles from three regions: Terrazas Parcel Los Cerezos from Mendoza, Argentina, Numanthia from Toro, Spain and Garrus from Chateau d’Esclans, Côtes de Provence, France.

PDT, 15 Queen’s Road’s Central, Central, Hong Kong

Dough Bros.’s “The Texas Hot”

If you were a true Dough Bros. fan, you probably won’t need this update from us. But for pizza patrons too faithful to their pepperoni order without sparing a single glance at the just-updated menu, this one is for you. Dough Bros has launched with a timely new creation for cooler weathers: The Texas Hot. A fiery concoction tossed up with smoked Texas sausage, tomato, mozzarella, jalapeños and chilli flakes all atop the takeaway’s signature artisanal sourdough base.

Dough Bros, various locations including G/F, 68-70A Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2398 9042

Shake Shack’s Roasted Garlic Mushroom Menu

And yet another new take on the everyday comfort from the ever-popular Shake Shack: Roasted Garlic Mushroom Menu. Rejigging its signature smashed beef patty, the latest invention from the burger spot is a provolone cheeseburger topped with crunchy ShackMeister Ale®️-marinated shallots, a saucy roasted garlic mayo and crimini mushrooms sautéed and caramelised in butter. And to go with it, matching crinkle-cut fries topped with the same roasted garlic mayo.

Shake Shack, various locations including Shop 4018, 4/F, ifc, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2522 5611

Header image courtesy of Moxie