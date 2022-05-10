New Eats: Cookie DPT x That Cookie Cray, The Bottleman opens natural wine bar and more

Welcome back to the office after a dreamy long weekend away — the last one for a while. Need some motivation to get the week going? Go for our New Eats.

Here’s the thing about four-day work weeks: The usual Monday dread shifts to Tuesday, and the week seems to somehow drag on longer before Friday comes around and you finally get the feeling that the week has been cut short. But for now, while it’s still a fresh Tuesday afternoon, we’re getting a whole lot of the former. This is just another way of saying that waiting for a reward is never easy. So to hack your routine workweek, take a browse of this week’s New Eats. Treat yourself to a well-deserved cookie. Take yourself out for a weeknight dinner. Throw back a glass or two of natural wine. If you cleverly space out your week with weekend-like indulges, the next four days will be a breeze. Trust me.

Cookie DPT celebrates 4th anniversary with That Cookie Cray collaboration

And just like that, the beloved crisp, chewy, crumbly cookies of Cookie DPT are celebrating their fourth anniversary in Hong Kong. The brand’s signature indulgent bakes take on an exciting new spin in a collaboration with Nicole Fung of @thatfoodcray, and partners with seven of the city’s top restaurants — Ando, Mono, Pici, Chino, The Aubrey, Pondi and Yardbird — for eight limited-run, extremely decadent offerings. Proceeds from the That Cookie Cray!!! collaboration will go to Feeding Hong Kong, the city’s first food bank dedicated to redistributing surplus food from retailers and distributors.

Made with familiar flavours synonymous with the restaurant’s own, the range includes Ando’s Miso Dulce de Leche, Chino’s Mole Crinkle, Mono’s Chocolate and Chile Ancho, Pici’s Carbonara, Pondi’s Beetroot Coconut Burfi and Yardbird’s Charcoal Peanut Butter Cookie Sando. ThatFoodCray’s Fung will be crafting up a Buckwheat Nutella of her own.

That Cookie Cray!!! box set will be available from now through 20 May, so don’t delay!

Cookie DPT, L/G, FOCO, 48 Cochrane Street, Central, Hong Kong

Bengal Brothers now delivers island wide!

The Indian street-snack experts at Bengal Brothers, famously known for their Kati Rolls, are now doing island-wide delivery. So the next time you get yourself a satisfying fix of their flavoursome rolls and bowls, don’t forget to browse — and sample! — new additions including a Calcutta-inspired double egg & cheese roll, filled with scrambled paneer, onions, tomatoes, grated cheese and Indian chilli ketchup, and Vada Pav, the once-limited, now-permanent crispy potato ball sandwich. Bengal Brothers will also be adding assorted vegetable pakoras to go with the breakfast favourite Masala Chai and sweet and salty Indian lemon soda, a nod to the Banta Soda typically enjoyed in India.

Bengal Brothers, 6 Johnston Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

The Bottleman opens natural wine bar with dine-in menu

There’s no not knowing The Baker & The Bottleman, housed along Wan Chai’s picturesque Lee Tung Avenue. They do those huge chocolate cookies and gloriously golden sourdough loaves that sell out by 4pm in the afternoon. But that’s The Baker part of it. Its second portion is The Bottleman, a by-night, casual wine bar serving a natural wine list curated by the Roganic team, namely master sommelier Pierre Brunelli.

Among the roster of natural, organic and biodynamic wines from vintages to unique labels sourced from around the world, The Bottleman will also serve a similarly attractive menu of cold cuts, cheese and snacks, of which includes anchovies served on toast, beetroot and orange cured salmon, Scotch eggs and flat bread with a roasted cashew and chickpea spread. Baked goods from The Baker below are also available, like The Apple Turnover and soft-serve ice cream.

The Baker & The Bottleman, Shop G14-15 – 1/F, Lee Tung Avenue, 200 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

The Arcane Collective introduces new dishes

The warming of temperatures can only mean lighter, brighter and fresher produce in what we choose to eat daily. The three concepts with The Arcane Collective — Arcane, Cornerstone and Moxie — have gone ahead and done exactly that following a brush up of their current menu. At Arcane, chef de cuisine Sebastian Lorenzi adds a brand new starter: Hokkaido scallop carpaccio, served with Timut pepper sour cream and fennel, then dressed in bright pomegranate and blood orange dressing. The classic wagyu rump also finds a new partner this spring season in the white asparagus, paired with oregano gremolata and sauce bordelaise.

Further across at Hollywood Road’s Cornerstone, head chef Neal Ledesma also creates a scallop ceviche of his own, one featuring crême fraiche, nage and cucumber. He adds a pan-fried sea bass paired with curry velouté, broccolini and smoked baby aubergine, plus white asparagus potato salad amongst other refreshing dishes.

And down the dignified halls of Central’s Landmark, chef Michael Smith adds to Moxie’s all-day dining menu with two new seafood serves — mussels and pesto spaghetti and Patagonian toothfish — grilled white asparagus with maple and soy-glazed tempeh, and a mellowed out Baba Ganoush with plant-based puff pastry, smokey eggplants, chargrilled zucchini, Japanese tomatoes and grated feta.

Arcane, 3/F, 18 On Lan Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2728 0178

Moxie, Shop 203, Alexandra House, 18 Chater Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2718 8211

Cornerstone, 49 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong

WHISK welcomes new chef de cuisine William Lau

Not only is French-Japanese restaurant WHISK debuting brand new omakase menus for lunch and dinner, they are also welcoming the arrival of new chef de cuisine, William Lau. An experienced chef who learned the ropes in notable Michelin starred kitchens, Lau, previously of Hong Kong’s Amber, Arbor and the now-shuttered Pierre at Mandarin Oriental, instils his exquisite fine French training of taste and technique into WHISK’s latest menus, curated with premium Japanese ingredients.

Available in either five (lunch) or eight (dinner) course menus, WHISK’s omakase experience showcase Lau’s culinary craft in dishes like tender guinea fowl served with seasonal mountain veggies, kogomi; Japanese Snapper, Tai, prepared with kombu and snow peas in a fish bone broth; and premium Ran-ho Egg, cooked onsen-style and cracked open over puntalette pasta tossed with kobashira scallops.

Reservations can be made via +852 2315 5999.

WHISK, 5/F, The Mira Hong Kong, Mira Place, 118-130 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2315 5999

Lead image courtesy of Cornerstone