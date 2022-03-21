New Eats: Mongolian lamb specialities at Chilli Fagara, Pizza Project’s new takeaway pies, Andō at Home and more

A week’s worth of inspiration of what to eat.

Don’t let the foggy weather bog down your weekly plans — if you had any. We’ve been hearing whispers of certain restrictions relaxing: are forever-long hotel quarantines finally off the table? One thing’s for sure, just one month until dinners and late-night boozing is back on again. 21 April, mark those calendars.

For now though, here is your weekly series of lunches, deliveries and takeaways. From renewed dessert menus from Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel and Four Seasons Hong Kong to Mongolian lamb specialities at Chilli Fagara. On the takeaway front, there’s five new pies to be delivered from Pirata Group’s Pizza Project, a brand new dinner at home experience from Andō and Estro, cheese box from Classified and the much-welcomed return of STEREO by Mono. Have a good week, everybody!

Mongolian lamb specialties at Chilli Fagara

The Mongolian lamb is a seasonal spring delicacy from the region’s mountainous hills and valleys, known for the quality, supple mutton that finds itself within notable kitchens around the world. One such lucky destination is Central’s Chilli Fagara, where chef Chan Kai Ying recreates the gamey produce in her distinct contemporary Sichuan style that covers all Ma, La and Tang flavour aspects of the Chilli Fagara concept.

A limited-time menu available through the end of April, it features the likes of a leg of lamb marinated in a fiery coat of cumin, dried red chillis and chilli powder for 24 hours; stir-fried minced lamb served on crispy rice squares; lamb meatballs in a chilli-laced broth swimming with bean sprouts, leeks, cloves and potato noodles; and lamb dumplings that join the rota of the Chilli Fagara signature.

Chilli Fagara, 7 Old Bailey Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2796 6866

Pizza Project’a new pizza pies for delivery and takeaway

With workweeks and weekends confined to the four walls of your living room, we’re sure there’s a pile-up of takeaway pizza boxes somewhere. And if you’ve slurped down a cheesy Margherita for the third time this week, we’re here to tell you it’s due for a switch up. Well, Pirata Group’s Pizza Project is anyway. They are introducing five new pizzas to their menu, available for takeaway and delivery only. Choose from: Gamberi Aglio e Olio, a pizza rendition of the Neapolitan pasta with fior de latte, prawns, garlic and jalapeño; Loads of Meat, with loads of fresh sausage, cooked ham, pancetta and spicy salami; Tartufa, spotlighting the classic duo of freshly shaved truffle and cooked ham over a black truffle mascarpone cheese base. For something different, the veggie-based Not So Capricciosa is topped with fior de latte, portobello mushrooms, artichokes and black olives, while Hot Dog Pizza — a known fan favourite — returns with the deconstructed bits and bobs of the street-cart snack of hot dog sausage and French fries over a tomato-sauced crust.

The Pizza Project, various locations including G/F, 26 Peel Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2311 1815

New York, New York from Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel

Award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel is best known for his inventing of the buttery, flaky, delicious pastries including the famous cronut and his version of the Breton pastry, kouign-amann, shortened as DKA (Dominique’s Kouign Amann). Hong Kong’s Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel has also added to the patisserie’s signature selection with the very cute, very realistic looking line of cakes that take after notable Hong Kong icons.

Now, they’re launching another limited capsule of cakes, this time inspired by Ansel’s origins in New York City, where he launched the very first Dominique Ansel Bakery. “It’s been more than 15 years since I first moved to New York City and it’s a place where I’m grateful to call home. I’m so excited to be debuting our New York Collection at Dang Wen Li, to bring a bit of the Big Apple all the way to Hong Kong for you all to enjoy,” says Ansel.









The four-piece collection features a quartet of beloved New York City features. A half-eaten apple as a play on “Big Apple” (A Bite Of The Big Apple) made of apple gelée, fresh gala apples, vanilla bavaroise and vanilla sablé flavoured with sharp cheddar; a New York Slice strawberry tart “pizza”; a Bodega Coffee Cup reimagined as a classic tiramisu spiked with espresso; and lastly the hot dog, or “Haute Dog”, with raspberry crémeux in between lady fingers and topped with passion fruit curd for the “mustard” and shredded coconut as the “relish”.

Available from now through early summer. Pre-order here.

Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel, various locations including Shop 2, G/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3482 7735

Eat The Cake from Four Seasons Hong Kong

From a nostalgic childhood recipe of the traditional sha yung, Four Season’s Hong Kong pastry chef, Ringo Chan, welcomes the new season of spring with yet another rotation of brand new cakes and pastries.

“These cakes have one thing in common: they are all simple yet delicious. Many would find a connection with them immediately,” explains Chan.

Of the collection of five, which includes a mango and strawberry mille feuille, Kyoto matcha and Adzuki bean roll, chestnut and vanilla Swiss roll and classic, highly technical Saint Honoré cake, is the season signature aged chenpi red bean mousse mille feuille. Chef Chan has especially sourced 20-year aged tangerine peel (chenpi) from Xinhiu for its creation and pairs the deep, fragrant citrus with white chocolate cream and Hokkaido tokachi red bean mousse along with embedded shavings within for added texture.

Order here.

Four Seasons Cake Shop, G/F, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3196 8820

This week at home:

Those that have yet to make it to chef Agustin Balbi’s Spanish-meets-Japanese eatery, Andō, this is a reminder to get your reservations in now. While you wait for a booking confirmation though, the one Michelin star eatery has launched an Andō at Home experience for guests to savour venue signatures right front of your Netflix reel. It includes the favourite Sin Lola, a dish of Hokkaido yumeprika rice with Brittany blue lobster, Spanish cured beef and lobster shell dashi made in tribute of his grandmother, as well as a multi-course Bento Box, with cured hamachi, Kumamoto wagyu, grapefruit mint mousse all of chef Balbi’s curation. Order here. Andō, 1/F, Somptueux Central, 52 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9161 8697

Classified‘s popular Cheese Box is back! So you’ve been hosting Happy Hours at home, now you can make those afternoons even more sophisticated with the inclusion of a cheese board, all prepped and prepared by experts. The set comes in a varied selection of seven cheeses from soft to hard, mild to sharp. Of the range, Classified singles out the Comté 12 Crottins De Chavignol AOC goat cheese and creamy Bleu D’Auvergne as must-trys. All cheese boxes are packed and served with crostini and quince jelly with accompanying cold cuts and wine available for add ons. Order here. Classified, various locations including, G/F, 108 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 2525 3454

STEREO by Mono, the family-style takeaway by chef Ricardo Chaneton’s one-star Mono is back to satiate cravings as dine-in bans endure on. Intimately designed for pairs, the menu is a curated array of homemade dishes, finished in the restaurant’s South American-inspired cooking. Find the likes of charcoal-grilled sea bass to the signature chocolate tart and Mono’s signature sourdough bread, it’s all topped off with a bottle of Miolo Brazilian sparkling wine. Order here. Mono, 5/F, 18 On Lan Street, Central, Hong Kong

Tables at chef Antimo Merone‘s stunning destination, Estro, is hard to book. Between crossing your fingers very tightly and wishing on falling stars for a spot to open up, take pleasure in the four-course takeaway sharing set that’s also akin to the restaurant’s elevated, modern Italian flavours. Select your palate’s fancy with either meat-based Set Posilipo with Genovese ragout pappardelle and wagyu short ribs or the pescatarian Set Mergellina, with Scialatielli in yellow tomato and fish sauce and Mediterranean baby cuttlefish. Order here. Estro, 2/F, 1 Duddell’s Street, Central, Hong Kong

Hero image courtesy of Ando