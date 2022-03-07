New Eats: dean&david lands in HK, Tate Dining Room’s “Ode to Seaweed”, takeaway menus to order and more

Hang in there, dear reader. There might be not be much happening on the daily these days, but if there’s one thing to get you up and motivated, it’ll be something delicious. Like pancakes in the mornings. Or this week’s New Eats.

With all the time spent indoors, your three-a-day meal time probably seem like the only exciting thing around. Luckily, it’s Monday which means we have a new list of menus and venues for you to plan your week around. Step outdoors in what, arguably, is the best iteration of Hong Kong weather — breezy with sunshine — and make your way to a proper lunch at Tate Dining Room and Cuisine Cuisine ifc. For something more casual with a little less dressing up, Bedu is doing a fabulous “two for one” deal and KiKi Noodle Bar has just launched a new menu.

But if you’d rather be staying indoors, German grab-and-go eatery dean&david has just arrived in Hong Kong with their health-conscious salad bowls. Bâtard, Fukuro and Ho Lee Fook have all rejigged venue signatures into casual takeaway boxes while Black Sheep Go has ideated an ingenious pop-up takeaway concept that features a changing rotation of cuisines inspired by sorely missed destinations. For the first order: Lisbon’s famous peri peri chicken.

Tate Dining Room “Ode to Seaweed”

Tate Dining Room’s one ingredient-focused menu has become a beloved feature of chef Vicky Lau’s two-Michelin-star venue since its christening in April 2020. Now the signature “Ode To” menu delves deep into another ingredient from now until May: Seaweed. Prepared in the same French-Chinese twist the restaurant is known for, chef Vicky puts together a six-course menu — Kombu, Hijiki, Laver, Winged Kelp, Dulse Seaweed and Arame — spotlighting the nutritious aquatic ingredient of different varieties, from the Japanese-style kombu and hijiki to dulse seaweed and western winged kelp.

A preview of what’s in-store: Japanese hijiki seaweed is braised and served with local razor clam, white asparagus and ravioli stuffed with seaweed mousse and nuts in second course, Hijiki; winged kelp is meticulously layered for a potato kelp millefeuille in the fifth course, Winged Kelp; while Arame, seaweed typically used in Japanese cooking, is given new purpose in the dessert course, poached with meringue and set against jasmine mousse and homemade green tea ice cream. The seaweed even finds itself infused in the butter. While Ode to Seaweed is not a plant-based menu, it does skip on the typical meat course in place for a larger focus on the seaweed, along with seafood and veggies.

Tate Dining Room’s “Ode to Seaweed” is available every Thursday to Saturday for lunch from now through May.

Tate Dining Room, 210 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 2555 2172

Springtime specials at Kiki Noodle Bar

Taiwanese noodle bar KiKi refreshes their innovative menu of noodle bowls with the turning of the season. The spring selection sees an addition of three bowls served alongside new appetisers of shredded cucumber soaked in minced garlic and a vinegary, spicy sauce, sliced pork shank and marinated turkey gizzard. For the main attraction though, the brand’s own signature natural, sun-dried noodles are remade with Australian lobster tail with flecks of creamy uni woven in between (Treasures from the Sea); one with sliced ginger beef; and another that pays tribute to premium Chinese ingredients, sea cucumber swirled with a rich abalone sauce made with Kiki’s own secret recipe.

Kiki Noodle Bar, various locations including Shop 2017, Podium Level 2, ifc mall, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2114 3426

Now delivering: dean&david healthy bowls

To those still working hard on following through with their New Year’s Resolutions, good on you! You deserve a pat on the back and a feel-good order from German fast-casual food brand dean&david, who has recently just landed in Hong Kong. Not straying too far from your health-conscious habit that has probably now become a lifestyle, the fresh, made-to-order menu consists of a range of salads, grain bowls, sandwiches and curries that follow the original philosophy of “change for better” ingredients, including being free of artificial colouring, preservatives and flavour enhancers, as well as being of natural, premium quality. dean&david caters to all kinds of diet plans, including vegans (falafel bowl; avocado superfood salad), vegetarians (veggie Buddha bowl) and meat and seafood eaters (chicken avocado sandwich; Big East beef salad). While they’re only available for delivery on foodpanda, for those who are curious, they will be preparing orders at their cloud kitchen based in Sai Ying Pun.

Order here.

Cuisine Cuisine ifc newly revamped menu

You’ll notice that Cuisine Cuisine at ifc is often referred to as the “Canteen of Tycoons”, that’s because it’s best known for its sophisticated take on fine Cantonese cuisine, led by master chef Lee Yuk Lam and head chef Chau Kin Yan who has mastered 36 of the cooking methods in Chinese cuisine. The Mira Dining establishment heads towards a brand new set menu amongst a la carte specials with the Crystal Set Menu showcasing the team’s expert techniques exhibited through premium ingredients including the likes of honey-glazed barbecue Iberico pork, pan-fried A5 Kagoshima Wagyu, sautéed crystal king prawn sliced to resemble a blooming peony and a 22-head Yoshihama abalone braised with black mushroom.

Cuisine Cuisine has also launched a new dim sum selection, including steamed vegetable dumplings stuffed with various mushrooms including morel and Japanese black mushrooms, deep-fried turnip pastry and Japanese-style glutinous rice wraps filled with chicken, mushrooms, shrimps and conpoy.

Cuisine Cuisine ifc, Shop 3101 -3107, Podium Level 3, ifc mall, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2393 3933

Bedu’s Two for One menu

Two is better than one; and in the case of Bedu’s hearty Middle-Eastern sharing plates, two portions is definitely the superior option. The cosy eatery has launched a new “2-4-1” menu at the very affordable price of HK$390. The Two For One Chef’s Menu is topped with venue signatures including smokey hummus, Harissa roasted pork belly, cheese-roasted cauliflower, cumin-roasted chicken skewers and more. If drab two-per-table dining restrictions were in desperate need of some brightening up — and if you needed an excuse to go out — it would be this.

Bedu’s Two For One Chef’s Menu is available from Monday to Thursdays from 3 to 6pm only.

Bedu, 40 Gough Street, Central, Hong Kong

This week at home:

Bâtard has narrowed down its contemporary menu of fine French fare into set dinners for exquisite enjoyment at home. Bâtard at Home is available daily and comes ready for either groups of two (Menu “Signature”) or four (Menu “Bâtard”). There’s also an a la carte menu if you rather have the option of choosing your own dishes. The takeaway menu features a selection of restaurant signatures, including roast chicken with pilaf rice, roasted wagyu ribeye M9 from Mayura station and fresh-baked Madeleines. Call +825 2318 1802 to order. Bâtard, Shop E, Viking Court, 165-166 Connaught Road West, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong

To make at-home takeaways a little more interesting, Black Sheep Go has devised a new pop-up series through their delivery service. It will feature a changing list of venues highlighted by delectable cuisines from far-flung cities. The first of the series is Lisbon-inspired Antonio’s Peri-Peri Chicken; a whole, flame-grilled bird lathered in fiery house-made sauces and served with peri peri-spiced potato wedges, corn-on-the-cob and salad. Order here.

Your typical siu mei week-lunch can be so much more — and so much better — with chef ArChan Chan of Ho Lee Fook‘s recipe. The Ho Lee Char Siu Fan renews the Cantonese classic with a smokey, sticky and sweet charcoal-grilled, honey-glazed Kurobata pork set over a bed of fluffy short-grain rice with veg and house-made spring onion, sand-ginger dip. Ho Lee Fook, G/F, 3-5 Elgin Street, SoHo, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2810 0860

Missing late-night izakaya spot Fukuro? Chef Shun Shiroma and Joshua Bedall have created a takeaway menu of Bento Boxes to satiate cravings while at home. The casual sets, with enough options to see you through the week, is fitted with well-measured portions of Fukuro signatures: chicken katsu with cucumber tataki, miso-glazed salmon and beef kalbi with house-made kimchi. Fukuro, U/G, 1- 5 Elgin Street, SoHo, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2333 8841

Hero image courtesy of Tate Dining Room