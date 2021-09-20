New Eats: Last-minute Mid-Autumn Festival menus and mooncakes

Happy Mid-Autumn Festival! Should you have missed out on the crashing waves of mooncake pre-orders that began back in July or are, at this very moment, scrambling to get your booking in for a last-minute Mid-Autumn Festival dinner, this week’s selection of New Eats will be of use. Help yourself to another mooncake today.

Dim Sum Library

Should you find yourself at Dim Sum Library on the 20th or 21st of September (or both!), you’d be remiss to not help yourself to a serving of the restaurant’s complimentary mooncakes made especially for Mid-Autumn Festival. Stamped with the recognisable owl-shaped icon, the buttery, crumbly pastry holds a rich mango custard centre within. Bring along a couple friends to enjoy more of this limited-time treat –– Dim Sum Library is only handing out one mooncake per every two guests.

Dim Sum Library, various locations including, Shop 124, Level 1, Pacific Place, Admiralty, Hong Kong, +852 3643 0088

Chilli Fagara

Complementing Chilli Fagara’s fiery Sichuanese menu modelled after the traditional Chinese ‘Ma La Tang’ concept (‘Ma’ for numbing, ‘La’ for burning and ‘Tang’ for neutral), the Soho-designated eatery has created a limited-time dessert ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival. Post a satisfying meal with some of the venue’s stalwarts –– homestyle ma po tofu, ‘mouth-watering’ chicken in chilli sauce and Kung Pao chicken –– cool off, or at least try your very best to, with the Chilli-Chocolate Mochi Mooncakes. A first-time dessert for the restaurant, the hand-made ‘mooncake’ wraps a chilli-spiked dark chocolate ice cream within a chewy mochi layer with the added crunch of taro. A worthy alternative to the season’s beloved custard variation.

Chilli Fagara, 7 Old Bailey Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2796 6866

Madame Fú

Instead of yet another traditional Chinese banquet dinner, treat your family to a Mid-Autumn celebration at the ornate, Chinoiese-inspired interiors of Madame Fú with a photogenic brunch. In the grand-café’s signature delicate serves, Madame Fú curates a limited menu featuring renewed riffs of the season’s produce including a grilled pork neck starfruit salad and deep-fried lotus root cake, along with beautiful holiday specials: an adorable bunny-shaped custard bun, available during day brunch, and a special snowy mooncake, available during night brunch, filled with red bean purée within a silky matcha exterior.

Madame Fú, 3/F, Barrack Block, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2114 2118

The Chinese Library

If you so choose to dine at The Chinese Library for Mid-Autumn, you’ll be wonderfully pleased to know that the contemporary Chinese restaurant is topping off their auspicious eight-course dinner menu (HK$988) with complimentary snowy mooncakes, rolled and wrapped with purple yam and red bean. The dinner itself is a decadent feast, too, serving up venue favourites like firewood-braised chestnut and pumpkin along with holiday specials –– pigeon and conch in Sichuan Chu Yeh Ching Chiew bamboo soup, pan-seared tilefish with lobster sauce and taro and almond puff pastries.

Be hasty, though: The Chinese Library’s Mid-Autumn menu ends 21 September. Last minute reservations can be placed here or via +852 2848 3088.

The Chinese Library, Block 1, Tai Kwun, Police Headquarters, 10 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2848 3088

Hutong

If family traditions for Mid-Autumn Festival are typical for pulling out all the stops, then a decadent, drama-decked course of Peking Duck must surely be on the cards. Take a trip to Hutong, where the 11-course celebratory feast features (HK$988) one such number. The flaming Peking Duck, set alight table-side, comes bearing a selection of the contemporary Chinese restaurant’s favourites: Hunan steamed cod with fermented beans and Sichuan-style Pacific tiger prawns. To finish, a special edition Yin Yeung mooncakes made with a traditional crumbly paste filled a milk tea and coffee custard within.

For three nights only, 20 to 22 September, Hutong will host an Art of Chinese lantern-making session. There will also be a special collaboration with Jo Malone’s Jo Loves on 21 September for a ‘Moon Goddess’ cocktail –– dedicated to the festival’s mythical lady trapped on the moon –– shaken up with Ketel One vodka, ginger, lime juice and the holiday favourite citrus, pomelo.

Hutong, 28/F, One Peking, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 3428 8342

Header image courtesy of Madame Fú.