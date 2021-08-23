New Eats: Net-a-Porter’s sustainable set with Between, Basehall turns one and more

In case you’re in need of some inspiration this week: New menu additions at Chachawan, Miss Lee and Écriture. A sustainable lunch box between Net-a-Porter and Between for all the environmentally conscious. And two parties worth grabbing tickets to: celebrating the city’s notable chefs with Gelinaz! Hong Kong Edition and the first-birthday of Basehall. Once again, a busy week in Hong Kong’s restaurant scene.

Net-a-Porter x Between launches sustainable food box ‘Net-Goes-Green’

Marking the expansion of the ‘Net Sustain’ edit at Net-a-Porter, the luxury e-retailer partners up with local coffee roaster Between for a limited-edition bento: ‘Net Goes Green’. Packed with health-conscious, locally grown vegan good stuff, the sleek, ribbon-adorned box packages a charcoal bread katsu sando, made with sweet potato, kale and a squeeze of togarashi mayo, and tofu cream cheese vegan tarts with a white chocolate icing. For drinks, there’s the Sesame Mountain, black sesame paste and coconut milk or the Direct Trade Coffee with refreshing notes of ginger lily, lemon and oolong tea.

Featuring 154 brands in its portfolio, Net-a-Porter’s ‘Net Sustain’ maintains a strong commitment to sustainability, including nurturing conscious purchase habits. The latest expansion sees the introduction of post-purchase solutions, one of which includes the adding of Digital ID for easier tracking of a product’s lifecycle. This collaboration promotes the prevalence of more sustainable lifestyles through various daily habits.

‘Net Goes Green’ is available exclusively from 27 August – 26 September at Between Coffee’s Tai Kwun location.

Between, 2/F, JC Contemporary, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2877 8711

Basehall anniversary party ‘Heatwave’

Everyone go wish Basehall a Happy Birthday! The lively food hall at Jardine House is celebrating its first anniversary. In a retrospective look-back to its accomplished year of partnerships, openings and many, many events, Basehall throws an anniversary party dubbed HEATWAVE on 28 August (a Saturday!). Fueled by the same energy of London’s infamous Notting Hill carnival, HEATWAVE play the tunes of everything under the sun including soca, samba, calypso, baile funk and global bass with special appearance from “Makha African Drum Dance, DJ Obeahmix and Anisha Thai. Dance to the head-bopping beads while you dig into the exclusive food and drink serves from the venue. Beyond the singular evening, Basehall has chalked out plans for regular weekly events including Acoustic Tuesdays and Quiz Wednesdays. Stay tuned!

Tickets (HK$233) for ‘HEATWAVE’, 28 August (Saturday) from 6pm to 10pm, are available here.

Basehall, 9A – 9C, LG/F, 1 Connaught Place, Jardine House, Central, Hong Kong

Gelinaz! 2021 Hong Kong Edition

Worldwide gastronomy event Gelinaz!, known for its annual showcase of exclusive creations from notable chefs in the culinary scene, has arrived to Hong Kong for its second edition. Organised by chef May Chow of Little Bao and Happy Paradise, the Hong Kong Edition — presented by long-standing partner Perrier-Jouët Champagne — puts together a star-studded ensemble of the city’s top chefs for a surprise one-night-only menu. The eight-course off-menu serves include those of Aurelie Altemaire of Odyssée Creative Dining, Agustin Balbi of Andō, Richardo Chaneton of Mono, Menex Cheung of China Tang Landmark, Steve Lee of Hansik Goo, Stephanie Wong of Roots and May Chow, and will be accompanied by beverage pairing and performances from local talents.

Tickets (HK$2,888) for Gelinaz! Hong Kong Edition presented by Perrier-Jouët Champagne, 29 August (Friday) at 6pm, are available here.

Miss Lee’s summer additions

The sweltering hot summer season has played inspiration for plant-based Chinese eatery, Miss Lee, who has recently unveiled 15 new, body-cooling serves. Staying true to its modern Chinese cuisine, the restaurant’s new menu include some familiar staples — cold noodles with potato strips, a chilli mixture of fungus, bamboo shoots, bamboo fungus and creamy tomato rice cake, which revamps the Shanghainese rice cakes in a sweet cherry tomato sauce, among innovative others — wonton nachos, Chinese fried wonton skin stuffed with spinach and dried bean curd in a kimchi mayo drizzle, and the tangerine peel custard pudding, topped with preserved plum jelly. An apt representation of the restaurant’s mixed Chinese and Western influences.

Miss Lee, G/F, The Wellington, 198 Wellington Street, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 2881 1811

Écriture new signature menu







Within the newly refreshed interiors at two-Michelin Écriture are two brand new menus to match — Library of Flavours and Summer Vegetal — ideated by executive chef Maxime Gilbert and chef de cuisine Heloise Fischbach. The former is an extensive 8-course (HK$1,980) spotlight focus on Japanese seafood meets modern French culinary techniques. Within, a plethora of rich, elevated profiles including Schrenkii caviar and Hokkaido sea urchin buckwheat tart and French Mieral Bresse Chicken — a whole chicken baked within a sourdough loaf. The latter is a heartfelt dedication to the region’s seasonal veggies. Similarly in an 8-course (HK$1,888) serve, highlights on the ‘Summer Vegetal’ menu include the wild mushroom xiao long bao, a decidedly French twist on the Chinese classic, and the kohlrabi-stuffed handmade tortellini.

Écriture, 26/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2795 5996

Chachawan four-course sharing menu

Now that we’re finally returning to undisturbed group dinners — no more plastic partitions please! — Chachawan has prepped a four-course sharing menu for dear friends to sample togehter. The neighbourhood Isaan cuisine go-to tops the new menu with restaurant crowd favourite: Larp Moo, mixed salad with spicy-sour dressing; Gai Yung, grilled chicken thigh; signature stir-fried Phad Thai; and chef Narisara’s rotating special of the month. For the debut this August, chef Narisara prepares the Goong Phao, char-grilled river prawns in green chilli seafood sauce. To finish, and arguably the best part of the meal, can’t-be-missed dessert Khao Niew Mamuang, mango sticky rice, and Kanom Dtum, coconut rice dumplings drenched in salted coconut cream.

Chachawan, G/F, 206 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 2549 0020

Header image courtesy of Chachawan.