New Eats: Ming Court spotlights local ingredients, Indulgent Eats x Honbo and more

We’re rounding up the last week of November with foodies that are giving back, foodies that are thinking of home and foodies just looking to serve up a delicious meal. Here are this week’s New Eats.

#FindYourPerfectMan at Joyce x Cookie Smiles

It’s almost Christmas, you know what that means. Time for a little bit of that holiday magic. This year will be the one you #FindThePerfectMan. The perfect gingerbread man, of course. What else?

If you missed our news, 12 celebrity chefs have gathered for JOYCE X Cookie Smiles’ “Gingerbread For Good”, set to run from 6 – 23 December at the fashion boutique’s Central location. Each chef has created their own unique gingerbread men featuring everything from a “Gingerbread Nutcracker” from Shangri-La, a “Salty Caramel Man” from Mandarin Oriental to a “Snowy Gingerbread Man” from Cassio. All proceeds will be donated to ImpactHK, a local charity that helps the homeless develop skills and find homes, and Cookie Smiles to support Shine Skills Centre.

A sneak preview of a couple gingerbread men below: Meet the maple-syrup “Grumpy Mojo” by Ando, “Red Velvet Ginger Bread” by Cookie DPT and “Mr Terra’ from Salisterra, a combination of rosemary molasses and sea salt.

Joyce, G/F, New Word Tower, Central, +852 2810 1120

Indulgent Eats x Honbo “East Meets West Coast Burger”

Before you attempt to make this deliciously over-flowing “East Meets West Coast Burger” at home, diligently following each and every step of Indulgent Eats’ recipe in her latest cookbook, Indulgent Eats At Home, sample a taste at Honbo Wan Chai from 26 – 28 November. Inspired by Jen Balisi’s favourite American-style burger, her edition is recreated with an Asian-inspired twisted featuring added roasted garlic gochujang mayo between a hefty onion-smashed patty, melted cheese, crispy cheddar cheese skirt, pickled jalapeños, fried shallots and garlic dill pickles, all wedged between Honbo’s signature potato milk bun.

Buy 'Indulgent Eats At Home' Here

Honbo, G/F, Shop B, 6/7 Sun Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2567 8970

“A Taste of Local Heritage” at Ming Court

Instead of a menu that solely highlights ingredients sourced from international waters, executive chef Li Yuet Faat of Ming Court looks inwards to Hong Kong’s local communities for his latest “A Taste of Local Heritage” menu. Each dish spotlights produce grown and nurtured in neighbouring farms and islands, including local raised Ping Yuen chicken from Fanling, air-dried seafood and dried tiger prawns from Lamma Island, famed preserved mustard cabbage from Shek O and dried shrimp paste and salted fish made in Tai O.

As Chef Li describes, “By using various locally-grown ingredients in our specialities, we hope we can support fishery and agriculture industry, hence, to reveal Hong Kong’s unique fishing port culture. Also, we further practice the low carbon living and promote the concept of sustainable dining.” He documents his journey in the video above.

The seasonal menu is a comforting curation of authentic Cantonese serves thoughtfully edited with local-sourced ingredients, including the likes of pan-seared minced pork patty with salted fish and dried squid; baked chicken with fresh galangal, ginger and spring onion; classic dai pai dong braised claypot with Chinese lettuce, dried shrimp and dried shrimp paste; and traditional glutinous rice tossed with air-cried cured meat, dried shrimp and egg.

“A Taste of Local Heritage” is available at Ming Court until 16 December. Reservations can be made via +852 3552 3300, +852 6656 2680 on WhatsApp or mingcourt@cordishotels.com.

Ming Court, Level 6, Cordis Hotel, 555 Shanghai Street, Mong Kok, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3552 3028

Afternoon Tea at Crust Italian

Adding one more notch to its multi-venue belt, Crust Italian introduces an afternoon tea set in addition to a morning caffè and buzzy spot for evening aperitivo, for long, lazy afternoons. The Capri Afternoon Tea (HK$588 for two), available everyday from 3pm to 5:30pm, serves a selection of Napoli-style sweets from the restaurant’s neighbouring pasticceria and includes Amalfi Lemon mousse, Caprese Chocolate cake, mini Baba and Sfoligatelle (puff pastries filled with lemon-scented cream), balanced against light savoury snacks also in the Napoli theme –– “Cuoppo’ of Baby Sardines”, fresh-shucked oysters and blank ink octopus. If you rather a true Italian indulgence, however, the Anacapri Afternoon Tea (HK$788 for two) offers premiums add-ons including the venue’s popular Fruttini, along with scallops, tartare and caviar.

Crust Italian, G/F, Shop 60, 66 Johnston Road, The Pawn, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2191 0278

“Myanmar Meets South Africa” at Club Rangoon

Following a very successful meet with sunny Portugal, Club Rangoon travels once again for a new culinary collaboration — this time around, a trip down to South Africa for one night only on 1 December. Joining forces with Springbok Wines, the six-course menu features delectable dishes expertly prepared by executive chef Karisa Cheque, paired with a curated selection of whites and reds. On the menu, classic Burmese plates — and Club Rangoon signatures — make a return, with Myanmar’s national noodle dish, Mohinga, taking centre-stage with Spioenkop ‘1900’ Sauvignon Blanc. Also featured, Pazun Hin, a prawn-based red curry spiced with ginger and turmeric served with Bruce Jac Pinot Noir, and Banana Crumble, served with a scoop of Burmese tea-flavoured ice cream and a sip of De Grendel Noble Late Harvest, a dessert wine with fragrant notes of fruits and honey.

Reservations for “Myanmar Meets South Africa”, available for 1 December only, can be made here.

Club Rangoon, G/F, 33 Aberdeen Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2503 3077

Boy n Burger launch five new burgers in support of Changing Young Lives Foundation

For the month of December, Boy n Burger is flipping out burgers that give back in support of Changing Young Lives Foundation, a Hong Kong charity that provides underprivileged children and marginalised young adults resources to develop their talents. The burgers are part of the brand new menu of five, where with any purchase off the new menu, Boy n Burger will donate HK$1.5 to CYLF and sponsor a Christmas celebration thrown especially for the foundation’s mentees.

Inspired by beloved flavours of varying locales, the new serves include a Texas BBQ Chicken Burger; The Mexica with pickled Jalapeño peppers and creamy Jalapeño mayo; Seoul Burger, served with house-made kimchi and a 20-day salt moss-aged grass and wild cereal grain-fed patty; Bacon Double Cheese Burger; and Big Bobby, stacked with three beef patties with double cheese, all gelled together with Boy n Burger’s secret sauce.

Boy n Burger, G/F, Shop 3, 208 Johnston Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 3686 0928

Header image courtesy of Boy n Burger