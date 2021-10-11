New Eats: Ho Lee Fook pop-up, Radical Chic white truffle menu and more

This week’s updated list of ‘New Eats’. Mark your calendars and make the trip for something a little different; a little more delicious.

Ho Lee Fook returns… for a pop-up preview at Le Garçon Saigon

Just before Ho Lee Fook makes its grand return to its renewed SoHo home, the contemporary Cantonese restaurant is treating stalwart patrons who’ve been missing those innovative riffs on Cantonese classics to a three-night preview pop-up at Le Garçon Saigon. From 25 to 27 October, newly appointed chef ArChan Chan, who has recently arrived back to her Hong Kong home after 13 years of travelling around kitchens in Singapore and Australia, will serve a five-course menu showcasing a tidbit of chef ArChan’s renewed concept of thoughtfully nostalgic Cantonese favourites. This will include a sand ginger chicken, fermented garlic and soy wood-grilled oysters and lobster yi mein (flat egg noodles) with cheese –– a dish chef ArChan fondly reminisces on from her childhood. But no fret for those searching for Ho Lee Fook signatures; the notable ‘prawn toast x okonomiyaki’ makes a favourable return as well.

Reservations for Ho Lee Fook’s pop-up (HK$888) at Le Garçon Saigon from 25 through to 27 October can be made here.

Le Garçon Saigon, 12 Wing Fung Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2455 2499

The Great Gatsby immersive dining experience at The Peninsula’s Felix

The Peninsula is set for another grand affair with its latest programme set to take stage at Felix, the hotel’s European restaurant beloved for contemporary dishes intricately prepared by chef de cuisine Juan Gomez. This menu though, is an evening away in New York 1920’s Jazz Age with glamorous plates and a very glitzy, familiar cast –– The Great Gatsby. Created in joint collaboration with Secret Theatre, Felix presents an immersive dining experience arranged by artistic director Richard Crawford.

The night of theatre will be served with a four-course dinner attuned to the exuberant theme: Challans Duck Magret in a orange and honey glaze, Obsiblue prawn and king crab cocktail with Kristal caviar and delicate hors-d’oeuvres — lobster and truffle toast; devilled eggs and Gatsby fried chicken. Just don’t forget to dress in your very best flapper dress and pinstripes for a chance of being picked by Jay Gatsby himself for a full staycation at The Peninsula.

Felix’s The Great Gatsby Immersive Dining Experience (tickets begin at HK$2,000) is available every Thursday to Saturday from 21 October though 27 November. Showtime begins at 7pm.

Felix, 28/F, The Peninsula Hong Kong, Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2696 6778

Bibi & Baba ‘Off Menu’ secrets

It’ll be a grand ol’ feast at Bibi & Baba as the lively eatery whisks diners away for a tasty trip around its signature Singaporean and Malaysian flavours. The ‘Off-Menu’ meal, designed for a minimum of six guests for both lunch and dinner, is a collection of cuisine favourites from the South East Asian region to curb travel-starved appetites. A trip to local hawker centres with chicken and pork satay; and hei zho, chicken and prawn wrapped in a crispy bean curb skin. Then, a serving of the famed Singaporean chilli crab — mud crab drenched in a thickened, sweet and spicy sauce. Also making its debut, crunchy cereal-coated prawns and stingray that’s been brushed in a coat of sambal, wrapped in banana leaves and grilled. And of course, comfort classics like the Hainanese chicken rice and beef rendang. Bring friends and an appetite.

Reservations for the ‘Off Menu’ menu can be made here. Bookings must be made 48 hours in advance for a minimum group of six.

Bibi & Baba, 1-7 Ship Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2555 0628

Radical Chic White Truffle Degustation

The crisp arrival of autumn is indicative of the culinary world’s coveted season of white truffles; something Radical Chic instinctively showcases with a “White Truffle Degustation”. True to its name, Radical Chic is out to make traditional Italian cuisine a little more, well, radical — new culinary experiences in innovative, artistic plates, to be exact. Just take a look at this five-course white truffle menu: Prized Piedmont harvest truffles are generously shaved over Chef Andrea’s decadent plates; a shoe-string pile layered over the seafood stock poached Brittany Blue lobster and ribboned swirls sidled against the A5 Wagyu raviolio. Even the dessert is a beautiful gesture to the Italian ‘White Diamond’ –– the ‘Truffle Hunt’, a decadent sweet creation of Mascarpone mousse, vanilla cream and dacquoise (soft amaretto), all encased within a rich Amedei 70% extra dark chocolate veil.

Radical Chic, Shop B1, Level 101, International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3618 7880

Ying Jee Club new tasting menu

In continued efforts to extend a honest dedication to Cantonese cuisine, Ying Jee Club debuts a new tasting menu crafted by executive chef Siu Hin-chi that faithfully displays the width of Cantonese culinary traditions. Available in either a six- or eight-course menu in lunch or dinner formats, the renewed serves are an apt joining of familiar favourites and brand new serves that’ll rekindle a dear fondness for Cantonese cooking. Tuck into the likes of poached lobster over a soupy bed of vermicelli, pan-fried leopard coral garoupa, crispy pork belly with golden garlic and hearty, soul-warming chicken broth with Tainan Danzai noodles completing a rich chicken soup that’s been stewed for three whole days.

Ying Jee Club, Shop G05, 107-108, Nexxus Building, 41 Connaught Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2801 6882

Nespresso plant-based milk pop up at Basao

Keep the quest for new eats this week closer to home: Nespresso introduces a new function to its Nespresso Atelier and Creatista Plus range, simplifying the once industrial-machine-only, plant-based milk frother technology for usability at home. For a sampling, and a swift trial on the new machine, head to Nespresso’s limited-time pop-up, PLANTbase (available until 17 October) at local café and tea house Basao, where a dedicated menu of the coffee brand’s classics –– including three exclusive recipes from three Hong Kong athletes: Swimmer Stephanie Au’s Honey Pinenut Oat Latte Macchiato, gymnast Stone Shek’s Soy Mocha and badminton player Tse Ying Suet’s Chestnut Cappuccino –– and renowned pastry chef’s Holgen Deh’s (previously of Rosewood Hong Kong) vegan pastries, Essentia by Holger Deh, will be served.

For more information, click here.

Basao, G/F, 16 Pak Sha Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Header image courtesy of Bibi & Baba