Welcome to yet another week in August. Trudging to the office? Snoozing for another 10 minutes in refusal of leaving plush pillows and warm duvets? Deliberately ignoring all work group chats in hopes no one will notice? Yep, it’s a Monday. At least the best part of today is an updated list of places to eat this week: spiked ice cream, innovative dim sum, a Burmese x Portuguese feast and jet-setting trip to Lake Como — it’s all below.

PDT Ice Age! cocktail ice cream

If you needed another reason to eat ice cream, here it is: Mandarin Oriental’s MO Bar and PDT are releasing a range of six ice creams inspired by the venue’s most beloved cocktails creamed and churned by local vegan ice cream brand Ice Age!. It’s the same smooth silkiness and creaminess that you know and love in the typical dairy serves, with flavours you’d no doubt be eager to hear about: ‘New York Sour’, whiskey sour topped with a red wine float; ‘Shark’, a punch cocktail with white rum, ‘Rose Petal’, a spin on the venue’s signature lychee and rose petal cocktail; ‘Pina Colada’, the classic coconut-pineapple tipple, ‘Cucumber Spritz’, a Prosecco infused ice cream; and ‘Espresso Martini’, evident in its name and a wonderful replacement to breakfast cuppas, we think.

PDT, G/F, Landmark Mandarin Oriental, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2132 0110

The Square redefines Cantonese fare in revamped menu







In a bid to continues a steadfast dedication to refined Chinese cuisine, The Square shifts its focus to the lesser-know serves of Canton, Chaoshan and Hakka fare — the forgotten favourites and the laborious, time-honoured delicacies that are worth the long wait. Amongst of which is the sweet and succulent Barbecued Mangalica Pork, prepared in a low-heat roast with a Sakura wood-smoke for a beautifully charred exterior, and the roasted suckling pig stuffed at the centre with minced cuttlefish. Also worth noting, the restaurant’s updated dim sum portfolio that remakes the small, steamed packages in artistic bijou serves — on display in the photo carousel above.

The Square, Shop 402, 4/F Exchange Square Podium, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2525 1163

Club Rangoon two-night collaboration with private kitchen Mesa

This city has seen many culinary collaborations, but none, perhaps, like this one: authentic Burmese plates meets Portuguese flavours, courtesy of a partnership between Club Rangoon, Hong Kong’s onlt Burmese restaurant, and Mesa, a new private kitchen ideated by chef Fred Sistelo. A native Portuguese, chef Sistelo, previously of Frantzen in Sweden, Ovolo Hotels Group and Rosewood Hotels, is keen to recreate an intimate Portuguese dining experience in homes with his new venture — Club Rangoon being the first stop. Along with head chef Karisa Cheque, the two-night-only dinner menu features five exclusive serves including Francesinha, a Portuguese take on the croque monsieur sandwiched with wagyu beef cheek and sausage and topped with mozzarella cheese, sunny-side-up egg and a rich beef jus and prawn bisque sauce, and ‘Duck Rice’, a recreation of the restaurant’s popular A Mel Thar Dan Bauk (Burmese-style beef briyani).

The five-course tasting menu (HK$600 per person) is available from 25 to 26 August. Reservations can be made here or via +852 2503 3077.

Club Rangoon, G/F, 33 Aberdeen Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2503 3077

Cobo House 1st Anniversary

Destination eats have become a standard in current land-bound state; offering that a tiny bit of solace while we continue to day-dream of vacations past. At Cobo House, which celebrates its first anniversary this August, it’s a one-way ticket to Lake Como with an Asian-Italian inspired menu that sees traditional Italian comforts reintroduced with Asian flavours. The Hong Kong-style lemon tea infused rum baba is one such dish, with the classic Italian dessert infused with Ceylon tea and Limoncello then served with burrata ice cream. Another, the squid ink raviolo stuffed with Japanese snow crab and fermented romaine, doused in a bright green fresh romaine velouté.

All this only to set the stage for the much-anticipated, two-day exclusive Duo x Duo Eight-Hand Italian Menu, which brings together Lucale’s chef Alessandro Angelini and chef Luca De Berardinis with chef Ray and chef Devon for an expert-led showcase of the innovative fusion.

The Italian x Asian 1st Anniversary celebration menu is available 18 August through 30 September in three tasting menus, Silhouette Experience (four courses for HK$680), Abstract Experience (six courses for HK$1,180) and Full Experience (eight courses for HK$1,480), while the Duo x Duo Eight-Hand Italian Menu will run for two days from 26 to 28 August.

Cobo House, Shop 602, 6F, K11 Musea, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, East Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 2656 3088

Header image courtesy of The Square.