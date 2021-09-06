New Eats: The Pawn waves farewell to its European resto, Musubi Hiro collaborates host monthly ‘Art Takeover’ and more

A welcoming, a farewell and selection of limited-time menus in this week’s New Eats. Read on for more.

The Pawn closes the doors to its modern European restaurant after 13 years

The Pawn has become a longtime recognised landmark along the busy streets of Wan Chai. With humble beginnings as the living quarters for the ground level Woo Cheong Pawn Shop once upon a time in 1888, the traditional, four-storied edifice then became home to Classified Group’s modern European restaurant in 2008, then again after a renovation 2014. 13 years later, the restaurant and bar concept which many have come to love for the picturesque al-fresco terrace is shuttering their doors in welcome of a brand new Cantonese concept.

To celebrate, The Pawn will be hosting exclusive menus until its official closing on 13 September. There will be a chef’s tasting menu for dinner, topped off with crowd-favourite staples like Red Prawn Linguine, Earl Grey-infused local yellow chicken breast, as well as the classic tiramisu. And a separate four-course customisable set for lunch. The bar will also be shaking up a secret menu for a final hurrah which will rotate regularly.

Reservations for the Chef’s Tasting Menu (HK$720) can be made here or via WhatsApp at +852 9731 2817. For the restaurant’s last weekend (9 to 12 September), the bar will be offering 50 percent off selected drink with any bar snack order.

The Pawn, 62 Johnston Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2866 3444

Gaia Group celebrates 20 years with “Journey to Italy” Anniversary menu at Velo

Italian cuisine has long been part of the Gaia Group’s portfolio; tracing two decades back to the opening of its first Italian establishment: Gaia Ristorante. To celebrate the milestone, the group is organising an anniversary menu at Velo, starring its roster of a notable Italian chefs — chef Man of Velo, chef Alessandro Tonin of Isola Bar & Grill and chef Paolo Monti of Gaia Ristorante at the lead. Featuring crown comforts made with seasonal ingredients sourced from Italy, the menus will be available in either four- or six-course tasting menus.

For the four-course, expect authentic yet innovative flavours the likes of Sicilian smoked octopus and Roman-style stewed oxtail-stuffed tortellini served with sage butter and toasted hazelnut sauce. While the six-course sprinkled in a touch more decadence with a little table-side drama: a live showing of chef Paolo Monti’s culinary craftsmanship on selected evenings. On the menu, dig into a slew of classic serves including the north Italian-favourite vitello tonnato, truffle scrambled eggs and chargrilled Italian ‘Marango’ beef seasoned with simple sea salt and olive oil.

Reservations for both the Gaia Group 20th Anniversary ‘Italian Taste Journey’ (HK$888; from now through 15 September) and ‘Journey of Italy’ dinner tasting set with guest chef Paolo Monti (HK$1,288; available for 14 – 15 September) can be made via +852 2117 0983.

Velo Italian Bar & Grill, Shop 103, Level 1, K11 Musea, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2117 0983

New dishes at Yung’s Bistro

The next time you find yourself craving some authentic Cantonese comforts, make the trip to Tsim Sha Tsui’s Yung’s Bistro for a sample of the restaurant’s new seasonal staples. Palate-soothing à la cartes set to beat the scorching temperatures, includes scallop stuffed tofu in yanmin sauce — a Lingnan regional berry popularly used to ‘cool’, and stir-fried beef tossed with fresh pineapple and pickled ginger. Also others that showcase of the meticulous craft of Cantonese cuisine, like the tender Oil-Poached Marble Goby that takes precise preparation — orders must be made one day in advance.

And then a renewed take on classic dim sum. All-time favourites and remade in creative riffs: steamed dumplings brushed with edible gold to mimic an auspicious goldfish; baked pineapple bun with egg custard; deep-fried pork and shrimp dumpling wrapped with a matcha-dyed dough and shaped like fresh pears. For something out of the ordinary, Yung’s Bistro adds the Yung’s Bistro Hand Rolled Cigar, stuffed with shredded goose and pickled cabbage for your sampling.

Yung’s Bistro, Shop 701, 7/F, K11 Musea, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2321 3800

Limited specials at Musubi Hiro for this September’s art takeover by ‘The French Girl’

With plans to host a monthly Art Takeover series that spotlights local artists at its venue, Musubi Hiro kicks off this month of September with featured urban French street artist The French Girl, or Caroline Tronel. The izakaya will play the role of gallerist, too, and showcase The French Girl’s latest murals and installations, along with exclusive art pieces that are available for purchase. Limited-time French style serves will accompany the month-long collaboration, to include the likes of tempura camembert, topped with onion, pear and sake chutney over a mini baguette and the special foie gras musubi, stacked with foie gras poêlé, apple and onion mirin confit with raspberry demi-gaze, soy sauce and picked apples, on the menu

Musubi Hiro, G/F, 37 Cochrane Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 5597 6911

375° Chicken ‘N Fries adds new ‘Bello Burger’ to its menu

Here’s the kind of clean eating we like to hear; when its disguised in the form of the best comfort food. 375° Chicken ‘N Fries unveil the latest in its “no-nasties’ line-up: A Hong Kong-exclusive Bello Burger, created in collaboration with local supplier Farm Direct. The star of the show, naturally, is the extra-large, 9-inch portobello mushroom that are grown organically form Farm Direct’s hydroponic farm and deliciously sandwiched between the restaurant’s freshly made buns and a lashing of tasty condiments.

The limited edition Bello Burger is available every Monday as part of 375° Chicken ‘N Fries’ Green Monday menu all through September.

375° Chicken ‘N Fries, G/F, Man Hing Commercial Building, 79-83 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

Franks 2.0 reopens with a brand new look

Post a speedy refresh of its interiors, Franks 2.0 is back and even better with a brand new food and beverage menu to match. The new space is moulded after the initiate interiors of traditional Italian American social clubs located in New Jersey and New York and recreates the bold, lively atmosphere with regular DJ sets spinning all vinyl hip-hop soundtracks.

The main part of the revamp programme, chef Vinny Lauria prepares a new range of Italian American comforts: New riffs on old classics including the lasagne fritta, a Nonna-style dish that sliced and pan-fried before serving, and farefalle alla Genovese, inspired by the traditional pesto recipe, but redone with a shot Old Tom gin infused into the homemade pine-nut paste and pulsed with Italian basil and lemon juice. Along with familiar mainstays like Frank’s Meatballs, homemade burrata and linguine clams. For accompanying boozy sips as you tuck into the tasty serves, bar manager Alex Chatte has curated a renewed beverage selection that is inspired by the flavours of classic Italian American dishes you’re sure to recognise.

Franks, G/F & 1/F, 79 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong

Header image courtesy of Yung’s Bistro.