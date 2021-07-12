It’s Monday. A brand new week. A brand new, updated list of where to eat these upcoming seven days. We’re keeping it short and simple with an Australian gastronomical experience at Popinjays sourced by gourmet food distributor Waves Pacific; weekday menus at Rosewood’s Holt’s Café; Mediterranean pescatarian fare at Asaya Kitchen and delicious summer surprises from neighbourhood favourite Pici.

Refined Australian fare with Waves Pacific and Popinjays

Should you ever had spared dubious thoughts to the signature flavours of Australian cuisine, a dinner at Popinjays with foods sourced by gourmet food distributor, Waves Pacific, will clear all doubts. Partnering up for a limited-time, exclusive menu, from 14 through 25 July, the ‘Discover Australia Through Your Plate’ menu is a five-course, four-hand dinner created by Popinjay’s chef de cuisine Alexandre Viriot and guest chef Jack Carson. Interestingly, Australia is home to a selection of sought-after but not usually available ingredients, including octopus, quail and truffles, owed to the country’s unique climate. Inventive serves like grilled octopus, oak-smoked quail and a six-hour slow-cooked wagyu short rib will be served alongside an optional Australian wine pairing menu.

‘Discover Australia Through Your Plate’ will be available from 14-25 July. Reservations can be made via popinjays@niccolohotels.com or +852 3141 8888

Popinjays, Rooftop, The Murray Hong Kong, 22 Cotton Tree Drive, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3141 8888

Weekday lunch and dinner at Holt’s Café

If repeated weeknight meals have rendered Monday to Fridays a little lacklustre, take an inspiring trip to Rosewood Hotel’s Holt’s Café where the all-day dining venue has just extended its international cuisine-inspired set menus to lunch and dinner hours. Both in a three-course setting — appetiser, main and dessert — menu highlights include popular flavours like soy sauce chicken, shredded chicken fried flat noodles and potato gnocchi for lunch, and the likes of burrata, baked tomato Iberico pork fried rice and bone-in Argentinian rib eye steak for dinner

Holt’s Café, Level Two, Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Pici Summer Surprises

You likely already have a trip planned to this favourite neighbourhood spot after a day in the sun. Well, Pici is offering another reason to return to your local pasta bar with the launch of its ‘Summer Surprises’: The Wan Chai, Central and Kennedy Town posts are adding a limited dessert created in collaboration with Cookie DPT. The Cookie ‘Meat’ball, inspired by none other then the popular Homemade Meatballs starter, is a chocolate chip cookie dough dipped in dark chocolate and topped with a slathering of strawberry sauce and coconut shavings for a near-replica illusion.

On the other side of the harbour, Pici Tsim Sha Tsui, Lai Chi Kok and Sha Tin is hosting a Seafood ‘Feast’ival, starting on 12 July. Three new exclusives will be added to the menu: Zuppa di Mare, a seafood tomato soup; Ravioli Octopus with a summer herbs and ricotta filling; and Calarmari Fritti, a classic golden-fried baby squid.

Pici, various locations including G/F, No.24-26 Aberdeen Street, SoHo, Hong Kong, +852 2755 5233

Asaya Kitchen reopens with a new Mediterranean menu

With culinary director Fabian Altabert fresh at the helm of Rosewood’s Asaya Kitchen, the once all-wellness culinary destination has now rebranded to serve a true Mediterranean feast. Also being a fully Pescatarian menu, comprised of seasonal ingredients soured locally from farms, fisheries and artisans, Asaya Kitchen still champions much of the restaurant’s original dedication to wellness with organic preparation methods — raw, pickled and fermented — in its plates. Find a rich selection of Southern European flavours, including Spanish octopus, wild sea bass, Italian red prawns and homemade focaccia with smoked Cantabrian anchovies.

Asaya Kitchen, 6/F Rosewood Hong Kong Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3891 8732

Header image courtesy of Pici