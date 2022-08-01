New Eats: Traditional French flavours at Belon’s Classic Nights, PLUME introduces casual bistro serves more

If 9-to-5 daylight hours have to be mundane, at least plan your weeknight evenings to be a little more exciting. Here are all the New Eats you need to surviving this week.

And here we are, August. Good news, as another designated summer month, it’s still full lazy days ahead. Bad news: there are no public holidays to look forward to. But, absolutely no worries. With all those stacked-up leave, find yourself clocking in Happy Hours at 4pm, pool-hopping at Hong Kong’s top hotels or chasing the sunset by the beach. In between those happy OOO moments, I’d suggest scheduling an alfresco evening at PLUME for a full on-vacation experience with Maxime Gilbert’s bistro-style bites and a stunning HK skyline landscape. Middle Eastern fare from BEDU and Belon’s fine-dining French dishes will do just the trick, too. Either way, make this sunny month count.

Authentic French fine-dining at Belon’s Classic Nights

There’s always a classic French experience at Black Sheep Restaurant’s neo-Parisian bistro, Belon. Now even more so as the Matthew Kirkley-helmed, one-star venue presents Classic Nights, a six-week series showcasing the best of traditional French fare. Reaching back to Belon’s origins as a cosy Parisian bistro, every Tuesday — until 6 September — is a designated evening for classic French flavours and techniques presented in the Belon’s team most favourite French dishes. The elegant six-course menu includes the likes of foie gras parfait, roasted chicken, dover sole meunière, and the signature millefeuille, recreated with cherry.

Belon, 1/F, 1-5 Elgin Street, SoHo, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2152 2872

Rooftop bar PLUME introduces casual French-bistro bar bites

Le Comptoir’s glitzy-glamorous rooftop bar PLUME has put together a brand new menu of contemporary French comforts, courtesy of Maxime Gilbert, executive chef the two-Michelin star destination located directed below, Écriture. As you while away an alfresco afternoon in the sun, sip on a crisp glass of wine from the venue’s extensive list and get your hands upon the selection of bistro-style serves — all available upon a recently added HK$490 lunch set — that covers everything from crispy chicken tenders and wagyu tartare to grilled spanish octopus, whole-roasted local yellow chicken and lamb neck confit. Don’t sleep on the dessert either, a delicate range of pretty French pastries including crème brûlée, French cherry clafoutis and a chocolate-salted caramel tart with candied nuts.

PLUME, 27/F, H Queen’s 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

William Lau’s French-Japanese cooking at WHISK

Having joined the Mira-fold back in May, newly appointed chef de cuisine William Lau unveils a new French Japanese menu for WHISK designed with his own extensive fine-dine experience. Available as both “Taste of Craft” during lunch and “Finesse” for dinner, each of the carefully conceptualised dishes adhere to Lau’s innovative, detail-oriented approach starring seasonal summer ingredients sourced both Japan and local farms. It include the likes of “Cauliflower”, served two ways with a crispy one-biter and chilled dashi consommé; “Lobster”, fresh lobster with uni over tomato confit; “Yari-ika”, a beautifully composed dish of passionfruit, okra, cream cheese and nori; and “Saga Wagyu A4”, beautifully marbled cuts prepared with a Japanese okonomiyaki-style twist.

WHISK, 5/F, The Mira Hong Kong, Mira Place, 118 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2315 5999

The Pizza Project x Lohas Organic Farm “Fuyu Tung Choy” pizza

In their ongoing quest to reinvent the classic pizza pie, The Pizza Project teams up with local-based Lohas Organic Farm, a subsidiary of Gingko House to promote Hong Kong’s organic agriculture, for the creation of a new WTF Pizza: Fuyu Tung Choy. The limited-time order is a recreation of a popular Chinese dish of water spinach made with fermented bean curd, and in this specific iteration, fermented beancurd, chilli, Italian sausage and confit garlic is spread over a fior di latte base with a smattering of fresh water spinach harvested directly from the farm.

The Pizza Project’s Fuyu Tung Choy Pizza is available from now through 7 August.

The Pizza Project, various locations including 26 Peel Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2311 1815

Yong Fu’s tasting menu of authentic Ningbo flavours

A well-established, Michelin-starred name, Yong Fu has been a reputed destination for authentic Ningbo flavours since its founding in Shanghai to its first international outpost in Hong Kong that opened in 2019. Led by head chef Liu Zhen, the Hong Kong location instils the diverse nature of Hong Kong cuisine in Ningbo traditions, most notably in the Jiangnan cuisine dishes which he prepares. One of which includes the latest addition to the restaurant’s rotation, Yong Fu’s first-ever seasonal tasting menu. The nine-course selection highlights a premium list of signature ingredients commonly found around Ningbo’s various districts, including Cixi’s short-necked clams and marinated mud snails; Zhenhai’s cuttlefish; Xiangshan’s pomfret and mackerel; Ninghai’s razor calms; Yuyao’s ricecakes; and a variety of fish from Beilun and Yinzhou.

Yong Fu, Shop 2, G/F & 1/F, Golden Star Building , 20-24 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2881 7899

BEDU’s summer-friendly dips and dishes

In perfect consideration of the steady sunshine forecast, BEDU has readjusted their hearty menu of Middle Eastern fare to fit lighter, more refreshing palates. Apart from an easy weekend brunch menu topped with the restaurant’s delicious mezzes and mains for an easy HK$410 and set lunch for just HK$220, there’s also a newly arrived menu of veg-forward serves including salt-baked local carrots and beetroot basturma. Other additions include truffle duck tagine with pistachio and egg; marinated New Zealand green mussels with charcoal harissa; three yellow chicken mousse flavoured with saffron mustard and pickle apple; and a garlic prawn mujaddara with caramelised onions, chilli and fennel.

BEDU, 40 Gough Street, Central, Hong Kong

Lead image courtesy of PLUME