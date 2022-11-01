New Eats: Shake Shack x Lane Eight, Pici’s hairy crab menu and more

Begin November the right way: with a fresh list of New Eats. There’s Napoli Night at Motorino tonight!

You know what will lighten up this gloomy T3 weather? Delicious food. Even if you’re unwilling to step out in the rain, pictures of delicious food will do jist the trick in making this Tuesday a little better. So, here you go, this week’s selection of New Eats. And if you do decide to brave the weather for a spot of dinner, Motorino’s one-night-only Napoli Nights begins tonight. There’s nothing like a warm slice of cheesy, gooey, crispy pizza to bring comfort on a grey, grey day.

Ān Soy “Ode to Soy” lands at Rosewood

By now you would’ve heard of ĀN, Vicky Lau’s latest venture dedicated to the humble beloved ingredient of soybeans. Expanding its line of soy-based drinks and pastries, ĀN join Rosewood’s Butterfly Patisserie and Rosewood culinary director Fabian Altabet in the creation of an exclusive “Ode to Soy” collection. Amongst the decadent — and in the detail-oriented style of Lau, decorative — range is the Black Sesame and Coconut Soy Milk Cake, set upon a base of crumbly shortbread cookies and layered with black sesame and coconut soy milk cream infused with ÀN’s rich soy milk produced locally with non-GMO organic soybeans, milk jelly and vegan white chocolate.

As part of Rosewood’s “A Sense of Place” which spotlights local produce and homegrown talents, 5% of revenue from the Ode to Soy cake will be donated to Feeding Hong Kong.

Butterfly Patisserie, 2/F, Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 3891 8732

5 November: Shake Shack x Lane Eight limited sneaker collaboration

Shake Shack is turning four! But instead of a limited-time burger, this time, the beloved US export celebrates the milestone with a collaboration with Hong Kong-based sneaker brand, Lane Eight. Unveiling a redesign of the Lane Eight signature, the limited Shake Shack x Lane Eight Trainer AD 1 features similar eco-friendly materials and high-performance versatility with the exception of Shake Shack Green laces and shoe charms featuring three Shake Shack icons: burger, fries and shake. Celebrate with the brand at ifc on 5 November, scheduled with a full day of complimentary workouts that are wholly compatible to the new kicks including barre, sunset yoga and HIIT, as well as a one-day-only menu exclusive: Kiwi Sea Salt Lemonade.

Get the sneakers here.

Shake Shack ifc, Shop 4018, 4/F, ifc, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2522 5611

Hairy crab season at Pici this November

Beyond your usual hairy crab feast, casual pasta bar Pici adds their own signature take with the Pici Hairy Crab, a homemade, thick-cut, Tuscan-style pasta, pici, covered in 100g of creamy hairy crab roe and meat, and prepared in a garlicky ginger clam stock infused with shaoxing wine. A creative rendition on the seasonal autumn delicacy by executive chef Davide Borin, Pici Hairy Crab is available in very limited quantities (30 portions per night) beginning 5 November at Pici Wan Chai, before making rounds throughout the month at different locations with set dates — ending 30 November at Pici Taikoo Place.

Follow the Pici Hairy Crab menu here.

Pici, various locations 24-26 Aberdeen Street, Central, Hong Kong

Thanksgiving with The Baker & The Bottleman

It’s never too early to get started on those holiday lists — Thanksgiving is only just a few weeks away. To make sure your dinner table is a feast as indulgent as can be, The Baker & The Bottleman introduces a brand new pastry to sit alongside your pecan and pumpkin pies. The Almond and Apple Tart is a delicate 10-inch creation that reflects the modern British bakery’s exception baking talents, with wafer-thin slices of apple artistically fanned out over a rich filling of caramelised apple and rich almond cream. Over the top a dusting of warm cinnamon and final glaze of homemade apricot jam adds a picture-perfect sheen. Limited to 10 order daily, the fresh-baked tarts will be available 23 to 27 November. Pre-order now, and that’s your first Thanksgiving checkbox ticked off.

The Baker & The Bottleman, Shop G14-15 – F15A, Lee Tung Avenue, 200 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Napoli Nights at Motorino

Well beyond your usual order of Pizza Margherita, Motorino is hosting Napoli Nights, a monthly series featuring an exclusive one-night-only menu inspired by Napoli, the birthplace of pizza. For its first edition, Napoli Nights is held tonight — 1 November — where chef Roberta De Sario is joined by Associazione Chianti’s chef Josh Stumbaugh, who has just returned from a trip to the picturesque Italian city. Their menu is delicious culinary journey through the region, with Frittatina di Genovese, prosciutto and peas dipped in Genovese sauce, and Gnocco Fritto Cacio e Pepe Con Guanciala to begin, followed by two pizzas, one from each chef. De Sario creates the La Scarpette, a fior de latte make with parmesan and tomato puree, while Stumbaugh serves Melazane e Provola, featuring chilli-roasted eggplant, Pomodoro ragu, provola and parmesan.

Motorino, various locations including 14 Shelley Street, Central, Hong Kong

Winter seasonal dishes at LPM Restaurant & Bar

LPM Restaurant & Bar at Central’s H Queen’s is well known for its family-style, South of France-inspired cuisine; simple dishes prepared with season-fresh ingredients. Since opening its Hong Kong location in 2018, chef Maurizio Pace has kept LPM staples with few edits to the menu…until now. LPM unveils nine new dishes ahead of the winter season, inspired by Hong Kong dining habits while still adhering to LPM’s familiar Mediterranean diet. There’s a foie gras terrine infused with hints of French brandy and red cabbage and orange salad dressed in a hazelnut vinaigrette, along with new seafood additions including sea bream tartare prepared with a mix of diced cucumber, red onion, jalapeño, purple shiso and daikon cress, and king crab risotto topped with sturgeon caviar. To finish, LPM also introduces a new dessert: fig tarte, pairing fresh figs with fig marmalade, vanilla ice cream soaked in a rich spiced caramel.

LPM Restaurant & Bar, Shop 1, 1/F, 23-29 Stanley Street, H Queen’s, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2887 1113

Lead image courtesy of LPM Restaurant & Bar