New Eats: Autumn menus from Hansik Goo, Mono, Hong Kong Cuisine and more

Finally, there seems to be a crisp breeze in the air… autumn, is that you? These New Eats surely say so.

Cooler temperatures outdoors aside — for Hong Kong standards, anyway — indoors across fine-dining restaurants in Hong Kong are making the habitual switch-up to more seasonal ingredients. In other words: warmer, richer, heartier autumnal serves of soups, stews and, for many anxiously anticipating diners, hairy crabs. But for the few still hanging on to the final remaining thread of summer, get yourself a waffle cone of creamy ice cream and head to some of our favourite beaches to relive those best months in the sunshine.

Hansik Goo spotlights autumn ingredients on new seasonal menu

In keeping with habits at ZS Hospitality’s modern Korean venue Hansik Goo, the turn of the season marks a switch in ingredients. Staying close to its Korean heritage, traditional Korean dishes make their way upon the eight-course dining experience prepared by head chef Steve Lee and team. Among the new additions are starter Tarak Juk, a Korean porridge made of milk and rice once served as part of the royal court cuisine; Hwajeon, pan-fried rice pancakes coated in lemon honey; and Deulkkae-tang, this season’s replacement for the popular Samgye-tang, made with perilla seed soup, sous vide chicken, duck roulades and glutinous rice topped with morrel and neung-yi mushrooms to highlight the bountiful autumn season harvest.

Hansik Goo, 1/F, The Wellington, 198 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2798 8768

Hairy crab at Hong Kong Cuisine

Following its recent revamp of interiors, newly unveiled Hong Kong Cuisine is also serving a fully refreshed menu of local favourites, including one fully dedicated to the delicacy of autumn: hairy crab. Chef Silas Li works the Suzhou-sourced roe-filled crustaceans into a range of limited dishes that also highlight Li’s creative Chinese cooking in deep fried tofu puff stuffed with hairy crab roe, baked crab shell stuffed with fresh crab meat and steamed Shanghainese pork dumplings with hairy crab roe. Also new to the menu, a dim sum selection prepared by 30-year-experienced dim sum master chef Leung. Classic one-bite prawn dumplings are elevated with the addition of black truffle and foie gras while others include crispy taro puffs with Hokkaido scallop, swan-shaped turnip puff pastry with conpoy and lotus-shaped mango and custard cream puff pastry.

Hong Kong Cuisine, 1/F, Elegance Court, 2-4 Tsoi Tak Street, Happy Valley, Hong Kong, +852 2893 3788

CHAAT x Little Bao’s BAODOWN

The third edition of Little Bao’s exciting culinary challenge, the BAODOWN, partners up with popular Michelin-starred Indian restaurant CHAAT headed by chef Manav Tuli for the search of the best original bao burger. The one-night-only exclusive evening — hosted at Little Bao venues on 13 October — will feature three new dishes and one unique bao that fully embrace CHAAT’s refined South Indian flavours. Look out for the Jaipuri Aloo, a modern twist on Rajasthan’s classic street food of tossed potato wedges, Crispy Basmati Rice Salad and the menu’s main event Chettinadu Lamb Bao, inspired by the popular south Indian dish made with New Zealand lamb neck filet seasoned with a home-ground Chettinadu spice blend served with curry leaves and curry mayo.

Little Bao, various locations including 1-3 Shin Hing Street, SoHo, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2818 1280

For two nights only: Pondi x Jean May

Over at the intimate dining room of French-Indian restaurant Pondi, chef George Kwok welcomes Tiff Lo of French bistro Jean May for a special guest showcase. The menu, a collaborative effort between the two, highlights a carefully curated selection of comfort dishes that reminisce and remind both chefs of their time in the UK while simultaneously showcasing their creative approach to respective cuisines. It will feature the likes of butter chicken served with pita, hearty ox tongue and tripe pie and the quintessential British classic of apple crumble.

Pondi, 14 Fuk Sau Lane, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong

A Latin American autumn at Mono

One-starred venue Mono has always kept to an ingredient-driven ethos. Naturally, the arrival of autumn marks a change in the choice of produce. Chef Ricardo Chaneton continues with his signature menu of Latin American flavours, underscored by Chaneton’s own South American upbringing to French training and his current living in Hong Kong. A collection of traditional and modern dishes is presented upon the newly revamped menu, and includes the likes of blue corn tortilla spiny lobster taco with a plum Carribbean salsa; Quail a la Brasa drizzled in Venezuelan adobo; imperial langoustine paired with fresh Ecuadorian cacao and homemade Ecuadorian chocolate served with rosemary ice cream and Tonda Iblea olive oil.

Mono, 5/F, 18 On Lan Street, Central, Hong Kong

Amber’s “Second Life” pairing menu with Dom Pérignon Vintage 2004

The Landmark Mandarin Oriental’s signature two Michelin-starred restaurant, Amber, is known for many things. Maybe for its leading sustainability habits; maybe for chef and culinary director Richard Ekkebus’s contemporary cooking. But now it also will be known as one of the first destination to sample a glass of Dom Pérignon’s Vintage 2004 Plenitude 2, matured for 15 years for a crisp and citrusy flavour. It’s served at Amber with a dedicated tasting menu of four iconic dishes pulled from the restaurant’s archives that have been similarly reinvented over the years. The aptly named “Second Life” features the likes of the original 2016 Aka Uni, remade in 2019 with butter, milk and cream; Kuro Awabi Black Lip Abalone from 2017; Ping Yuen Cockerel with White Alba Truffles from 2009; and the Conspiracy Dak Lak 90% Bitter Chocolate from 2017. Available until 31 October.

Amber, 7/F, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

Lead image courtesy of Mono