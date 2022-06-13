New Eats: Hansik Goo and Andō second anniversary celebrations, Noi at Four Seasons and more

If you’re looking for a reason to celebrate this week, Hansik Goo and Andō are marking two years in the city. Also, other happenings in this week’s New Eats.

Somehow we find ourselves already halfway through the month of June. If staying indoors from unpredictable weather has made your days feel a little lacklustre, perhaps you’ll discover inspiration at Castellana, where newly arrived chef Romeo Morelli has prepped an all-new menu of Piedmontese serves. Meanwhile, hyped-up chatter of an exciting opening is set to arrive at Four Seasons Hong Kong by notable Argentinian chef Paulo Airaudo. That should be enough anticipation to get you through the week. If not, here are this month’s new restaurants.

Coming Soon: Noi at Four Seasons

Hong Kong is a city no short of exciting openings each and every month, but one that many has their eyes set upon is location within the sleek, glossy corridors of Hong Kong’s Four Seasons Hotel. It’s set to become the venue for reputed Argentinian chef Paulo Airaudo’s latest flagship in Asia, named Noi, this summer. Adding to an already-rich portfolio of recognised names in Hong Kong — famously including the international outpost of Amelia, a two Michelin star establishment in Spain’s Basque County, at Tsim Sha Tsui’s Harbour City — Noi is poised to serve a modern Italian menu coupled with Japanese influence as an extension of Airaudo’s own Italian heritage and Argentinian upbringing.

Noi, Level 5, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong

Castellana welcomes executive chef Romeo Morelli

Castellana newcomer Romeo Morelli has a lot to offer the award-winning Piedmont destination. The previous executive chef at Relais San Maurizio, Morelli is also a ONAOO-certified Extra Virgin Olive Oil taster and Wood*ing Wild Food Lab-accredited Master Forager. With an impressive resume, Morelli introduces a brand-new, six-course tasting menu that spotlights seasonal produce in classic Piedmontese flavours. It includes a 60-degree minestrone that touches upon nostalgic flavours of his Monferrato childhood home; Tagliolini al caffe, featuring pasta dough kneaded with coffee grounds; and seared wagyu with fermented grapes.

The arrival of chef Morelli also coincides with a coming relocation to Central’s Duddell Street. Castellana’s last day of service at Causeway Bay’s Cubus will be on 26 June, with more details of the new location to be shared in August.

Castellana, 10/F, Cubus, 1 Hoi Ping Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 3188 5028

Andō x Ta Vie collaborative celebration menu on 7th July

This year, chef Agustin Balbi’s Andō turns two. And in an exciting turn of events, the one-starred restaurant prepares a special second anniversary dinner joined by two Michelin-starred Ta Vie for a collaborative, one-night-only menu — July also happens to be the birthday month of Ta Vie’s chef Hideaki Sato. The full celebratory affair will begin at Ta Vie, kicking off with crisp Krug Champagne and delectable light Japanese-French bites including Sato San’s Peking Duck, a wagyu tartare cracked and fried chicken Nambam with caviar, before continuing at Andō with a full six-course menu. It includes the likes of chef Balbi’s intimate Spanish-Japanese dishes inspired by his grandmother cooking, with steamed foie gras egg custard and Kegani crab with Japanese sweet corn amongst other delicate serves.

Reservations can be made here.

Andō, 1/F, Somptueux Central, 52 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong

Mingoo Kang returns to Hong Kong for Hansik Goo’s 2nd anniversary

It’s been two years since the opening of Hansik Goo. Since then, ZS Group’s modern Korean restaurant has been a celebrated destination for refined South Korean flavours and culinary traditions, receiving their first Michelin Star early this year. To mark this second anniversary milestone, chef Mingoo Kang is returning to Hong Kong for a special week-long shift from 3rd to 9th July. During of which, two days — 7th and 8th July — will be dedicated to serving a special eight course dinner as a grateful nod to all the support the restaurant has continuously received through the years. The menu will highlight new seasonal creations, namely fresh and light summer flavours, prepared by chef Kang. A refreshed wine and pairing programme will also be introduced especially for the evening.

Hansik Goo, 1/F, The Wellington, 198 Wellington Street, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 2798 8768

Le Méridien Cyberport unveils four new concepts

Following a full renewal of the hotel, Le Méridien Cyberport unveils a new look and new fleet of eateries:

Signature Cantonese restaurant Nam Fong is now helmed by chef Bosco Li, the former head chef of Tsui Hang Village and Chinese chef at New World Millennium Hong Kong Hotel. At Le Méridien, Li prepares a traditional menu tinged with creativity, using only fresh local ingredients in dim sum classics like steamed shrimp dumplings and larger dishes of maple wood-smoked soy sauce yellow chicken, sweet and sour Iberico pork with fresh figs and pineapple and poached spotted grouped in picked mustard green soup.

Umami is the establishment’s Japanese izakaya, specialising in traditional cuisine favourites including jet-fresh Japanese sashimi, Kagoshima wagyu sukiyaki and an extensive sake selection led by expert sommeliers. Meanwhile, Latitude 22 at the Le Méridien Hub doubles as a coffeehouse by day and wine bar by night, serving an all-rounded menu of cakes, pastries, cocktails and bar snacks.

As for a dedicated all-day dining venue, Southside Bistro features everything from a breakfast buffet bar, noodle stations, modern pan-Asian fare and various European classics including pizzas and pastas.

Le Méridien Cyberport, 100 Cyberport Road, Cyberport, Hong Kong

Lead image courtesy of Nam Fong/ Le Méridien Cyberport