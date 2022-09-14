New Eats: Crab Feast from Hotal Colombo x Ho Lee Fook, OATSIDE arrives in Hong Kong and more

Until next year, mooncakes! As you bite into the last of your Mid-Autumn stash this week, look ahead into the autumn season with our New Eats for a fresh new palate of richer flavours.

No need to weep for the end of the mooncake season — or realistically, the three-day long weekend — we’re headed towards more decadent menus. Hairy crab season is nearly upon us and for those who can’t resist a juicy crustacean, Ho Lee Fook and Hotal Colombo are granting wishes true with a crab feast that serves not one, but three renditions on your favourite seafood. And as you patiently wait for the next public holiday — just two more weeks — there’s loads of delicious drinks and dishes to be had, like sipping on French wines and savouring American-style cakes.

Hotal Colombo x Ho Lee Fook Crab Feast

The breezy season of autumn also means that crab season is upon us. A premature celebration from Black Sheep Restaurants, Chinese restaurant Ho Lee Fook joins Sri Lankan canteen Hotal Colombo for a decadent crab feast between 14 and 15 September. Creative dishes of distinctly prepared crabs — the Sri Lankan way from chef Gisela Alesbrook meets Hong Kong style from chef ArChan Chan — complete the menu of different crustacean serves including a signature sweet-sticky chilli tamarind crab from Alesbrook and a peppery, garlicky Typhoon Shelter crab from Chan. Other dishes upon the collaborative menu includes crab and pork xiao long bao, spicy crab salad served in lettuce cups and crab soup topped with string hoppers.

Reservations can be made here.

Hotal Colombo, 31 Elgin Street, Central, Hong Kong

Konishi x Menex collaborative four hands dinner

An exclusive meeting between talented minds, two of Lai Sun Dining’s fine-dining venues — one Michelin starred Zest by Konishi and China Tang Landmark — are collaborating between 26 to 28 September for a luxurious French-Japanese-meets-Chinese tasting menu. Chef Mitsuru Konishi and chef Menex Cheung unites their extensive culinary experience with 10 decadent courses which includes the likes of a never-before-seen rendition of Konishi’s Ping Yuen Chicken, prepared here two ways as a Ballontine Leg and Roasted Breast, served with French yellow wine. From Cheung, a reinvention of the famous Jiangnan dish of pigeon stuffed with French blue lobster paste and deep-fried until crispy and golden. Guests will also sample joint creations between the chefs, including a slow-cooked ox tail served with Yamagata-ken rice that’s been stir-fried, mixed and baked with bone marrow.

China Tang Landmark, Shops 411-413, 4/F, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2522 2148

Hello, Oatside! The new oatmilk in Hong Kong

Yes, we hear you Oatly enthusiasts, we don’t need another oatmilk option to distract from your usual shopping list. But before you write Oatside off, hear me out: It’s a creamier, maltier edition of your usual plant-based milk, developed by Singaporean-native Benedict Lim, plus its been created with sustainability in its mind. The simple ingredients list is free from artificial flavours, preservatives, colourings — you get the idea — and made only with Rainforest-Alliance certified ingredients with recyclable paperboard packing. As a plant-based milk, Oatside not only produces 70 percent less emission than usual dairy but harnesses the health benefits of oats that include supporting heart health, boosting immunity and reducing cholesterol. Currently, there are three delicious options to choose from: Oatside Chocolate, a rich, dark blend with twice the cocoa and half the sugar made with Indonesian-African cacao beans, Oatside Chocolate Hazelnut, a velvet smooth “gianduja” make with dark-roasted hazelnuts from turkey, and the neutral Oatside Barista Blend for your tea, coffee and even foamy latte art.

Butter lands at K11 Musea

Butter Cake Shop may have left its post in Central’s Landmark, but news for its Kowloon-side patrons: Butter is making its way across the harbour with a pop-up at K11 Musea. Stocked on site at the thoughtfully decorated diner-inspired venue will be a rotation of Butter’s nine most popular all American-style cakes and pies, including the Apple Pie, New York Cheesecake and Triple Chocolate. New and exclusive to this address are three new bakes created by chef Karys Logue and includes the Lil’ Checkerboard Cake, alternating squares of fluffy chocolate and vanilla between rich buttercream; Itty-Bitty Banana Cream Pie, a perfect single-no-sharing size of banana pudding, salted caramel mascarpone whipped cream and graham cracker crust; and lastly, the Kitchen Sink Bar, chunky cookies loaded with shredded coconut, peanuts, pretzels and caramel.

Butter Cake Shop K11 Musea, Kiosk LA106, Level 1, K11 Musea, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Whey welcomes autumn with new tasting menu

The changing of seasons is also indicator for a quick refresh on seasonal menus; steering away from light summer flavours to richer palates for autumn. At ZS Hospitality’s Whey, it’s a shifted focus towards seasonal harvest from local farms and sustainable suppliers. Adding to the Singapore-inspired modern European menu, chef Barry Quek introduces fresh Hokkaido spot prawns served with calamansi and longan, Kagoshima A3 Wagyu Beef marinated in petai bean miso and Kinmedai Fish steamed in 35-year-old shaoxing wine with a roasted fish bone sauce.

Whey, UG/F, The Wellington, 198 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2693 3198

Gourmet wine pairing series at Terriors by LQV

At the intimate lounge of French wine bar Terriors by LQV, there’s a new programme for savouring the venue’s portfolio of over 2,000 exquisite labels. Introducing the Gourmet Wine Pairing series, available every Sunday to Tuesday where the usual wine tasting experience will be matched to lounge’s menu classic French fare for a full gastronomic journey around the regions in France. Sundays begins with the iconic pairing of oysters and Champagne, featuring Côte des Blancs Champagne with Marennes-Oléron oysters, while Mondays moves to spotlight pan-fried duck breast with orange sauce served with a glass of Bordeaux red. On Tuesdays, Beaujolais wines is paired with Saucisson Lyonnais, a cured sausage prepared by reputed 50-years-old charcuterie experts, Boboose.

Terriors by LQV, 3/F, 1 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central, Hong Kong