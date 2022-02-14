New Eats: Lockdown lunch at PENICILLIN, CENSU x Dr Fern’s “Unlicensed Prescriptions” and more

Happy Valentine’s Day! Celebrate love today. Then, celebrate love again tomorrow. And again. Love should be celebrated everyday! To keep you inspired for the rest of the week, here are some New Eats happening in the city to keep the loved-up moods going. And remember: Food is love, always.

If they’ve been feeling a little glum from prolonged stay-at-home orders, there’s CENSU x Dr. Fern’s “Unlicensed Prescriptions” which will perk up moods and appetites. Or Bengal Brothers’ sunny disposition, which arrives at Basehall this February, as do their famous Kati Rolls and First-Class Bowls. PENICILLIN does a very affordable three-course lunch for HK$200, and Club Rangoon knows just the remedy to putting smiles back on faces: All-day drinking.

CENSU x Dr. Fern’s “Unlicensed Prescriptions”

Whatever ails you may be currently experiencing during this fifth wave of restrictions, Dr. Fern’s Gin Parlour and CENSU has the solution. The intimate Japanese post has linked up with the speakeasy gin bar for a two-day pop-up, “Unlicensed Prescriptions”. Enduring signatures will be showcased from both venues. CENSU — with dishes prepared by chef Shun Sato — will present the likes of beef tartare and pork katsu sandos, along with a special-made creation: prawn kataifi, Japanese Kuruma prawn served with cream cheese, mozzarella and parmesan over a bed of capers mixed with anchovies, sun-dried tomatoes and olives. Dr Fern’s cocktails — concocted by Keaton Lai — feature Censu’s Unlicensed Prescription based on the Sakurao Gin and Fever Tree Elderflower tonic; Sakurao Hamaguo, a classic G&T twist; and Lady of Sense, a gin-based tipple complemented by a splash of shiso liqueur, earl grey cordial and yuzu juice.

Dr. Fern’s Gin Parlour, Shop B31A, First Basement Floor, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2111 9449

Basehall welcomes Bengal Brothers

Basehall has seen a flurry of vendors rotate in and out since its opening, and now it counts another. Bengal Brothers has snagged themselves a spot alongside the impressive line-up housed within the atmospheric food hall. The vibrant eatery offers renewed Indian street food, and serves up a menu of Kati Rolls, ingredients-stuffed paratha flatbreads, First-Class Bowls, rice bowls topped with Bengal Brother’s fillings of chicken tikka, punjabi chickpea and achaari paneer along with street side-inspired snacks: gunpowder fries and sweet potato chaat.

New to the menu, timed to its February Basehall debut, is the “Low Carb Grill Set”, an appetiser-and-main duo that comes with poppadums, koshimbir salad and a choice of mains. Get yourself something off the beverage list too, which features a range Indian craft beer, fresh mango lassi and masala chai.

Basehall, LG9, Jardine House, 1 Connaught Place, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3643 0865

Lockdown Lunch at PENICILLIN ( and seasonal highballs!)

Instead of being holed up at home on the sofa for a full week, make your way to PENICILLIN during one-hour lunch breaks for a fitting Lockdown Lunch. Priced at a very affordable HK$200, the sustainable farm-to-table hideout prepares a three-course lunch set featuring a changing menu that’s made according to whatever ingredient is in season. You might stop by and be delighted by the battered sole fillet fish sandwich; herb-crusted rosemary lamb rack; or cajun-style chicken alfredo noodles. But what you’ll always get ahold of is the bar’s boozy selection of cocktails — now also available for three-hour free flow for HK$300, Monday to Sunday. PENICILLIN has also concocted an inspired bar-list of highballs shaken up with current seasonal ingredients: Strawberry, featuring strawberry-rhubarb distilled soda; Apple, with burnt butter and cider; and Pandan, with cocoa butter and Pandan-kaffir soda, among others.

PENICILLIN, L/G, Amber Lodge, 23 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9880 7995

Club Rangoon “Tipples at Tea”

It doesn’t matter what stage of lockdown we’re at, we’ll take all day drinking (until 6pm, that is) whenever we can get it. Club Rangoon does, too. Introducing Tipples at Tea, a free-flow menu served with light Burmese snacks during the week. The type D-restaurant serves a free-flow with real cocktails, not just a list of house reds and whites, including the Pegu Club by Club Rangoon, a gin-baed bev stirred in with homemade orange and Burmese black liqueur sidled along an endless stream of potato samusa, split pea fritters and platha served with a sweet chilli garlic dip to keep appetites hungry. Keeping strong with your dry Jan streak? Non-alcohol free flow also at your fingertips, with classic Burmese serves, Laphet-Yay, hot black tea with condensed milk, and tamarind juice, also on the menu.

Club Rangoon, G/F, 33 Aberdeen Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2503 3077

Header image courtesy of CENSU