New Eats: Bacchus presents “Wine Time”, HENRY’s steakhouse classics and more

A glum Monday afternoon to be stuck indoors with no evenings plans to look forward to. Yes, dinner restrictions have been extended once again. To get you through this slump (and make sure you get those steps in even if you’re working from home — January resolutions still in motion!), here are some new menus to inspire you to get out of the house this week. Take a break, have a Kit-Kat and some good, good food.

We’re going in with full indulgence for this week’s New Eats: A full wine-tasting experience around the world at Hollywood Centre’s Bacchus, all-American classics at HENRY with new chef de cuisine Mario Tolentino, a new kind of French-Chinese fusion with chef Jimmy at PIIN Wine Restaurant and for dessert, a Hong Kong favourite — black sesame tong yuen remade as creamy gelato.

It’s “Wine Time” at Bacchus

One visit to the sophisticated casual-dining restaurant and Bacchus’ friendly staff will show you that the wines are held in the very same high regard as executive chef Mickael Messina’s exquisite Asian-inspired French dishes. They’re a wine-first restaurant, where each dish is paired to any one of the venue’s extensive collection of globally sourced bottles rather than the usual other way around. It’s natural, then, for Bacchus to host “Wine Time” (HK$388) every Monday to Friday from 3 to 6pm, featuring unlimited wine tasting with 18 different wines chosen by renowned wine expert and sommelier Hervé Pennequin, so you can make the most of this WFH period. In addition, at an extra HK$288 (for two), there will also be a slew of light bites for a sample of the food on offer. Among finger-food classics — tuna tartare on toast, truffle cromesquis, croque-monsieur with Iberico ham — will also be venue signatures: foie gras mi and yuzu-lemon tart.

With current dining restrictions, Bacchus is open 11:30am to 6pm.

Bacchus Wine & Restaurant, 3/F, Hollywood Centre, 233 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 3750 5200

HENRY steps into a brand new chapter with chef de cuisine Mario Tolentino

At the welcoming of chef de cuisine Mario Tolentino, Rosewood’s resident steakhouse HENRY revives its authentic all-American menu with chef Mario’s extensive culinary training from Michelin-star kitchens in New York, Los Angeles, Miami to San Francisco. Here in Hong Kong, chef Mario continues the restaurant’s strive for bold flavours and hearty classics via expert butchery, meat-curing and charcoal-grilling with a brand new menu.

While the dishes stay faithful to showcasing premium cuts — flank, rib-eye, striploin and tenderloin — finished over live-fire ovens and charcoal grills (including new New York Strip 44 Farms USDA Prime Black Angus and Rib-Eye cuts), chef Mario also shifts the spotlight to authentic American steakhouse-style accompaniments. These now include a classic raw bar stocked with jumbo tiger prawn cocktail and blue fin tuna carpaccio; menu starters of devilled eggs and roasted bone marrow served with sourdough; and sides and entrées of black truffle macaroni gratin, Lobster Oscar (chef Mario’s seafood twist on Steak Oscar) and sea bass picanta. A smokey barbecue plate of baby back ribs and roasted chicken is also updated with house BBQ rub and Bloody Mary ketchup.

HENRY also introduces a new wine program led by Julien Peros, focused on American wines, largely of the Californian varieties among bottles of lesser-known regions including Oregon and Washington.

With current dining restrictions, HENRY is open from 12 to 3pm on Monday to Friday, 12 to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday. Self-pickup orders from 3 to 6pm Monday to Friday can enjoy 20% discount.

HENRY, 5/F, Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 3891 8732

Chef Jimmy Wong to bring French-Chinese fusion to PIIN Wine Restaurant

Some may know PIIN Wine Restaurant, located at Central’s H Code, for its extensive library for Burgundies — the fine-dining destination has over 1,000 bottles curated by its team of knowledgable experts. But now in a brand new chapter, the wine-centric destination welcomes chef Jimmy Wong, previously of Peninsula’s Gaddi and Felix, Arbour and London’s Grain Store, to expand upon a new dining program of sophisticated French-Chinese cuisine.

Each dish has been thoughtfully conceptualised to pair with PIIN’s existing wine list; familiar Chinese flavours and local ingredients reinterpreted in innovative new flavours. Chef Jimmy’s six-course tasting menu includes the likes of Conpoy Tomato, fresh Hokkaido scallop served with fermented cherry tomato, local honey and rehydrated Chinese dried scallop; XO Langoustine, which borrows from the hawker-style oatmeal butter prawns and is lightly torched and encased with Bubu Arare crispy rice crackers then topped with XO sauce emulsion; and Foie Fungi, which pairs slow-cooked whole duck in duck broth with Chiu Chow-style braised goose liver and 25-years dry-aged mandarin peel. The meals ends with a dessert-style riff on the homey tomato egg, with house-made scrambled egg and salted egg yolk ice cream finished with cherry tomato gelee and tomato juice meringue sticks.

The six-course menu is priced at HK$880, with an additional HK$880 for wine pairing.

With current dining restrictions, PIIN Wine Restaurant is open from 12 to 6pm, Monday to Saturday.

PIIN Wine Restaurant, 2/F, The Steps, H Code, 45 Pottinger Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2832 7123

“Black Sesame Tong Yuen” gelato at Messina

There may never be temperature cold enough for cosy fondue evening in, but one good thing to come out of Hong Kong’s winterless weather is gelato all year around — that’s a worthy trade we’re happy to make. Gelato Messina, the Australian gelato brand that arrived to Central’s Pottinger Street last year well-prepared with local-inspired flavours like egg tart and tofu fa, is back with yet another nostalgic favourite: Black sesame tong yuen, or glutinous rice balls, enjoyed traditionally as a symbol of “togetherness” during familial celebrations. Just in time for Chinese New Year.

Gelato Messina, 37 Pottinger St, Central, Hong Kong