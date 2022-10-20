New Eats: Parisian afternoon tea at Dalloyau, Diwali celebrations with Uma Nota x Bengal Brothers and more

Quick! Get your hands on this week’s New Eats, a list of limited-time collaborations at your favourite venues from KIN Food Halls, The Pizza Project and more.

A Parisian Afternoon at Dalloyau

If you still have yet to book a week-long getaway to destinations far, far away, sophisticated French bistro Dalloyau offers a worthy substitute with a brand new afternoon tea set made to transport instantly to Paris. A stunning three-tier presentation of French-inspired sweet and savoury pastries served within the luxurious interiors decorated with iconic landmarks of the French capital, the hand-crafted selection spans from duck foie gras mille feuille to smoked salmon sandwiches, kumquat and rum canelés, vanilla and citrus madeleines and a leek tart filled with creamy chicken à la king.

Dalloyau, various locations including Shop 325B, L3, Pacific Place, Admiralty, Hong Kong, +852 3185 8391

Beer Festival 2022: Tong Chong Street Market x KIN Food Halls x Hong Kong Craft Beer Association

It’s October, but really, Oktober, which means a month full of foamy pints of beer. At Quarry Bay, it marks the return of a much-anticipated Tong Chong Street Market Beer Festival 2022, hosted this year in collaboration with KIN. 14 local breweries, selected with Hong Kong Craft Beer Association, take up residence at the revolutionary app-led food hall, and each will serve five variations of craft beers from light-bodied IPA to classic English Ale, cold-fermented lager and even creative inventions that includes a spiced-up, Thai-inspired brew. To go with the crisp, cool glasses, KIN flips through its menu of chef-selected dishes for a full paring menu of OBP’s Korean fried chicken, Chef Studio by Eddy’s lobster bisque laksa, Axian’s Selection’s Teochew char koay teow and much, much more.

Tong Chong Street Market x KIN Food Halls Beer Festival 2022 is available between 20 to 22 October. Get tickets here.

KIN Food Halls, 2/F Devon House, Taikoo Place, 979 King’s Road, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong

Wine Nights at The Baker & The Bottleman

Lee Tung Avenue’s The Baker & The Bottleman is a known and beloved location for all your coffee, cakes and baked loaves needs, but by night it’s also a sleek wine bar, which explains “The Bottleman” part of its name. While the venue is stocked with an extensive portfolio of natural, organic and biodynamic wines, master sommelier Pierre Brunelli is taking this dedication a little bit further with two wine nights in support of small and sustainable wineries. Starting with the first session on 29 October, Champagne Growers will serve six biodynamic Champagne varieties beginning with Larmandier-Bernier and ending with Vilmart, paired to British-style bites of anchovies toast and sticky toffee pudding. While the following session, themed France vs New World on 12 November, covers three glasses each from respective genres, classic French wine-growing areas of Burgundy and Rhone Valley to regions beyond including South Africa and Australia.

The Baker & The Bottleman, Shop No G/F- 1/F, Lee Tung Avenue, 200 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

21 – 31 October: The Pizza Project x 11 Westside

You might have noticed The Pizza Project’s WTF Specials, an ongoing series dedicated to reinventing the way we enjoy our pies. In previous editions, there were Fuyu TungChoy, created with Lohas Organic Park as a nod towards classic HK flavours, then Cheeseburger Pie, tossed with the same signature recipe from MMMs 2021 Best Burger Winner, Honbo. This time — available from 21 to 31 October — Pizza Project is linking up with Kennedy Town staple, 11 Westside, for a Chicken Enchilada Pizza. Upon the pillow-soft dough from The Pizza Project, 11 Westside’s chef Esdras Ochoa, otherwise known as “Taco King”, layers fresh-made 11 Westside signature enchilada sauce followed by a generous sprinkling of shredded chicken thigh, mozzarella cheese, sliced avocados, sour cream, cotija, coriander and Esdras’ own pickled onions. A final squeeze of fresh lime juice and a couple strips of fried corn tortilla completes the garnish.

The Pizza Project, various locations including G/F, 26 Peek Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2311 1815

Uma Nota x Bengal Brothers

A one-night-only collaboration in honour of Diwali, India’s Festival of Light which lands on 24 October, Bengal Brothers is joining Uma Nota at their SoHo location for an exclusive Diwali menu this Sunday evening. The menu is a curation of delicious spice-laced serves, from aloo tikki chaat, a dish of crispy potatoes drizzled with pomegranate, yoghurt and chutney, to lamb seekh kebabs coated in Awadhi spices and a sweet finale of mango phirni, a traditional rice pudding dessert with saffron, cardamom and nuts. Free flow is also available for add on.

Uma Nota, UG/F, 38 Peel Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2889 7576

