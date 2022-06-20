New Eats: The Arcane Collective celebrates its first anniversary, 10 years of Black Sheep Restaurants and more

Keep toasting with those Champagne flutes high in the air, this week’s New Eats continues to note celebrations-worthy milestones.

Amidst some considerably nonsensical requirements currently in place, Hong Kong’s F&B industry braves on with extra caution, double checks and admirably, smiles on faces. Fingers crossed, just another couple of days to go. This week notes some well-deserved celebrations for Black Sheep Restaurants and The Arcane Collective, both marking commendable milestones of their own. Elsewhere, news of delicious additions to tried-and-true menus, just-opened venues and an interesting arrival of a one-stop shop for American barbecue staples, all in this dedicated list of where to go for some very good food in the city.

The Arcane Collective celebrates first anniversary with special dishes

What first began as the humble home of great, honest cooking, kickstarted an impressive portfolio of restaurants for Shane Osborn, who quietly opened Arcane in 2014. Fast-forward a couple years, Osborn is now celebrating the first anniversary for The Arcane Collective, a series of three like-minded restaurants similarly moved by unpretentious, ingredient-first cooking, including Cornerstone on Hollywood Road and Moxie at Landmark’s Alexandra House.

Each venue is helmed by a young chef nurtured by Osborn himself; Arcane by Hong Kong born-and-raised Sebastian Lorenzi, Moxie by ex-chef de cuisine of Arcane, Michael Smith and Neal Ledesma, similarly trained at Arcane. Celebrating the milestone of the group, each has created a limited-edition dish that captures the signature style of their respective restaurants. From Moxie, a Taiwanese water bamboo salad with white asparagus, kohlrabi and jicama in a tahini dressing; Cornerstone, mushroom dumplings in a mushroom and daikon broth with edamame and fresh shaved black truffle; and Arcane, sweetcorn ice cream with coconut semi-freddo and brown butter sable by pastry chef Lyca Ramos.

1st Anniversary dishes are available at respective venues through June and July.

Arcane, 3/F, 18 On Lan Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2728 0178

Cornerstone, 48 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong

Moxie, Shop 203, Level 2, Alexandra House, 18 Chater Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2718 8211

10 Years of Black Sheep Restaurants

And just like that, Black Sheep Restaurants turns 10 this September. The Hong Kong-born institution, founded by Syed Asim Hussain and Christopher Mark, has become a leading name behind fantastic restaurant concepts with stunning interiors, impeccable hospitality and consistently delicious around-the-world fare. To mark a momentous decade-long run, the group is launching a series of celebratory events that begins this June.

Starting from 13 June, the group will be reviving some well-missed dishes from beloved venues, including Carbone’s Baked Clams and Fukuro’s Yakiniku Beef; while guests dining between 13 to 22 June will receive a complementary anniversary drink. An exciting 10-week-long campaign is scheduled to begin on 27 June, which offers guests the chance to win a free birthday meal at any one of the group’s restaurants each week.

The Black Sheep Summer Festival returns in July, where a series of events will be hosted at various venues from Rock Night at Buenos Aires Polo Club to the Great Rajasthan Rifles Cricket Tournament. And in August, the iconic Black Sheep dining series, which will once again serve a coveted line-up of not-to-be-missed experiences and curated menus of signature dishes.

Stay tuned for more 10 Year celebrations here.

Summers at chef Cary Docherty’s Salisterra

Now with executive chef Cary Docherty at its helm, The Upper House’s relaxed dining room at Salisterra is the designated designation for Docherty’s relaxed-yet-refined flavours of fresh Mediterranean cooking. The arrival of the summer season sets the perfect stage to showcase the classic French and Italian flavours prepared with bright ingredients in dishes like freshly shucked oysters, classic Bouillabaisse, pan-fried whole dover sole and braised lamb shoulder.

Salisterra, Level 49, The Upper House, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong, +852 3968 1106

Cultivate x Maison Mumm: Reserve & Regale

Dedicated Champagne pairing menus are not a revolutionary concept, but the one at chef Leonard Cheung’s causally fine-dining destination Cultivate, created in collaboration with Maison Mumm, might just be one for the books. Titled “Reserve & Regale”, the exclusive two-day event features an innovative eight course dinner delicately matched to four RSRV Champagnes, some of Maison Mumm’s most prestigious cuvées, and enjoyed alongside live classical music performances.

The menu is a continuation of Cultivate’s exquisite dishes of exceptional ingredients. It includes seared foie gras and langoustine tartare served with a light, mineral 4.5 Cuvée; Barbarie duck paired to chef Cheung’s personal favourite, a full-bodied Blanc de Noirs 2012; Blanc de Blancs 2014 to complement strong aromatics of Tom Yum Gong or Thai Crab Taco; and finally, the buttery Lalau 2008, also known as one of the Maison Mumm Terroir’s finest, to the restaurant’s iconic Bananas and Caviar.

Cultivate’s limited-time menu is available only between 10 to 11 August for 22 guests. Reservations can be made here.

Cultivate, 29 Elgin Street, SoHo, Hong Kong

Smoke & Barrel launches Smoke & Deli

Wyndham Street’s all-American smokehouse, Smoke & Barrel, wants to bring their signature line of authentic Southern barbecue necessities into homes with the launch of dedicated retail platform, Smoke & Deli. A concept born during the depths of the pandemic, Smoke & Deli adapted to enduring restaurant closures and restrictions by supplying a premium line of pre-packaged grocery bits-and-bobs including raw and cooked meats, sauces and spices. Apart of the usual restaurant favourites — homemade pickles and spiced ribs — it has also inspired the creation of various cuts for at-home convenience from dry aged beef burgers and homemade sausages to Californian pork belly steaks. It aptly fills a Texan-sized gap for smoked meat essentials in Hong Kong, and arrives right on time for summer cookouts.

Shop the selection here.

Smoke & Barrel, 1/F – 2/F, Wyndham Mansion, 32 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2866 2120

Check In Taipei debuts new Taiwanese dishes at Harbour City flagship

You might know Check In Taipei as the unassuming shopfront on Hollywood Road that serves delicious bowls of Taiwanese Beef Noodles endless crowds will queue for. Well the restaurant has just opened its flagship at Tsim Sha Tsui’s Harbour City, a spanning 2,300 sq ft. space beautifully decorated by Peter Lampard with distinct Taiwanese accents. Also new is the expanded menu of classic Taiwanese dishes finished with a modern twist. Enduring venue signatures, including milk mochi and braised pork (lu rou) rice return, but new additions include foie gras beef tongue noodles, soft shell crab ma po tofu noodles, curry ebi katsu egg crepe and three cups duck breast gua bao. Also new — and anticipated to become a popular Instagram favourite — classic pineapple cake pastry, now renewed with a chewy mochi centre and a Hong Kong egg tart-esque caramelised, egg custard top.

Check In Taipei, Shop 2204-2206, Level 2, Gateway Arcade, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3595 0995