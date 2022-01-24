New Eats: Locanda Dell’ Angelo’s new executive chef, Chinese New Year specials from Amber and Boy n Burger

Don’t despair, Chinese New Year is all but a week away. Which also means you’ve made it. Survived the first month of 2022. Congrats! Now before you get yourself past the next eleven, you know the drill: Give yourself with a pat on the back and treat yourself to some new menus this week.

Ahead of a much-anticipated 9-day off for the lunar holiday, we’ve gathered a selection of Chinese New Year-inspired treats from Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel, Sift and more, a brand new Italian culinary experience from Locanda Dell’Angelo in the sleepy Happy Valley neighbourhood and a completely new “Knife and Spoon” chapter at K11 Musea’s Cobo House that spotlights Chinese dried seafood.

Locanda Dell’Angelo announces new executive chef Steve Chiu and pastry chef Tia Cheung

Tucked away in the quiet neighbourhood of Happy Valley is Locanda Dell’Angelo, a cosy 28-seater that serves some pretty authentic seafood-centric Italian classics. At its helm is the newly arrived chef Steve Chiu, who joins the restaurant with his prolific background in Italian fine dining. Following his arrival, the seasonal menu will be revived with contemporary flavours that honour Italian ingredients. Chef Chiu’s interpretation continues Locanda’s strive for fresh-sourced ingredients and homey serves. A sampler of the menu: Hokkaido scallop two ways, beef carpaccio, homemade gnocchi and tagliatelle and Te Mana lamb rack amongst other elevated classics.

Also joining the Locanda Dell’Angelo roster is pastry chef Tia Cheung, previously of Écriture. She leads the dessert portion of the menu with her exquisite, award-winning creations that reflect the same Italian sensibility, including Omanthus Choux and chocolate genoise with pistachio gelato and apricot compote.

With current dining restrictions, Locanda Dell’Angelo is open from 11:30 to 6pm for lunch, daily.

Locando Dell’Angelo, G/F 12 Yuen Yuen Street, Happy Valley, Hong Kong, +852 2709 2788

Cobo House announces Chapter 8 of “The Knife and Spoon”

Chapter 7 of “Knife and Spoon” spotlighted the birds on land; and Cobo House’s latest chapter, “Ocean Duet”, focuses on the waters, in particular, luxury dried seafood and Chinese tonic ingredients that have been hand-picked from Chong Kio Farmacia Chinesa (CK) in Macau. The collaborative menu, which also happens to coincide with Chinese New Year, is a selection of dishes that expertly showcase chef Ray Choi and Devon Hou’s modern interpretation of traditional Chinese dried ingredients, known to balance inner health systems in Chinese medicinal practices.

Dried seafood highlights include dried oyster that adds to a reimagining of the auspiciously named Cantonese “Ho See Fat Choy” (蠔豉髮菜) with chopped with stir-fried shallots, served over a sous vide oyster that is set upon Rosé Beurre Blanc, with dehydrated fat choy, a fine black vegetal typically enjoyed during the holidays; stewed sea cucumber served in a Da Hong Pao oolong tea broth-cooked semeni pasta; and dried cuttlefish prepared two ways: slow-cooked at 85-degrees and charcoal grilled to be served with a tomato-pepper paste. As for Chinese medicinal broths, a soup commonly served to aid circulation around the body is distilled into a sauce and served with lobster. The menu closes with a ginseng-infused yoghurt, long beloved for its antioxidant properties, served over mascarpone honey cake.

“Chapter 8 — Ocean Duet” is available in three seats — Silhouette Experiences (four courses), Abstract Experience (six courses) and Full Experience (eight courses) — from 27 January through 6 April.

Cobo House, Shop 602, 6/F, K11 MUSEA, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Chinese New Year sweets and treats:

Boy n Burger

Bet you didn’t know it, but if you stack it right, you favourite off-day treat — a burger! — can have its own auspicious notes for Chinese New Year, too. Or, if you just get names right. At Boy n Burger, three new creations have been ideated for the lunar holiday: Health & Wealth Tofu, Golden Pork and Fortune Beef, all sandwiched between two toasted sesame buns and a smear of the tasty Chinese hoisin honey BBQ sauce inspired by the city’s dim sum traditions. Gather your luck and have all three in one go — Boy n Burger’s new year’s resolution for 2022 is all about having a balanced diet (see: holding a burger in each hand) anyway.

Boy n Burger, G/F Shop 3, 208 Johnston Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 3686 0928

Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel

This ovular treat looks part-and-parcel like the sweet citrus fruit swinging off well-manicured bushes stationed in your office lobby, except its not. Not entirely, anyway. Part of reputed bakery Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel’s Chinese New Year collection, this Mandarin Mochi Bun is a soft brioche filled with a thin layer of chewy homemade mochi paired with a refreshing dollop mandarin orange jam. A dessert not just so, but for superstitious sweet-tooths, they’ll be an auspicious symbol of luck and joy as well.

Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel, various locations including Shop 2, G/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

“Eight Golden Coins” at Amber

Newly minted Michelin Green Star awardee Amber is marking another first: a special Chinese New Year cake for the Year of the Tiger. The Eight Golden Coins is the first lunar holiday creation from the two-Michelin star establishment and answer to the holiday’s auspicious blessings with a red and gold exterior for vitality, celebration, good fortune and prosperity, as well as the number “eight” for good luck. The cake itself has been prepared with a gluten-free and vegetarian-friendly palate of flavours reserved especially for Chinese New Year: oolong and osmanthus tea mousse that encases the mandarin and mango compote spiked with rice vinegar, cocoa sponge and red velvet centre.

The Eight Golden Coins cake (HK$798) is available here.

Amber, 7/F, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2132 0066

Sift

Traditional Chinese New Year decorations are brought to life in the form of delicious pastries with Sift, who honours the lunar holiday with a fitting range of cupcakes and pastries decked out with auspicious means: a Mandarin cupcake of the same flavour and design, Surplus, a strawberry yoghurt cupcake finished with a golden koi, and chocolate-based cupcake. Treasure, that’s centred by a gleaming chocolate coin. Also amongst the collection, Firecracker, shaped just like its name and flavoured with charcoal roasted oolong tea cream, strawberry mousse and chocolate cake, along with Hanami, a cherry-bloom bud of delicate strawberry confit, milk mochi and rose-flavoured white bean paste layers.

Sift, various locations including, Shop 240 – 241, Prince’s Building, 10 Chater Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2147 296

Header image courtesy of Cobo House