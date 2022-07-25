New Eats: TATE Dining Room 10th Anniversary “Ode to Sauce”, Messina arrives at Landmark and more

Stay shaded from the sun with this week’s New Eats. Don’t forget to also stay hydrated!

There’s only two things you should be doing this week: Staying Indoors and Eating Good. Both instances will keep you happily shaded from the scorching heat and even better yet, fully submerged in a laid-back summer mood. If you do happen to venture out during daylight, don’t miss the Messina pop-up currently happening at Landmark for a cool refresher, or the flavour-packed Brazilian-Japanese menu at UMA NOTA that’ll catapult you into the warm South American region. A elegant menu awaits at TATE Dining Room in celebration of its 10th anniversary, while Asaya at Rosewood presents fresh Mediterranean serves made for this weather.

Asaya at Rosewood presents Glasshouse by Asaya Kitchen

Rosewood’s tranquil wellness destination Asaya is funnelling their fresh Mediterranean flavours into a brand new, fine-dining concept. Glasshouse by Asaya Kitchen continues the venue’s strive for nourishing dishes prepared with sustainably sourced ingredients — specifically organic produce harvest from local farms and fisheries — in newer, more refined serves at the intimate seating of only 22 covers. In the kitchen is Italian executive sous chef Fabio Nompleggio, also behind the current Asaya Kitchen. Lending familiar flavours from his home, the menu at Glasshouse by Asaya Kitchen features five courses of seasonal dishes including Patagonian toothfish served over carrot emulsion; Langoustine club sandwich featuring langoustine tartare, bonito flakes and Kristal caviar; smoked stuffed olives with tuna tartare; and homemade cavatelli topped with Mazzancolle tiger prawns, sea urchin foam and Sumac spices.

Glasshouse by Asaya Kitchen, 6/F Rosewood Hong Kong Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3891 8732

Crown Super Deluxe welcomes new executive chef Joshua Bedall

Within the extensive portfolio of Black Sheep Restaurants, Crown Super Deluxe is the group’s ode to Kobe teppanyaki culture with a smidge of American influence. Introducing new executive chef of Japanese cuisine, Joshua Bedall, alongside revamped menus, the restaurant continues the signature experiential theatrics usually tied to the traditional teppanyaki — and BSR — experience. Bedall, a writer in a previous life, has honed a rewarding career as a fine-dining Japanese chef between restaurants in Melbourne and Manhattan, including Bond Street Sushi, NOBU and Kisumé. He also famously introduced Japanese kaiseki cuisine to Australia. At CSD, Bedall has curated a wagyu-focused menu of teppanyaki favourites including Teppan Foie Gras served with grilled seasonal vegetables, A5 Kagoshima Wagyu Beef in Crown Sauce and Wagyu Garlic Fried Rice, all available in the classic three tiered menus of Crown, Super and Deluxe.

Crown Super Deluxe, Mezzanine, LKF Tower, 33 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2111 8434

YAKINIKUMAFIA’s two-in-one WAGYUJISKAN experience

At YAKINIKUMAFIA, there’s a brand new experience to enjoying the wagyu’s expert’s prized cuts of Kobe and Ozaki beef. Introducing: WAGYUJISKAN. Inspired by Hokkaido’s Jingisukan, a regional style of grilling mutton, the Wagyujiskan is developed by WAGYUMAFIA co-founder Hisato Hamada with aerospace manufacturer Yuki Precision for a customised one-of-a-kind grill that blends both yakiniku and shabu shabu into one shared experience. The menu features cuts of prized Ozaki beef including chuck eye steak, chuck short rib and sebon to be seared on the grill and served with the house-made Wagyusco seasoning. While the adjacent simmering shabu shabu section is available in either two broths — Wagyujiskan or MALA Spicy — for accompaniments of leafy veg, mushrooms, ramen or Koshihikari rice.

YAKINIKUMAFIA, 2/F, Hollywood Centre, 233 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, 852 3105 1250

TATE Dining Room’s 10th Anniversary special “Ode to Sauce”

Vicky Lau’s two Michelin star venture TATE Dining Room began its signature single-ingredient focus menus back in 2020. Now unveiling its 10th edition, serendipitously coinciding with the restaurant’s 10th anniversary, TATE presents “Ode to Sauce”, a dedicated showcase on the endlessly versatile condiment. Within the delicate seven-course menu, it features the likes of ever-popular favourites, such as Mayonnaise, presented in a quartet of amuse bouches, and culinary world classics including Béchamel, one of the five French classics, infused with parmesan and served over crab gratin. Other dishes include Espagnole, a twist on the beloved Asian abalone sauce, flavoured with mandarin peel and poured over abalone ragout; Fumet, made from a reduction of seasoned fish broth; and Coulis, the sweet component typically teaming with sweet berries.

Reservations can be made here.

TATE Dining Room, 210 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 2555 2172

Rare & Remarkable dining series by UMA NOTA

Putting a spotlight on the diverse ingredient selection of Brazil, dedicated Brazilian-Japanese boteco UMA NOTA introduces Rare & Remarkable, a new series set to focus on a single native ingredient from the region with a multi-course menu prepared by head chef Gustavo Vargas. The first of the pack is “The Root of the Amazon” which stars starchy root vegetable, cassava. As the third most consumed carbohydrate in the country, cassava is extensively used in and prepared in dishes similarly presented on this menu. It includes a traditional Pão de Mandioca, homemade cassava bread with smoked butter, goat cheese and eggplant; Cuscuz de Mandioca, grilled lamb rack served with cassava couscous; and Camarão na Tapioca, deep-fried prawns crusted in tapioca flour (a thicker version of cassava starch) drizzled in açai ponzu.

UMA NOTA, 38 Peel Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2889 7576

Gelato Messina arrives at Central’s Landmark

Beloved Australian-brand gelato Messina makes the short walk down from Pottinger Street’s cobbled-stones slopes into the marbled interiors of Landmark for a temporary pop-up. Taking over the second floor location that once belonged to Butter, Messina will serve its signature house-churned scoops in a limited menu of only 20 flavours. Ten will be classic mainstays of the brand — Pistachio and Salted Coconut & Mango Salsa sorbet — and the other half will be of creative flavour combinations not available at the Pottinger location. The rotating list includes the Hong Kong-exclusives selection like Black Sesame Tong Yuen and Egg Tart alongside monthly limited exclusives. Current rotation: Tandy’s Egg Tart, a salted dark chocolate and egg tart gelato with caramelised pastry, inspired by Tom Andrews, the creative mind behind BELOWGROUND and Basehall.

Messina Landmark is open day from 12 to 8pm. Single scoop begin from HK$60.

Messina Landmark, Shop 239, 2/F, Landmark, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

Lead image courtesy of YAKINIKUMAFIA