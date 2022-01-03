New Eats: Interval Farmacy x The Chairman “Friends of Fire”, Tai O Artisanal Specialities at The Chinese Restaurant and more

Start the year in the best way possible, with delicious food. For the first week of 2022, we’ll pay no heed to overly ambitious, health-related resolutions and instead continue with indulgent new menus. There’s still time, after all.

This week’s New Eats include a renewed take on The Chairman’s sticky char siu remade in collaboration with Interval Farmacy, Tai O’s seafood specialities at Hyatt Regency’s The Chinese Restaurant, Musubi Hiro’s izakaya-style bites and, of course, the traditional new year Galette Des Rois — this one, courtesy of Écriture.

Happy New Year, and happy eating!

Interval Farmacy x The Chairman “Friends of Fire”

Danny Yip’s The Chairman may have made it to the top of Asia’s Best, but it doesn’t mean they have it all. Say, Interval Farmacy’s fancy charcoal grill and Stefano Ferrera’s custom-built, wood-fired pizza oven, for one. Or two. This, thus, has inspired a two-day collaboration between both MMMs Award-winning restaurants sharing flavours of their own, featuring The Chairman’s head chef Kwok Keung-Tung and Interval Farmacy’s head chef Samuel Ng. Themed under “Fire”, the eight-course menu is a six-month work-in-progress of different ingredients (some signatures!) prepared in various methods, all related to fire.

The Chairman’s signature smoking techniques are employed for cold-smoked caviar with camphor wood that’s spooned over drunken clams, while roasted bone marrow is served with the restaurant’s homemade XO sauce with fresh bread from Interval’s pizza oven. There’s a whole beef brisket that’s been marinated Cantonese style, cooked sous vide, then charred with a fragrant sha cha sauce and finally, The Chairman’s infamous char siu is remade over Interval Farmacy’s grill, finished with flat egg noodles and spring onions.

The Interval Farmacy x The Chairman menu is available 7 and 8 January. Reservations can be made via direct message on Interval Farmacy’s Instagram (@interval_interval).

Interval Farmacy, Shop 207, Level 2, Arcade, Cyberport, 100 Cyberport Road, Pok Fu Lam, Hong Kong

Musubi Hiro DIY Lunch Sets

Cochrane Street’s Musubi Hiro is not just for nori-wrapped musubis. Not anymore! The izakaya-inspired gastropub has just expanded its menu with interactive lunch sets that come in either three or four courses. Priced at HK$148 per person, the set comes with musubi bowls, omakase-style staters, soup and complimentary free-flow drinks, with dishes the likes of Japanese char siu, braised beef cheek slice, roasted eggplant and fried Japanese oysters. If the full-table feasts aren’t enough to liven your lunch-time atmosphere, diners are also encouraged to get their hands dirty and wrap their own musubi as well.

Musubi Hiro, G/F, 37 Cochrane Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 5597 6911

Tai O specialities at Hyatt Regency’s The Chinese Restaurant

Maybe you’ve made the trek over for a stunning sight of the city’s oldest fishing village; or perhaps, a taste of the neighbourhood’s specialty dried seafood. One thing’s for sure: the journey to Tai O is very far. Fortunately, that’s no longer so — at least until March — with Hyatt Regency’s The Chinese Restaurant serving up classic Tai O signatures personally sourced by chef Wong Ho Kan from the sleepy village directly to the hotel’s Tsim Sha Tsui location.

Among a spotlight centred on fresh seafood including poached baby squid, deep-fried cuttlefish patty and pan-fried whole salted fresh threadfin fish, there are also Tai O favourites like preserved shrimp paste claypot with Tai O dried shrimp, pork mince and kailan (Chinese kale), rock rice-stuffed fish maw, steamed glutinous rice and traditional red bean brown sugar pudding. No more clumsy transport switches, for now.

The Tai O Artisanal Specialities full menu can be viewed here.

The Chinese Restaurant, Level 3, Hyatt Regency Hong Kong, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3721 7788

Écriture’s Galette Des Rois returns this January

New year, new you and same Galette Des Rois from Écriture, fortunately — for the traditional French recipe for the annual new year pastry is hard to beat. A European tradition dating back to the 14th century as a marker of celebrations for The Epiphany, the Galette Des Rois (or King’s Cake) is a flaky, buttery puff pastry base with sweet, custard-like filling typically enjoyed the first week of every new year.

At the two-Michelin-starred venue, the tradition is carried forth by pâtissier Cyrus Yan, inspired by chef Maxime Gilbert’s childhood flavours: puff pastry exterior with an almond cream filling spiked with rum and orange blossom essence. Three sizes will be available for orders, small measuring at 12cm, medium at 15cm and large at 18cm. Orders must be made one day in advance.

Écriture, 26/F, H Queen’s 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2795 5996

Header image courtesy of Musubi Hiro