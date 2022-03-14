New Eats: Cotton Tree Pizzeria at The Murray, Preface Coffee & Wine’s 50/50 burger, takeaway menus and more

You know the drill: New Eats on a brand new Monday. May this week’s selection inspire a whirlwind journey around the city’s delicious restaurants.

Okay, so your Instagram is full of travel posts of those lucky ones that made it out somewhere. You can travel, too — minus hefty price tag of a quarantine hotel — with a delicious gastronomic getaway. The Murray has just transformed their Cotton Tree Terrace into an al-fresco pizzeria from Naples, while Cantonese Michelin-starred establishment Spring Moon is bringing in pretty flower fields for a floral-inspired menu. Otherwise, choose to stay rooted in the city with the do-better burgers of Preface Coffee & Wine with an outdoor picnic in the sun.

And as usual, should you decide to stay comfortably at home, there’s also a delicious foodie journey worth discovering from your sofa, with takeaways from Veggie Kingdom’s modern Cantonese vegetarian menu and Maka Hiki’s island-style sharing plates to BIFTECK’s French-Japanese flavours and Hotel Icon’s Southeast Asian serves. Looks like it’s going to be an eventful week.

50% plant-based burgers from Preface Coffee & Wine

A little bit better than your usual burgs, Preface Coffee & Wine’s new burgers series does more for the environment by getting diners thinking about their daily meat consumption. The selection of six is not a new group of wild combinations but a dedication to the simple beef and pork creation. Both are now offered with a range of 100% real beef and real pork to 100% plant-based Impossible beef and Impossible pork. In between, Preface Kitchen has ideated the half-and-half option of blending 50% Impossible meat with 50% real meat for inspiring diners to ease into choosing more plant-based alternatives without sacrificing flavour. Make it a meal and go for one of Preface’s limited-edition, Kveik-style Preface Beer, created in collaboration with Hong Kong-brewery, Black Kite Brewery.

Preface Coffee and Wine, various locations including G/F, 11 Sharp Street East, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

The Murray’s new Cotton Tree Pizzeria

The Murray’s luscious Cotton Tree Terrace is no longer just a pretty al-fresco setting. The Garden Level location has been transformed into Cotton Tree Pizzeria which will be slinging perfectly charred Neapolitan pies — just spot the crispy edges and puffed-up crusts — from 12 noon to 10pm daily. Seared in an authentic Italian oven, the pizzas range from a menu of all-time favourites — Margherita; Quattro Formaggi — along with specialty highlights, including the regional Naples signature, Napolitana, topped with Mediterranean anchovies, Taggiasca olives and fresh oregano and Salsiccia, with rosemary, fresh Italian pork sausage and guanciale. Light antipasti will also be served.

Cotton Tree Terrace, Garden Level, The Murray, Hong Kong, +852 3141 8888

Floral Flavours at Spring Moon

The breezy season of spring is often indication of new beginnings. In restaurant terms, a renewal of lighter, brighter flavours. The Peninsula’s prestigious establishment Spring Moon has followed suit with the changing of the seasons with a floral take on its classic, fine-dine Chinese menu. Chef Lam Yuk Ming crafts a delicate selection of dishes garnished with edible flowers and infused with fragrant buds, including crispy beef slices sautéed with Osmanthus flower and chilli oil and the stewed goose smoked with rose tea leaves. He has also designed a new tea pairing menu, Floral Flowers, curated in collaboration with the restaurant’s Tea Masters, featuring dishes of deep-fried crab claw enjoyed with magnolia tea or braised fuzzy melon with fish maw sipped alongside Yunnan aged pu’er and rosebud tea.

This week at home:

The Peninsula Hong Kong rallies its prestigious roster of Michelin-starred chefs for a luxurious “PenFare at Home”, a collection of the hotel’s spectacular Western and Chinese dishes to be enjoyed as we remain indoors. It includes everything from the popular Grande Dame Afternoon Tea Set, Spring Moon’s signature seafood and roast goose fried rice and more. Order here. The Peninsula Hong Kong, Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon Hong Kong, +852 2920 2888

Executive chef Ken Kwok of French-Japanese steakhouse, BIFTECK, creates a multi-course experience at home with “BIFTECK Takarabako”, a “treasure box” spotlighting the restaurant’s speciality of creative dishes that skilfully fuse the two cuisines. The menu is topped with the likes of crab meat udon served in a cherry tomato confit sauce with lobster stock and Argentinian grass-fed ribeye marinated in Padon chilli, herbs and garlic. Order here. BIFTECK, 23/F, QRE Plaza, 202 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2246 8805

Modern Cantonese vegetarian spot, Veggie Kingdom, launches a vegetarian feast for your plant-based meals at home. Featuring its beloved selection of the restaurant’s favourites — including 30 variations of dim sum — the takeaway menu includes Sichuan specials and a la carte staples: pine nut truffle sauce fried rice, wok-fried tofu, mushroom siu mai and more. Order here. Veggie Kingdom, 7/F, VIP Commercial Centre, 120 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2366 0336

Dreams of an island holiday can still be reality even while at home with Maka Hiki. Tuck into a refreshing menu of poke bowls, sticky ribs and hearty curries as you reenergise WFH mornings with the casual eatery’s signature range of breakfast bowls topped with a nourishing list of gluten-free oats, fresh fruit yoghurt and granola. Order here. Maka Hiki, 2/F, Little Tai Hang, The Corner House, 98 Tung Lo Wan Road, Tai Hang, Hong Kong, +852 2155 1777

For a flavourful fill of the best dishes from our Southeast Asian neighbours, Hotel Icon is launching a Southeast Asian Cuisine Takeaway prepared by speciality chef Kelvin Lee and chef de partie Jack Pinkkang of the popular buffet venue, The Market. The authentic menu features an array of Singaporean, Malaysian and Thai favourites from black pepper crab, fish head curry, Tom Yum goong, Bak Kut Teh and more. Order here. The Market, Level 2, Hotel Icon, 17 Science Museum Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3400 1305

