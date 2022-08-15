New Eats: GIACOMO turns one, nostalgic Hong Kong flavours at Kowloon Shangri-La and more

No more looking to lands afar in this week’s New Eats; instead it’s a fixed spotlight on local flavours and the city’s most beloved dishes.

It’s the middle of August. What else is there to say other than spend the day lazing next to a body of sparkling water, grab yourself a refreshing drink and always make sure you plan for an alfresco situation while dining out — especially now, when the sun is back out and shining. If you are not catching the sunset at these picturesque bars in the city, perhaps the launch of new menus will make it easier to sway you away from usual habits of another weeknight dinner at home. As per usual, you know the drill, here are some New Eats to look out for this week.

Burger Circus: John Nguyen’s The Shakin’

It should be familiar by now: Burger Circus’s Burger of the Month showcase a special-made burger by Black Sheep Restaurant’s crop of talented chefs. For August, the all-American diner sets the stage for chef John Nguyen, head of Vietnamese cuisine. Maybe you’d recognise him from Chôm Chôm, even Le Garçon Saigon where he’s based mostly these days. One thing you’ll definitely recognise: Nguyen’s signature dish of shaking beef. Now recreated in the form of a smashed beef burger, The Shakin’ presses together classic burger toppings smothered in two house-made sauces — savoury sweet shaking sauce and Phu Quoc black pepper sauce — as an ode to Nguyen’s Vietnamese-American roots.

Burger Circus, 22 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2878 7787

SOMM introduces SOMMdegustation

Over at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, sleek and sultry French neo-bistro SOMM not only unveils a brand five-course degustation featuring seasonal summer ingredients, they’re also introducing a brand new pairing selection to go alongside the delectable plates of ebi sea lettuce taco, seared scallops, binchotan-grilled media and char siu-style barbecue beef short ribs. The Le Classic Wine Pairing is the very straightforward concept that spotlights two glasses of wine from classic wine regions, while the other, the more intriguing Sommelier Battle, is the renewed concept of the classic where pours are suggested by two sommeliers in three side by side pairings. Your job? Sip and select your favourites.

SOMM, 7/F, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Landmark, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2132 0033

Hong Kong nostalgia at Kowloon Shangri-La’s Café Kool

It’s been a disappointing few weeks with the sudden closing announcements of age-old Hong Kong establishments. But there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Kowloon Shangri-La’s Café Kool is honouring long-time names with a collaborative pop-up featuring three signature eateries: Kung Wo Beancurd Factory, Wing Wah AllDay and Tai Ping Koon Restaurant. It might not revive well-missed favourites, but it will reminisce on nostalgic Hong Kong flavours. From Tai Ping Koon, the western-style eatery serves its signature Swiss soy-sauce chicken wings that originated in the ’50s; 75-years-and-running WIng Wah does their traditional shrimp wonton noodles; and a selection of tofu desserts, including tofu ice cream and tofu fa from Michelin-guided recommended Kung Wo.

Café Kool, Kowloon Shangri-La, 64 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2733 8753

Special Degustation Menu for GIACOMO 1st anniversary

Marking one year since the opening of sophisticated Southern Italian dining room GIACOMO, chef Keith Yam is celebrating with a limited-edition Degustation Menu available for one week through to 21 August. A succinct curation of the restaurant’s signature dishes, it demonstrates the restaurant’s standard of fine, global-sourced ingredients in dishes like Brittany blue lobster served with baby eggplant and lobster jus; the classic red prawn spaghetti chitarra; colorado lamb; and a rich dessert of Valrhona Guanaja 70% chocolate custard with hazelnut praline ice cream to finish.

GIACOMO, G/F, Crowne Plaza Hong Kong Causeway Bay, 8 Leighton Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 3980 3008

A Hong Kong-dedicated menu at 1111Ones

Modern-Cantonese fine-dining 1111Ones has always found inspiration in physical muses, especially in their surroundings — for the opening it was photographer Kelvin Yuen’s landscapes. This time, chef Will Leung creates a new menu with a more relatable source: Hong Kong cuisine. The six- or eight course menu travels through a selection of iconic Hong Kong flavours including Egg Waffle Rolls that tie back to the flaky Hong Kong snack with a savoury filling of curry cauliflower, garlic leek crème and sweet milk tea custard; “Typhoon Shelter” soft-shell crab, a popular cooking style with deep-fried garlic and chilli; “sucking pig”, inspired by the usual Chinese banquet centrepiece, prepared three ways — slow-cooked pork chop, marinated pork terrine wrapped in crackling deep-fried skin and char siu-style pork jowl; and Tofu, prepared in the signature style of tofu-fa with osmanthus syrup and dried salted plum sorbet. Also worth noting, the specially designed menu of iconic scenes in Hong Kong by local multimedia-cartoonist, Jerry Cho.

1111Ones, 11/F, 18 On Lan Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2910 1128

Bakehouse opens in Causeway Bay

You don’t have to go far for a box of master baker Grégoire Michaud’s deliciously caramelised sourdough egg tarts — there’s likely already an outpost located near you. For those eagerly waiting around Causeway Bay, Bakehouse is finally arriving at an address nearby. The fifth opening from the artisanal bakery, the CWB venue will serve an exclusive menu of five new bakes — espresso caramel éclair, jalapeño cheese danish, sourdough kanelbulle, miso caramel and banana croissant, tiramisu danish — amongst the famous sourdough selection and viennoiseries. It also marks the introductory debut of BREW, Bakehouse’s own in-house coffee roastery, served in collaboration with Patrik Rolf, founder of Copenhagen’s April Coffee, and brewed in-house with a state-of-the-art Giesen W6A coffee roaster.

Bakehouse Causeway Bay, 16 Kai Chiu Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Lead image courtesy of Bakehouse