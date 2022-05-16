New Eats: Pret marks 20 years in Hong Kong, CHAAT’s menu for the Queen and more

Amongst new faces at familiar old venues, this week’s New Eats is a celebratory list that includes the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s Coronation and 20 years since the arrival of British grab-and-go takeaway, Pret a Manger, in Hong Kong.

Apart from the lift of bar bans (this Thursday! 19 May!) that’s worth plenty of excitement, our spring holiday run is over and it’s back to those average, five-day work weeks. So between prayers for a sunny forecast, help yourself to the latest New Eats, guaranteed to bring some warmth back into these repeated grey days.

No more rain — please!

Where to Eat This Week in Hong Kong

Pret a Manger celebrates 20 years in town

The city’s beloved British grab-and-go import, Pret a Manger, is celebrating 20 years in Hong Kong. So rather than your usual Peking duck wrap, go for something from their list of limited Hong Kong-inspired specials that have been crafted with love for this momentous milestone. Featuring a siu mei selection as a dedication to the local culinary scene, the menu includes a Char Siu-ndwich and Siu Mei Goose Baguette alongside classic Hong Kong dishes remade into typical Pret offerings, like the Typhoon Prawn Hot Wrap, a deliciously flavourful 10-ingredient serve from chipotle sauce to Grevé cheese and fried garlic. As for sweets, Pret introduces a Birthday Longevity Cake of vanilla sponge and peach jam, shaped in a classic “shou tao bao” typically steamed and served at Chinese banquets, alongside a whole wheat brioche created for breakfast, sandwiched in-between with banana, almond butter and a drizzle of the cha chaan teng-staple, condensed milk. The menu is available until 21 June.

Pret a Manger, various locations including Shop 1015, 1/F, ifc mall, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2295 0405

CHAAT celebrates the Queen’s Coronation Anniversary on 2 June

This 2 June marks 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II’s inaugural coronation in 1953. In turn, the date also marks an extravagant, one-night-only celebration at one-Michelin star eatery CHAAT, which debuts a special Anglo-Indian menu to celebrate the momentous event. Chef Manav Tuli introduces a limited eight-course menu of fragrant, spice-filled serves that have become beloved staples in British cuisine, from guinea fowl tikka with Kashimiri chilli, chicken balti with bell peppers, cumin and turmeric, Railway lamb curry with potatoes and a mint-cumin Mulligatawny soup.

CHAAT, Level Five, Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 5239 9220

Fortnum & Mason 315th Anniversary & Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea at 181 Fortnum & Mason

Big celebrations are set in store at British fine foods brand Fortnum & Mason, as well, as the brand turns 315 alongside the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Having served 12 British monarchs, the reputed British brand proudly marks the occasion with a special collectable tea set, decorated with a specially customised, two-years-in-the-making motif marked with recognisable icons intrinsic to the Queen, from corgis and swans to the Lilly of Valley Flower, equestrian life as well as mementos of the Queen’s marriage to Prince Philip. The teal-blue crest is featured upon elegant tableware, tea and biscuit tins, wine bottles, hampers and an impressive paper sculpture set up at the storefront’s window.

Up above at the cosy 181 Fortnum & Mason, a special afternoon tea set will be served. The Classic Top Plate is a two-tiered collection of classic British bijou treats, including a swan-shaped puff patisserie, champagne tart, orb-shaped chocolate, brandy snap with Platinum jam, a tea loaf made with the special Platinum Jubilee tea blend, and, of course, scones.

Fortnum & Mason, Shop 022, K11 Musea, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3916 8181

Duddell’s introduces new executive chef Yip Kar On

One-Michelin starred Duddell’s is not only a destination for an exceptional artworks, but a stunning stage for the exquisite Cantonese cooking of newly arrived executive chef Yip Kar On as well. With over 27 years of experience, Yip has worked through star-studded kitchens to hone in an expert culinary finesse in traditional Cantonese cooking as well as the ability to source the best seasonal ingredients locally. Under his direction, the restaurant launches a new menu inspired by a range of Chinese regional cuisine, including double-boiled fish maw, deep-fried stuffed crab shell and stir-fried Boston lobster with Maotai, a prestigious baijiu from China. Yip also introduces familiar favourites, the siu mei staple of barbecue pork, made here using the Boston butt of local pork, and the technical crispy glutinous rice chicken, featuring a deboned three-yellow chicken stuffed with glutinous rice, morel mushrooms, conpoy and dried shrimp that’s air-dried, then, doused in hot oil for the iconic crisp, crackly crust.

Duddell’s, Level 3, Shanghai Tang Mansion, 1 Duddell Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2525 9191

Devon Hou and Daniel Chan join Feste Group

Feste Group, more popularly known by its events and catering companies, Gingers and Relish, is introducing two new faces to the fold. Devon Hou, previously head chef at Cobo House and Daniel Chan, a former three-year sous chef of French restaurant Junon. Hou joins as group executive chef, taking her star-studded, 18-year long career in restaurants into a new world of catering, while Chan, who assumes the role as group chef de cuisine with a specific position at Gingers’ kitchen introduces French food in a simplistic new way of comfort cooking.

Gingers, Flat B, 9/F, E Tat Factory Building, 4 Heung Yip Road, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong

Shake Shack introduces new Avocado Bacon Menu

If you haven’t heard, Shake Shack has recently announced its seventh location in Hong Kong: Tung Chung’s Citygate Outlets. If you’ve been around the area, you’d know of the new Tung Chung Pop Trail Concrete, a delicious frozen creation of vanilla custard blended with salted caramel sauce, peanut butter and Shan Shau Jok peanut brittle with caramel popcorn, and the exclusive new Avocado Bacon Burgers, served in either the classic smashed patties or a deep-fried chicken thigh. For those that haven’t yet made the trek to Lantau, the burgers are now available across the other six Shake Shack locations in the city, and as you get yourself a helping of the generous serves with whole avocado wedges lodged between the potato bun ends, don’t forget to grab yourself a side of the Blackberry Lychee Lemonade, too.

Shake Shack, various locations including Unit G20, G/F, Citygate Outlets, 20 Tat Tung Road, Tung Chung, New Territories

Lead image courtesy of Gingers