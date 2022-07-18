New Eats: Ta Vie x Mumm Champagne pairing, Sushiyoshi’s new executive chef and more

Just to tempt you to scroll through this week’s New Eats: The Baker & The Bottleman is doing a coffee giveaway to cure these Monday blues.

If two very adorable paper cups of The Baker & The Bottleman’s coffee won’t do the trick to brighten moods, perhaps new dishes to discover and a future Friday eve dinner booking to look forward to, will. There’s a Michelin star menu worth drinking to at two-starred Ta Vie, brand new summer seasonal dishes — and executive chef! — from the ever-creative Sushiyoshi, dry-aged steaks at Morton’s, a dedicated spotlight on Spanish cuisine by two talented chefs and more. Get booking!

Sushiyoshi welcomes Kazunari Araki as executive chef

At the first international outpost of chef-owner Hiroki Nakanoue’s endlessly intriguing sushiya, Sushiyoshi, big changes are on the agenda. First, the arrival of new executive chef, Kaaunari Araki, a well-reputed sushi master with over 20 years of experience covering Nobu both in New York and Hong Kong, as well as Le Comptoir’s Umi. Then, an 18-course omakase menu that’s been renewed to serve alongside the summer months. Continuing chef Hiroki’s innovative approach to the traditional omakase experience, the edomae-style seasonal menu features premium ingredients in refreshing new creations — horse mackerel with cucumber and muscat grapes, a fluffy abalone soufflé and sweet shrimp with mozzarella panna cotta. As usual, Hiroki lends a personal touch to the menu with a cheesecake finale he especially developed when studying French patisserie.

Sushiyoshi, 1/F, The Otto Hotel, 8 Cameron Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2657 0280

Ta Vie x Maison Mumm Champagne pairing menu

Ta Vie’s latest collaboration with the RSRV Champagne is a sentimental one. Chef Hideaki Sato, chef-owner of the two Michelin star venue, visited the Maison Mumm cellar 15 years ago and has since admired the high-quality standard of the exclusive Champagne. Today, he curates an exclusive pairing menu as the Champagne brand’s first special culinary ambassador in Asia, which feels much like a destined homecoming. Upon the eight-course menu (with four glasses for pairing), the dishes continue Sato’s strive for “pure, simple and seasonal” cooking that creatively blends both French and Japanese techniques within a dedicated list of signature classic dishes. It features the likes of Crab & Corn, a recreation of chef’s famous “sweetcorn mousse” paired to RSRV Cuvée 4.5; charcoal-grilled pigeon enjoyed alongside a Cuvée Lalou 2008; and “Civet” braised abalone to be savoured with chef Sato’s personal favourite, RSRV Blanc de Noirs 2012.

Ta Vie, 2/F, The Pottinger, 74 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

Summer Burgers by Woolly Pig Hong Kong

No event is more synonymous with summer than the classic weekend cookout. Tapping into the season’s most beloved serve, Hong Kong-based dining group Woolly Pig introduces a limited-edition menu of “The Hottest Burger this Summer”, featuring burgers crafted after signature flavours of the group’s different venues. It includes the likes of a Surf & Turf creation by South Lantau’s beach club Bathers; a battered fish burger from seafood café Ink; a Mediterranean-inspired grilled octopus take from tapas bar MAJO; elevated French-style burger from District 8 Bistro; and a gastropub-esque edition with smoked pastrami from Kennedy Town brewlab, GRAIN.

The burgers are available at each restaurant respectively until 31 August.

Bathers, 32 Lower Cheung Sha Village, South Lantau, Hong Kong

Ink, G/F, Hong Kong Museum of Art, 10 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

MAJO, G/F, 22 Staunton Street, Central, Hong Kong

District 8, various locations including R0009, Rooftop Elements, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Grain, G/F, Shop 1, New Fortune House, 3-5 New Praya, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong

A celebration of Spanish ingredients from Fireside and La Paloma

In a grand effort to showcase the delectable flavours of Spanish cuisine, Fireside’s executive chef Miguel Gallo, a Catalonian native himself, joins chef Alex Fargas of La Paloma and Quiero Màs, and founder of Spanish fine meat supplier Los Ibéricos, Borja Sánchez in the creation of a one-month-only (from 18 July to 18 August) exclusive menu. Singling out the Spanish Rubia Gallega Ox, a rare heritage cut from the northwestern mountainous coast of Spain popularly known for its tenderness and distinct earthy flavour, the collaborative menu features dishes from dry-aged meat of a 6-year-old bull. Both chefs will create respective dishes following their restaurant’s agenda; an ox txuleta steak seared over open flames from chef Miguel, and four smaller tapas-esque dishes from chef Fargas, including ox carpaccio with truffle and tomato, ox croquettes, ox mini burger and tetilla cheese and ox rib eye, prepared Spanish steakhouse style.

Fireside, 5/F, H Code, The Steps, 45 Pottinger Street, Central, Hong Kong

La Paloma, 1/F, 189 Queen’s Road West, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong, +852 2291 6161

Dry-aged steaks at Morton’s The Steakhouse

Although the cuts are always top-notch at Morton’s The Steakhouse, the restaurant is turning things up to 11 with a new line of dry-aged steaks joining the rotation. It includes a 16oz Ribeye, 18oz Bone-in Strip, a 24oz Porterhouse and a special Whiskey-infused 16oz Ribeye that’s mellower in aroma and even more tender in texture. Each of the steaks are dry-aged for 45 days, with the Whiskey-infused cut infused with Scotch for the last 30 days via a daily spritz. Also new to the menu: herb-roasted cauliflower steak.

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 4/F, The Sheraton Hotel Hong Kong, 20 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2732 2343

Tempura Nights at Sake Central

If weeknight plans are looking a little lacklustre, Sake Central is bringing back its lively Tempura Nights hosted in collaboration with sushi and kaiseki chef Tomiya Yu of Tommy’s Kitchen, previously of various fine-dine Japanese establishments including Sagano, Gyotaku and Mizutani. Hosted in two sessions — 19 to 26 July and 29 July to 4 August — the evening will serve a curated selection of deep-fried tempura along with small otsumami dishes created with Sake Central’s chef Vincent Ladislao, available in both an omakase or a la carte seating. Of course, the menu will be paired to Sake Central’s selection of exquisite, exclusive sakes.

Reservations can be made here.

Sake Central, S109-113, 1/F, Block A, PMQ, 35 Aberdeen Street, Central, +852 2656 6552

BOGOF coffee at The Baker & The Bottleman

Marking six months since the opening of Simon Rogan’s two-in-one modern-bakery-meets-natural-wine-bar at Lee Tung Avenue, The Baker & The Bottleman is celebrating with a special takeaway offer. For those who missed the previous week of sundaes, there is currently a buy one get one free offer on all coffee selection until 21 July. An eye-awakening start to Mondays for all those in the Wan Chai area — and a perfect excuse to head over for a browse of their fresh, flaky, fantastic pastries. Have you sampled the newly added, cream-filled doughnuts? They come in either chocolate or lemon and I hear they go perfectly with a fresh-brewed cuppa.

The Baker & The Bottleman, Shop No. G14-F15A, G/F & 1/F, Lee Tung Avenue, 200 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Lead image courtesy of Fireside