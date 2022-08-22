New Eats: Seasonal Yunnan mushroom menus at Chilli Fagara and The Legacy House, Sushi Haru returns and more

Here’s to another Monday, which also means a renewed round up of New Eats and where to eat this week.

It’s the end-of-August lull. Maybe you don’t want another weekend weaving your way through an overly crowded beach or wake-surfing in Sai Kung. Perhaps you’re tired of nursing yet another angry sunburn. Summer indoors can still be a summer well spent, especially if its involves exceptional pool-side service at five-star hotels. Also if it involves this week’s New Eats, which celebrates some of the season’s best. Cool off with a mooncake-inspired concrete from Shake Shack; savour the seasonal speciality of Yunnan mushrooms at The Legacy House or Chilli Fagara. Otherwise, there’s also cool, refreshing sashimi to be had at AWA AWA and Sushi Haru. And if you’re still feeling down, cheers to Provence O’Clock with rosés happily supplied by Vins de Provence.

Tomiya Yu’s Speed Sushi at AWA AWA

Chef Tomiya Yu, the former sushi and kaiseki chef at Tommy’s Kitchen, returns with the ever-popular Speed Sushi, this time held at Okinawan-inspired drinking den, AWA AWA. As usual, the evening — held over four sessions between 24-25 August and 27-28 August — is an impressive demonstration of chef Tomi’s energised take on classic Tsukiji-style sushi and expert manipulation of seasonal Japanese produce, with the distinct mark of Okinawa’s food and drinking culture.

Reservations can be made here.

AWA AWA, UG/F, Shop E & F, 42 – 44 Peel Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2178 1838

Provence O’Clock by Vins de Provence

It might be Monday, but according to Vins de Provence, it’s also Provence O’Clock — news that will be helpful in remedying those Monday blues. Representing skilled winemakers across France, Vins de Provence introduces an European kind of summer, and partners with local shops and restaurants, including Limewood, Grappa’s and Café Claudel, to present their fine range of rosés — including Côtes de Provence, Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence and Coteaux Varois en Provence — that you should definitely be ordering at Happy Hour for an instant whisk-away to quiet, quaint regions in Provence. While you sip a crisp glass under the sunshine, don’t forget to snap a photograph of your “Provence O’Clock” experience to share under hashtags #vinsdeprovence and #ProvenceOclock — Vins de Provence will be picking six winners who’s truly adapted to the “Provence Style” for the summer to win a five-course dinner, and of course, a special bottle from their collection. Santé!

If you rather savour a bottle at home, Vins de Provence is currently in 12 retail stores across the city including Enoteca, GDV Fine Wines, French Flair and MyiCellar.

More information on Vins de Provence here.

Return of Black Sheep Restaurants’ Sushi Haru

Black Sheep Restaurants’ expansive portfolio spans many cuisines. For Japanese, there’s teppan experience Crown Super Deluxe; buzzy izakaya, Fukuro. There’s also very traditional edomae-style sushi, and that’s at Sushi Haru. Now back on the radar of the city’s most fervent omakase lovers, Sushi Haru serves an authentic experience tinged with exclusivity — only eight seats at the bar — and a premium selection of Japanese seasonal ingredients.

At the helm is chef Hirokuni Shiga who, having grown in up a family of seasoned chefs and restauranteurs, is similarly passionate in the kitchen, particularly with Japanese culinary styles. He’s well-trained across the globe in a varied skillset that includes kaiseki, tempura, yakitori, and of course, edomae sushi. Chef Hiro works only with trusted suppliers to maintain exquisite quality in his menu, from the vinegar he uses — a balanced ratio between red and white — to the seafood sourced only from Hokkaido, Kyushu and Tokyo.

Sushi Haru, Mezzanine, LKF Tower, 33 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong

Shake Shack celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival

Forget the mooncakes, Shake Shack welcomes Mid-Autumn Festival with two new exclusive treats inspired by the iconic pastry to offer a refreshing palate cleanser between indulgent bites. At the celebrated burger spot, lava custard mooncakes are remade into a first-ever Lava Custard Concrete, swirled with thick lava custard, pomelo, grapefruit and mooncakes crumbs, and Lava Custard Shake, blended with a similar list of ingredients with the addition of vanilla ice cream. Both are topped off with, of course, bite-sized pieces of lava custard mooncake.

Shake Shack, various locations including Shop 105A, Level 1, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong, +852 2810 8928

The Murray’s Gents’ Afternoon Tea

The name of The Murray’s latest afternoon tea selection is a bit of misnomer. The “Gents’ Afternoon Tea” is not only reserved for gentlemen, but rather refers to the larger portions and generous menus that ladies are more than welcome to enjoy as well. Veering away from the traditional sweet-centric tiers, this renewed afternoon tea experience leans heavily towards the savoury with finger-foods like British staple Scotch Egg and Yorkshire Pudding, along with Short Rib Pie and Smoked Salmon Mousse. The quintessential tea staple of fresh baked scones are also given a savoury reset, with beechwood-smoked cheddar cheese bakes served with fig chutney and, should you desire, premium cheeses of blue Stilton, comté or smoked Idiazabal.

Murray Lane, Lobby Level, 22 Cotton Tree Drive, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3141 8888

Seasonal Yunnan mushroom specials at The Legacy House

The warm summer climes means peak wild mushroom season in Yunnan, located at the southwestern region of China. The dense forests and luscious meadows are home to a growing range of almost 1,000 varietals, including lichen, wood ear and porcini, and are foraged extensively for their health and medicinal properties. At The Legacy House, the earthy fungi is delivered twice per week to the restaurant, serving as the star of Chinese executive chef Li Chi Wai’s seasonal Yunnan Mushroom Menu. Among the exquisite eight dishes are sophisticated serves of Poached Geoduck, prepared with luffa, or termite mushrooms, known as jicong; Wagyu Beef Stir-Fry tossed with swollen stalked cat mushrooms; and a pan-fried fresh wild mushroom, a fragrant medley of the seasonal ingredient.

The Legacy House, Level Five, Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong kong, +852 3891 8732

Chilli Fagara showcases seasonal Yunnan mushroom with Sichuan flavours

Over at Chilli Fagara, wild foraged Yunnan mushrooms are also given a spotlighted showcase with the Yunnan Mushroom Menu. Keeping to the restaurant’s dedicated Sichuan-inspired “Ma, La and Tang” mantra, the selection of dishes are recreated by chef Chan Kai Ying in comforting, yet fiery and mouth-numbing flavours. Termite mushrooms are tossed together with stir-fried jumbo prawns, while the nutty aroma of porcini are braised in a spicy chicken casserole seasoned with Sichuan peppercorns and dried chilli pepper. But it’s the portobello mushrooms that visiting diners should pay special attention to, with the saucer-shaped fungi stuffed with fresh abalone and prepared with chef Chan’s secret chilli sauce that’s been passed down for generations in her family.

Chilli Fagara, 7 Old Bailey Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2796 6866

Lead image courtesy of Chilli Fagara