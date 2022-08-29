New Eats: Good Fortune Dim Sum Club at Ho Lee Fook and more

Ride out the end of August — and welcome September — with a full list of New Eats.

And here we are, bidding farewell to the final days of summer. At least the sunshine and heat won’t be going anywhere for the next month or so here in Hong Kong, but the imminent arrival of September somehow signals a habitual changing of the seasons that might compel you to snuggle up with a warm cuppa tea, but definitely not with a thick wooly sweater wrapped over. Not yet — it’s still too hot. If this is giving you some idea of how to spend the upcoming weekend — maybe with a showing from Netflix’s What New playlist — this New Eats will get the other portion of your Saturday and Sunday done and dusted: brunch. There’s one for every kind of craving, from classic dim sum to indulgent premium wagyu and a dainty Hong Kong-style afternoon tea set.

Ho Lee Fook’s Good Fortune Club

Sunday Morning Dim Sum is a familiar ritual for families across Hong Kong, so it only makes perfect sense that Black Sheep Restaurants’ dedicated Cantonese eatery Ho Lee Fook would practice the same habits. Introducing Good Fortune Club for every lazy Sunday, the banquet-style experience features a curated selection of vintage bubbles toasted with an unlimited menu of specially crafted dim sum by head chef ArChan Chan and newly joined dim sum chef, Winson Yip. True to the dim sum culture of the city — and HLF’s creatively innovative take on the cuisine — the menu is an expansive selection of traditional dim sum steamers and Hong Kong-style serves from Har Har Har Gow, Prawn Toast x Okonomiyaki with Kewpie Mayonnaise, Pan-Fried Mapo Beef Bao and Fried Turnip Cake with Ho Lee Fook XO sauce to Salt & Pepper Crispy Tofu, Prawn Roe Stirred Noodles with Crispy Scallop, Kurobuta Pork Char Siu and an endless menu of delicious more. Come very hungry.

Ho Lee Fook, G/F, 1-5 Elgin Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2810 0860

Estro’s first anniversary lunch with Mono’s chef Ricardo Chaneton and Ando’s chef Agustin Balbi

It’s been a year since Antimo Maria Merone brought his exceptional Italian fine-dine concept to Hong Kong, focused solely on Neapolitan dishes and nostalgic flavours from his childhood. For their first anniversary, Estro will be serving an exclusive Italian Anniversary Lunch on 18 September, arranged in collaboration with fellow JIA Group venues one-Michelin star Mono by Ricardo Chaneton and one-Michelin star Ando by Agustin Balbi. The six course menu — also served with a full pairing — will include modern Estro creations like Pesto alla Genovese with calamari and Taggiasca olives and a couple of Mono and Ando influences like Blue Lobster alla Pizzaiola, Milanese sweetbread with Bagna càuda (a fondue-like dish made of garlic and anchovies) with Limoncello and Corn Fettuccine with spiced roasted chicken essence.

Estro, Level 2, 1 Duddell Street, Central, Hong Kong

Porterhouse welcomes new executive chef Roberto Zorzoli

You’ll spot a new face at California Tower’s Porterhouse: Roberto Zorzoli, a Milanese-native with over two decades of experience in contemporary European cuisine. First arriving to Asia at Shanghai’s AD Domus as chef de cuisine under maestro Antonio Donnaloia, Zorzoli has cooked his way amongst five-star hotels across the globe including JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar and The Ritz Carlton, Budapest.

At Porterhouse, Zorzoli keeps to modern agenda while preparing his signature European-style dishes. The menu is topped with usual steakhouse serves including seafood towers, prawn cocktail, wagyu beef tartare and fresh carpaccio, but signatures here naturally belong to the hefty cuts of meat and seafood seared off the grill. It spans a fresh, extensive selection of jumbo prawns, Boston lobsters, USDA Prime striploin, Japan Nagospharma full-blood wagyu ribeye, Spain Los Norteños Rubia Gallega, Australia Range Black Angus Tomahawk amongst other premium cuts that serve perfectly with the restaurant’s latest range of classic martinis.

Porterhouse, 7/F, California Tower, 30-36 D’Aguilar Street, Lan Kwai Fong, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2522 6366

Salisterra x ĀN Soy afternoon tea

In a first-ever collaboration since its debut, Vicky Lau’s artisanal soy-based brand ĀN joins Mediterranean dining destination Salisterra in the creation of a Hong Kong-style afternoon tea set. Served along a refreshing sip of the brand’s signature Nature Soy Milk and Black Sesame Soy Milk, executive chef Cary Docherty, joined by head chef and ex-Tate Dining Room alum Tony Leung, has designed a unique menu of finger foods many will find comfortably familiar in flavour: Belly Bao BLTs, Mango and Pomelo sweets, Milk Tea Custard Bombolinis, ten-spice Curried Beef Brisket Puffs and of course, the designated served of fresh-based scones, served with Salisterra’s own Szechuan Raspberry Jam.

Should you happen to lounge in the dining room till evening, keep an eye out for the most exclusive wine-paired dinner around town. Once a month — and serving just eight guests each evening — Salisterra will be hosting a Regional Wine Dinner Series in the Private Dining Room. A bespoke menu prepared table-side by chef Docherty will be designed according to the pours of the evening, starting with Burgundy and followed by Australian wines on 20 September and Italian wines on 11 October. Reservations can be made here.

Salisterra, Level 49, The Upper House, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong, +852 3968 1106

Weekend brunching at “Fête du BIFTECK”

A luxurious departure from your off-day usual, French-Japanese steakhouse BIFTECK introduces “Fête du BIFTECK”, two brunches prepared by executive chef Ken Kwok: Délice de BIFTECK headlined by the restaurant’s exquisite selection of quality beef and top-grade wagyu, and Délice de Fruits de Mer, focused entirely on seafood. Paired with free-flow or a dedicated wine-pairing, Délice de BIFTECK features the likes of USDA Prime Beef tartare topped with caviar, A4 Wagyu mini brioche burger, A5 Kobe Wine Wagyu tenderloin tempura and the restaurant’s notable Kyoto Princess Wagyu — a specific cut of female cows Ayabe City, raised for nine to ten years — served as a rich carpaccio. Meanwhile, Délice de Fruits de Mer jet-sets on a global tour around the world’s freshest seafood, beginning in Japan with an ikura-topped sashimi tartare and ending in the Mediterranean with a French-style fish stew.

BIFTECK, 23/F, QRE Plaza, 202 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2246 8805

Relish Once Upon a Time in Hong Kong

For three weekends in September, Relish is expanding its portfolio from the usual events and catering with a new immersive dining experience at Chef Republic. Once Upon A Time in Hong Kong journeys though eight impactful moments that influenced the city’s tastebuds with eight fine-dine courses, each named after a specific point in time including Imperial China, The English Crown and even one that complements our current era. Prepared by head chef Devon Hou, the exclusive menu — seating only 20 guests over nine sessions — will be served alongside dedicated wine pairing and live entertainment.

A quick note for those interested: Once Upon a Time in Hong Kong does not currently cater to dietary restrictions.

Reservations can be made here.

Relish at Chef Republic, 22/F, Park Aura, 54 Electric Road, Tin Hau, Hong Kong

Lead image courtesy of Ho Lee Fook