New Eats: Spark of Madness launches Spark Jam, summer menus at Testina, Osteria Marzia and more

Rainy forecast aside, we have some good news and great menus to kick off your Monday.

There might be grey clouds and scattered thunderstorms happening outside, but this is the one occasion I’d say to look on the bright side — there are actually intermittent sun spots currently passing through. But, that’s not what I’m referring to. Finally, there’s some sort of light at the end of the Hong Kong travel restriction tunnel, with hotel quarantines now shortened to just three days. Time for that holiday you’ve been dreaming three years about. If diving head first into travel plans is not your thing on a tired Monday afternoon, here are some new menus to browse and book instead. Some might serve as inspiration for your next holiday destination, others might just be a sweet getaway for weeknight dinners in your neighbourhood.

A Spark of Madness introduces Spark Jam

First it was mouthwateringly Asian-inspired Spark Sauces; then came Spark Bark, a 53 percent chocolate loaded up with pretzels, Sichuan peppercorns and salt. Now, founder-slash-Spark-Girl Simran Savlani, also author behind the Asian Vegetarian cookbook, A Spark of Madness, is expanding the Spark collection just in time for the brand’s first anniversary with the addition of Spark Jams.

Keeping similar intentions of adding a “spark of madness” to everyday condiments, Spark Jam zhuzhes up your everyday breakfast preserves with the signature kick of spice and this time, a boozy splash of your favourite spirit. The debuting collection of three includes Pineapple spiked with whisky with additional togarashi and thyme; Pink Guava with gin and bird’s eye chilli and ginger; and Peach with tequila, jalapeño and hibiscus. Not just a spread for your toast and scones, Spark Jams’ jammy consistency can also be used as a mixer for cocktails, marinades for barbecues, a dressing for your salad or a dip for your cheeseboards too.

Order here.

More good times at Quality Goods Club

There’s always a good time to be had at Quality Goods Club — their cocktails are hard to beat. Now promising even greater times at their dark and moody underground venue, QGC introduces a new renewed menu of brasserie-style fare, including a full Quality Goods Roast set to serve every Sunday. You’ll find that the New England-style clam chowder; the wagyu bavette steak; the porcini lasagna; and sea base meunière to be wonderful companions to whoever’s currently playing live on set, including the show-stopper singular dessert of a Marco Pierre-inspired White’s Lemon Tart. The Happy Hour HK$10 freshly shucked oysters are always a must, and as you’ll soon discover, so is the rosemary salt fries.

Quality Goods Club, Basement, On Lok Street, 39-43 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong

Food Made Good’s One Planet Plate campaign in Hong Kong

Making a conscious effort to eat greener, Food Made Good launches its global campaign, One Planet Plate, in Hong Kong in partnership with HSBC. With aims to serve five million and more sustainable meals in 2022, the campaign asks a participating list of international restaurants — currently over 6,600 venues, including 31 of the World’s 50 Best — to create a sustainability-focused dish, share the recipe and make it available on their menu. Each of the submitted dishes must meet one of the five criteria of Waste No Food, Celebrate Local, Serve More Vegetables, Low Carbon Footprint and Source Sustainable Seafood.

In Hong Kong, venues including Amber, Bedu, The Chairman and Yamm are amongst participating names. Richard Ekkebus of Amber serves a seasonal Crapaudine Beetroot and Umeboshi; Corey Riches of Bedu presents a Banana Brulee. PizzaExpress does an Omnipork Penne Aglio Oli, The Chairman’s Danny Yip steams Grouper Fish Head with Fermented Chilli, and Sheldon Fonseca, chef at The Mira’s Yamm, spotlights local produce and seafood with White Radish & Saffron Soup with Local Clams. Find the full list here.

More information on the One Planet Plate campaign here

Summer seasonal menus at ZS Hospitality

Hansik Goo

In a very timely adjustment to the changing of the seasons, Hansik Goo switches its tasting menu to one focused on spotlighting common Korean summer dishes. It includes the likes of Kong Guksu, a chilled bean soup noodle that’s popular in Korean households for its nourishing properties in replenishing energy during the summer heat; Samgye-tang, a soothing ginseng chicken soup that addresses the Korean food philosophy of “beat the heat with heat”; and Zucchini Flower, created with popular summer ingredients of prawns and zucchini. Other dishes typically enjoyed in the season, the Yeolmu Bibimbao. A telling example of the one-table feast in Korean food culture, the bibimbap is remade at the restaurant as a Hansik Goo Summer Pot, simmering with short ribs, ox tongue and abalone with spicy beef broth and accompanying sides of Korean baby radish, yeolmu.

Hansik Goo, 1/F, The Wellington, 198 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2798 8768

Testina

Over at Testina, it’s a summer menu of Italian origins featuring fresh seasonal produce and the light flavours of the region. One apt showcase is the cucumber and peach salad, tossed together with roasted Italian peaches, anchovies and carosello, a variety of cucumber harvested from Puglia. There’s also the addition of homemade cavatelli with Mediterranean octopus, where the short pasta is served with tomato sauce and slow-cooked octopus. Pollo alla Diavola, or “chicken from hell”, introduces a traditional Italian recipe of oven-roasted chicken covered in chilli powder; and as for a spotlight on summer ingredients, Baby Octopus “Aglio Olio & Peperocino” serves quintessential Mediterranean flavours with baby octopus in garlic, chilli and olive oil.

Testina, 3/F, 8 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2798 0668

Sea-fresh coastal fare at Osteria Marzia

Reminiscent of the picturesque Southern Italian coast, Osteria Marzia introduces a breezy coastal menu for the summer months, serving stunning ingredients of sun-ripened produce and fresh seafood. Among new menus of a lunch set starring chef Luca Marinelli’s signature serves and a six-course tasting menu topped with delicious ocean-inspired fare, are newly conceptualised dishes perfectly poised for the warming weather. The Gambero Rosso is the refreshing combination of Sicilian red prawns, trumpet zucchini and quinoa; while Ventresca di Tonno serves Spanish tuna belly with colourful Panzanella salad. As for the all-important pasta course, look out for Calamarata, a tubular, thick-ringed pasta served with brown butter, smoked oyster ragu and garlic.

Osteria Marzia, G/F, The Fleming, 41 Fleming Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 3607 2253

Chotto Maki crosses the harbour to Tsim Sha Tsui

Central’s favourite sushi roll bar, Chotto Maki, makes the trip across the harbour to Tsim Sha Tsui for a brand new location. The third outpost from the restaurant, this venue is the photogenic creation by Design Eight Five Two (DEFT) of the life-sized interior of a sushi box, doused in the signature jewel-toned colours of the brand. Within, find a newly added noodle bar concept that’ll sit alongside the iconic sushi roll menu. It’s inspired by traditional Hong Kong “cart noodles” (車仔麵) but takes on a Japanese twist with its choice of noodles (soba, ramen, green tea noodles), soup base (pork bone broth, curry and dan dan) and a variety of toppings from mentaiko fish cakes and Hokkaido scallops to enoki mushrooms and teriyaki chicken.

Chotto Maki, Shop B, 42 Hankow Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 5111 6074

