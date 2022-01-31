New Eats: Rooftop breakfast at Carbon, dim sum tasting menu at Woo Cheong Tea House and more

It’ll probably be a week of leen goh and turnip puddings — but we’re not complaining! In case you do manage to breakaway from home visits and family dues, head over to these venues for a well-deserved break served, of course, with delicious food and a refreshing drink.

It’s short but it’s sweet. This week’s rotation of New Eats features a not-your-traditional dim sum tasting menu, comfort sammies with gin-based cocktails, burgers that take you to faraway lands and a rooftop breakfast you can enjoy with your pup — Chinese New Year is all about celebrating with family!

Happy Year of the Tiger!

Dim Sum tasting menu at Woo Cheong Tea House

The dim sum selection at the newly opened Woo Cheong Tea House is a little different than you’re used to; dim sum head chef Eric Sun crafts them a with a little more innovation here. Classic cha chaan teng pineapple buns are now miniaturised, served with a slab of salted French butter in the centre; steamed shrimp dumplings are infused with dragon well tea leaves; while the pan-seared bun are stuffed tom yum-style mixed seafood with a heaping of herbs and spices. All this can be savoured upon the modern Cantonese eatery’s new dim sum tasting menu, paired with your traditional tea brew or, should you choose to be extra fancy, a selection of the restaurant’s signature tea-infused cocktails. Don’t miss the dessert as well — the steamed sugarcane juice rolls, which uses fresh sugarcane juice from the beloved 1940s Hong Kong brand, Kung Lee, is a particularly inspired take on the summer, heat-quelling beverage.

Woo Cheong Tea House, 1-2/F, 62 Johnston Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2866 3444

Afternoons at Dr. Fern’s Gin Parlour

Dr. Fern’s Gin Parlour’s gin-based cocktails are always a delight — and it’s currently 30 percent off all libations through Monday and Friday, including new seasonal drinks: Tropical Antidote, shaken up with lemongrass-infused Widges London Dry Gin and Dr.’s Ramble, a mandarin-based gin that aids sleep and relaxation. But, it turns out the cosy speakeasy also does an impressive menu of savoury snacks: made-to-order guacamole and tortilla chips and two sammies to curb appetites as you down another G&T. Snack on a roast chicken with walnut pesto sandwich or another with cheese, chives and picked onions — both a just as tasty companions to the tipples here.

Dr. Fern’s Gin Parlour, Shop B31A, First Basement Floor, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2111 9449

Rooftop breakfast at Carbon

It’ll not just be a fantastic morning at Carbon with its breakfast menu now at 25 percent off through Monday and Friday — have the extra pastry basket you so wanted! — but the lifestyle venue’s much-anticipated rooftop is also officially open. This also means you can enjoy your scrambled eggs and toast while looking over a stunning landscape of the Hong Kong skyline and enjoy mornings with your pup, who will also be treated to tip-top service with toys and complimentary dog biscuits.

Carbon, 26/F, H Code, 45 Pottinger Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 6166 8585

Burgers at Flower Years

Should Chinese feasts prove too overwhelming during the lunar holiday, take a break — or palate cleanser — at the Eaton Food Hall’s beloved burger stop: Flower Years. Borrowing flavours from faraway destinations for two new additions on the menu, the Mexican Burger — featuring chipotle-seasoned Angus beef, avocado, chilli beans and molten cheddar — and the Hawaiian Burger — grilled pineapple, ham, beef, caramelised onions and smokey BBQ sauce — are the kind of antidotes we need to soothe restless no-travel souls. Also, they go hand-in-hand with Flower Years’ signature icy Hong Kong-brewed ales — a win-win kind of afternoon.

Flower Years, Level LG, Eaton Food Hall, 380 Nathan Road, Jordan, Hong Kong, +852 2710 1898

Header image courtesy of Woo Cheong Tea House